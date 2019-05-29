ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Be Hard to Swing The Ball in England: Cummins

Loading...
“I hope (I open the bowling), it’s something I’ve done for the last three tours. I love it when the ball is the hardest, I think that’s the plan so we’ll see,” Cummins told the media before Australia’s first game of the tournament on Saturday.
“But I don’t think there will be much swing. I just saw some data where out of all the ODI playing nations, there was least swing in England over the last twenty years. When the ball is still hard you might feel there is a bit of a nip, but otherwise it’s pretty flat. I think after three or four overs, the ball already starts going a little soft around the seam.
“So yes, the first three overs is the time to strike because after that it gets a little harder. We’re going to have to use bouncers well because those are wicket taking balls. Apart from that, Zampa of course has a big role in the middle overs to try and take a lot of wickets.
“I don’t know where the selectors are going to go as far as fast bowling options are concerned, but we have three good options and all of them bring something slightly different to the team.”
With the conditions the way they will be for fast bowlers in England, the role played by spinners like Adam Zampa will become doubly important.
Zampa was asked whether he ever loses confidence while bowling, being a wrist spinner and bowling to some of the best batsmen in the world.
“It’s a tough job, yes. I’m never too hard on myself which probably makes it a little bit easier,” he said.
“I’m definitely under pressure a lot, particularly in that series against India. When you’re bowling to someone like Virat, you’re definitely under pressure. I’m probably biased but bowling leg-spin is probably one of the hardest things you can do.
“In the India tour, I didn’t feel like I was bowling my best in the first two games, but then later I realized I was over-complicating things. It was Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) that I had a chat with and he just asked me what I was doing differently in the rest of the games.
“I was leading wicket taker in the world in the first year of my career, and as a young guy sometimes you can take things for granted. You think that the way you’ve been going is the only way to go, and that if you keep doing things this way, it’s going to turn around. That’s not the way it works, unfortunately.”
Australia begin their World Cup campaign at the Bristol County Ground against Afghanistan on Saturday, June 1.
First Published: May 29, 2019, 2:58 PM IST