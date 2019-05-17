Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
ICC World Cup 2019 | Winner to Pocket Highest-ever $4 Million Prize

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 17, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
(Image: ICC)

The winner of the 2019 World Cup will be rewarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date, the International Cricket Council announced on Saturday (May 17).

Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semifinalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

Overall, the total prize pot will go up to 10 million dollars (INR 70.11 crore), with incentives being given for winning each of the 45 league matches.

The 10-team tournament will get underway from May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa and will conclude on July 14 at Lord's. The 46-day competition will be played across 11 venues.

Before the World Cup gets underway, each team will play two warm-up matches between May 24-28

ICC CWC 2019 - Prize Money

Winner (1) $ 4,000,000

Runner-up (1) $ 2,000,000

Losing Semi-Finalist (2) $800,000

Winner of Each League Stage Match (45) $ 40,000

Teams that do pass the League Stage (6) $ 100,000

Total $10,000,000
First Published: May 17, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
