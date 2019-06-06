ICC World Cup 2019 | Williamson Relieved to Get Across the Line in Nail-biting Encounter

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted it was simply a nice feeling to get across the line in a tight ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Bangladesh which the Kiwis won by 2 wickets.
“It was nice to get across the line, the first half was outstanding and the fielding was excellent. Not the most clinical effort with the bat,” Williamson said after the match.
“There were a few soft dismissals but it’s a good experience to have in this tournament. Santner was outstanding with the ball.
“We were expecting a little more pace from the surface but guys adjusted to build pressure. The guys on the sidelines, there have been niggles but they're improving.”
Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza admitted that his side were a few runs short even while admitting that their aim to make the semi-finals remains alive.
“It was a good wicket but we were 20-30 short. The outfield was slow and I think we lost too many wickets after people getting set and getting out.
“Yeah, obviously, he (Taylor) was a set batsman but in the end we knew we had to get the wickets but credit goes to them for getting over the line.
“We still have seven matches left, we have to go one by one and hopefully we can come back next match.”
Man of the Match Ross Taylor, meanwhile, credited Bangladesh for making it hard for New Zealand to win the match.
“We were definitely very nervous in the end; full credit to Bangladesh, they put pressure on us and it could have gone either way.
“The bowler's bowled well but they kept putting pressure on us and we kept losing wickets. It was good to get over the line.
“There were a couple of close calls running between the wickets but I enjoy batting with Kane, hopefully we can run better against Afghanistan!”
