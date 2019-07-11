ICC World Cup 2019 | Woakes, Rashid Pick Three to Dismiss Australia for 223

Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid combined to bowl out Australia for 223 in 49 overs despite a defiant 85 from Steve Smith at Edgbaston in Birmimgham on Thursday.
Smith held one end up after England had Australia three down in no time, but didn't receive extended support from his partners. Woakes got 3 for 20 from eight overs , Rashid had 3 for 54 while Archer bagged 2 for 32.
Australia opted to bat first but had a nightmarish start as they slipped to 14 for 3 in 6.1 overs. Aaron Finch lbw for a first-ball duck to Jofra Archer, David Warner nicked a fiery short ball from Chris Woakes to slip and Peter Handscomb was bowled by an in-dipper.
The dire situation forced Australia to give in-form Alex Carey a promotion to No. 5. They needed someone to stick with Steve Smith, and Carey did that well. He copped a blow on his chin from an Archer bouncer, resulting in bleeding and need for plasters. But he braved that to stick around as Australia fought back.
Archer and Woakes were brilliant with the new ball but Smith weathered the storm, batting defiantly. He scored only 7 runs off his first 34 balls, Australia were 27 for 3 at the end of the first 10.
The runs began to flow soon, Smith driving and pulling elegantly to the boundaries. Carey took the attack to Adil Rashid and the partnership crossed 100.
But just when the pair seemed set to make it count, Carey fell lofting Rashid to deep mid-wicket for 46. The legspinner made life worse for Australia three balls later, trapping Marcus Stoinis lbw for 0 with a wrong one.
Glenn Maxwell began in attacking fashion against Rashid, but couldn't extend his knock beyond a cameo of 22. He was undone by change of pace from Archer, handing cover a simple catch. Pat Cummins too couldn't do much as he edged Rashid to slip for the legspinner's third wicket.
At 166 for 7 in the 38th, Australia were badly in need of a decent finish to give their bowlers a chance.
Mitchell Starc provided that briefly, taking on the role of aggressor in a 51-run stand for the eighth wicket with Smith. The duo took the score closer to 220 when Smith was run out by a direct hit from Jos Buttler at the bowler's end in the 48th over. The very next ball, Starc was out nicking behind to Woakes.
Mark Wood cleaned up Jason Behrendorff as Australia managed to bat only 49 overs.
