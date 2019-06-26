ICC World Cup 2019 | Winning Ugly is Just Part of the Game: Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has been one of New Zealand’s most consistent performers for over a decade now and the former Black Caps skipper seems to have found a new gear to his game in the last couple of seasons. Taylor is currently the second-highest run-getter for New Zealand in the ICC World Cup behind his skipper Kane Williamson as they prepare for a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 26).
“We haven’t played that perfect game in the tournament till date. You talk about winning and winning ugly, that’s just part and parcel of the game as long as you are winning,” Taylor told cricketworldcup.com after the Kiwis managed to pip West Indies by five runs in their last game.
The 35-year-old was seen putting an arm around a disconsolate Carlos Brathwaite after the West Indian all-rounder had fallen agonizingly short of leading his side to victory.
“I said ‘keep your head up and be proud of what you have done’. I thought he batted outstandingly. We are all professional cricketers at the end of the day, we had a bit of luck and his luck had run out I guess,” Taylor said about his gesture.
“More you play cricket, you realize that as long as you stick till the end, doesn’t mean you will win but you give yourselves a chance. After losing two wickets in the first over, we thought 290 was a good total but didn’t know if it was a winning one. We had a bit more experience than them in the batting department and I thought if we keep chipping away we had a chance,” he added.
His captain Williamson hit a second successive World Cup ton on Saturday (June 22) but Taylor says the Kiwi skipper is not happy the way he is timing the ball!
“It’s a hard one to explain — Kane is not hitting the ball that well in the nets but he is timing them perfectly in the middle. He’s reading the situations very well and he’s got two hundreds in a row. All bodes well for the team when he starts to hit the ball as well as he would like,” Taylor said about Williamson.
Although Taylor has 200 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 50 with two half-centuries, Taylor is not happy about being caught down the leg-side in a few innings in this World Cup.
“Being caught down the leg side is a bit frustrating. I have done it three times out of five innings in the World Cup. Luck plays a big role and I try not to feel too down as I am hitting the ball well and try to contribute to the team as much as I can,” he said.
Heading into their next game, New Zealand who are so far unbeaten in the World Cup, said the first aim is to secure a semis berth.
“First aim is to get to the semifinal — at first or fourth place, you just have to get there. Out of all the World Cups, I have played, this is the closest one by far. I genuinely believe there are 4-5 teams who can go on and win the World Cup. Once you get to the semifinal, there are only two good games of cricket left for you to lift that trophy,” Taylor said.
