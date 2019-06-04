ICC World Cup 2019 | Who is Steyn's Replacement Beuran Hendricks?

Beuran Hendricks was named as replacement for the injured Dale Steyn and will join the South African World Cup squad in England.
While Hendricks will not be in the playing XI for South Africa in their key clash against India in Southampton, he is expected to add variety to the squad being the only left-arm seamer in the 15.
Hendricks is a left-arm fast-medium bowler who plays for Cape Cobras and also represents the Western Province team.
Hendricks came through the ranks in 2012/13 when he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the first class season with 35 wickets at 17.74 apiece.
His best first-class performance came for South Africa A (against India A) in Pretoria where he took a match-winning 11 wickets conceding just 63 runs.
He earned a call to represent Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and played two seasons (2014 and 2015) for them taking 9 wickets from 7 matches.
Hendricks’ career-numbers suggest that he has been a wicket-taker across formats.
He has picked 288 wickets in 83 first-class matches at 23.54 apiece.
His 88 List A wickets have cost him 33.4 runs per dismissal and he has struck every 35.1 deliveries.
He has also picked 89 wickets in just 62 T20 innings at an average of 20.02 and strike rate of 14.4.
Hendricks made his T20I debut for South Africa in March 2014 against Australia at Durban. He has picked 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.93 and strike rate of 12.8, including a career-best 4-14 against Pakistan at Centurion in February, 2019.
He made his ODI debut against South Africa at Centurion in January, 2019.
Hendricks has the ability to generate good pace and simultaneously swing the ball – this along with his natural angle (being a left-armer) makes him a difficult proposition for opposition batsmen.
