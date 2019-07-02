ICC World Cup 2019 | WICB Need to Harness Talents Like Pooran & Hetmyer: Holder

West Indies have performed way below par in the 2019 World Cup but at the same time, the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Nicholas Pooran have arguably produced two of the best knocks so far in this tournament.
On Monday (July 1), Pooran slammed 118 runs against Sri Lanka but didn't find much support from the other end apart from Fabian Allen. Pooran smoked 11 fours and four maximums in his 103-ball knock before falling in the 48th over.
Skipper Jason Holder was disappointed with his team's performance, but has urged West Indies Cricket Board to make sure talents like Pooran, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Allen, Oshane Thomas and few more do not get wasted.
"Credit to Nicholas. I thought he played an outstanding innings today. He batted maturely and he got boundaries, you know, he knocked it around as easily as he possibly can. What he's produced here is exactly what we expect him to produce. Ideally, we want him to get better and we want him to improve and he would only improve over a period of time," said Holder.
"We have selected him for a reason and we give him full backing, you know, we give him full confidence to go out there and play the game that he knows he needs to play.
"Yes, he will make mistakes, he is a young player. Learning is part of his development and he just needs to learn from the scenarios that he has put himself into. And we all need to learn from the scenarios that we have faced in this World Cup, as well.
There are quite a few West Indian players who are rather interested in playing T20 leagues around the world than playing cricket for West Indies. Holder however has been someone who has stuck with the team and has grown a lot as captain.
Meanwhile, Pooran has already made a name for himself in T20 cricket and also averages over 44 in 11 ODIs. The left-hander has all the ingredients to play red-ball cricket and Holder wants to make sure he keeps learning and developing as a cricketer.
"Once we look after Nicholas as best as we possibly can, we create an environment for him to learn and develop and I expect big things from him. He's got the talent, he's got the ability to change gears, he's very skilled and he can improvise. He's got pretty much every shot in his locker. It's just a matter for him to put it together more often than not.
"But I think we as a body, West Indies Cricket Board, we have got to make sure that we can have things in place to continue to help these players to develop. We can't let talent go to waste. It is our responsibility to make sure that we harness this talent as best as we possibly can and make sure that these guys get better.
"In terms of talent we have, we have just got to find ways to manage it, you know, manage the talent we have, you know, put things in place to make sure that they are developing. And if we don't put things in place to make sure they are developing, we come in four years time and probably see similar results. So it is just a matter for us to look after them, look after all our players, try to manage them as best as we possibly can."
ICC World Cup 2019 | WICB Need to Harness Talents Like Pooran & Hetmyer: Holder
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 3:04 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs West Indies | Want to Get Better & Better Each Day: Pooran
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 3:18 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs West Indies | We Have Let Some Key Moments Slip in This World Cup: Holder
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 2:14 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'My First Ball in Eight Months' - Mathews After Dismissing Pooran
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings