In Numbers | Why Mohammad Amir Failed to Break into ICC World Cup 2019 Squad

In 101 overs bowled since the Champions Trophy, Amir has five wickets at an average of 92.60, the poorest numbers for any bowler who has bowled over 600 balls in this time frame.
Amir had taken 55 wickets in 36 matches till the final against India two years back. Those wickets had come at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 33.90. Since then, the average is in the 90s and the strike rate in the 120s. The only metric that has improved is his economy but you need wickets from a strike bowler and Amir was failing on that count.
He went wicketless in two of the five series he was involved in since the Champions Trophy. In one other - against Zimbabwe - he picked up just one wicket in three matches. In all of these series, he averaged 50 or more.
Considering how Pakistan pacers have performed since the Champions Trophy, it is no surprise that Amir was excluded. Hasan Ali tops the wicket chart with 35 wickets in 23 matches but even the second highest wicket-taker, Usman Shinwari, who took 28 wickets at an average of 19.32, couldn't manage to win a place in the World Cup squad.
All Pakistani pacers, except Mohammad Abbas, have averaged much better than Amir in this time frame.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 9:09 PM IST