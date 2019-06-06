starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Williamson Relieved to Get Across the Line in Nail-biting Encounter

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 2:15 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Williamson Relieved to Get Across the Line in Nail-biting Encounter

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted it was simply a nice feeling to get across the line in a tight ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Bangladesh which the Kiwis won by 2 wickets.

“It was nice to get across the line, the first half was outstanding and the fielding was excellent. Not the most clinical effort with the bat,” Williamson said after the match.

“There were a few soft dismissals but it’s a good experience to have in this tournament. Santner was outstanding with the ball.

“We were expecting a little more pace from the surface but guys adjusted to build pressure. The guys on the sidelines, there have been niggles but they're improving.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza admitted that his side were a few runs short even while admitting that their aim to make the semi-finals remains alive.

“It was a good wicket but we were 20-30 short. The outfield was slow and I think we lost too many wickets after people getting set and getting out.

“Yeah, obviously, he (Taylor) was a set batsman but in the end we knew we had to get the wickets but credit goes to them for getting over the line.

“We still have seven matches left, we have to go one by one and hopefully we can come back next match.”

Man of the Match Ross Taylor, meanwhile, credited Bangladesh for making it hard for New Zealand to win the match.

“We were definitely very nervous in the end; full credit to Bangladesh, they put pressure on us and it could have gone either way.

“The bowler's bowled well but they kept putting pressure on us and we kept losing wickets. It was good to get over the line.

“There were a couple of close calls running between the wickets but I enjoy batting with Kane, hopefully we can run better against Afghanistan!”

bangladeshbangladesh vs new zealandicc world cup 2019Kane Williamsonmashrafe mortazanew zealandworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

BAN v ENG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more