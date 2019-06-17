starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Worked Hard on Batting And It’s Paid Off - Shakib

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Worked Hard on Batting And It’s Paid Off - Shakib

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been at the centre of his side’s fantastic performances at the ICC World Cup 2019 and he acknowledged that the extra hours spent on his batting has paid rich dividends.

Shakib has now scored back-to-back centuries with the second helping his side to a thumping seven-wicket win against the West Indies.

“To stay at the wicket till the end and finish it off was the most satisfying thing. I have been working on batting for the last one and a half months and it has paid off,” Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

The all-rounder, who is currently the leading run-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, feels his new batting position is something that is beneficial for the team. He has so far scored 384 runs with Australia’s Aaron Finch behind him on 343 runs.

“I thought if I batted at 3 I will get more opportunities and more time in the middle. If I bat at 5, I will get in at the 30th over or something and that's not ideal for me honestly.”

Shakib also did well the ball, finishing with figures of 2/54 as the West Indies set them a target of 322. The world’s best all-rounder in ODI cricket left the field after the first innings feeling confident that they could chase this target down.

“At the end of the first innings, we believed that if we bat well we can win. It was a reasonable total posted by the West Indies. Mehidy contributed with the ball and as did I.”

The ace all-rounder will now be training his sights on the defending champions Australia and noted that it won’t be easy.

“We have to bring our A-game against Australia at the top of their form. I hope the fans will keep supporting us and they have been magnificent throughout the World Cup.”

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more