ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Be Ready for Australia's Short Balls: Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has asserted that his side’s batsmen will have full license to take on Australian bowlers during their as both sides set to clash at The Oval on Saturday.
Barring the skipper, the Sri Lankan batsmen have failed to impress at the World Cup so far, having been bowled out for 136 and 201 in their two completed matches so far.
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been vital for Australia so far this World Cup but the Sri Lankan skipper insists his side are ready take on the fast-bowling duo in the must-win clash.
“We already played against the Australians in a practice game, we know each other really well,” said the 31-year-old.
“We have some kind of plans, so we will try and stick to them.
“If you look at the World Cup, the short ball has been a serious matter. The fast bowlers are taking a lot of wickets with bouncers.
“We know they are going to go really hard against us, but they can only bowl two bouncers an over so we can be ready for those things.
“Some of our guys are really good players of the short ball, some of them find it hard. But if you think you can go for it, I will tell my players to go for it because we need runs as well.
“We discussed our plans in the dressing room, and we will try to do well against the Australian bowling.”
Karunaratne also revealed that seamer Nuwan Pradeep, who was the pick of the bowlers against Afghanistan, is close to being fully fit following a finger injury sustained in the nets in Bristol.
Furthermore, Lasith Malinga, who flew home for personal matters, will be back in time for the Australia game. And Karunaratne is sure his side can re-start their campaign quickly.
“Nuwan (Pradeep) is fit now, but we have to see if he can field," he added.
“We will check that at training today so he can do everything in the outfield. That is a concern, we will check that today and if he is fit, he will go for it.
“In Bristol, we stayed in the same place, the only thing was we couldn’t get a game. But we trained indoors and outdoors, we did a lot of physical training and did everything we could.
“You cannot control the weather, unfortunately, we couldn’t play those two matches, but we are prepared for the Australian game.
“Lasith (Malinga) is on his way, he is coming to join the team and will play tomorrow.
“Australia have a really good bowling line-up and top order with bat in hand. We need to take early wickets and have to get through the early overs with the bat, that will be the crucial part.”
