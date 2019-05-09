'World Cup Over Ashes' - Bairstow Makes His Choice

Loading...
The top-ranked ODI side have been in superb form in the last year or two and are the hot favourites to lift the cup. The 29-year-old feels this is England's best opportunity to win their maiden major 50-over tournament.
"I am going World Cup because it's been so long since we've had an opportunity to win one," Bairstow said when asked by Sky Sports Cricket to pick between the two.
"I think that the amount of work that has gone into this group of players over the last couple of years, building and building, I firmly believe we've put an amount of effort in that gives us the best chance.
"Guys have worked day in, day out, taking their games to places that they weren't at 18 months, two years ago.
"That's from the vision Morgs [Eoin Morgan] has had and the way we are playing our one-day cricket."
Bairstow himself has been in terrific form of late. The right-hander has scored at an average of 46.04, including six centuries, in the last two years for his country. He recently also made his presence felt in the 2019 IPL in which he amassed 445 runs in 10 encounters at an average of 55.62 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"You go to the IPL to develop your skills, to put them up against the best in the world," added Bairstow.
"We saw Jos (Buttler) coming back into the Test side last summer after a brilliant IPL. The competition over there can only improve your skills."
England are currently involved in a five-match ODI series against Pakistan which will end on May 19.
First Published: May 9, 2019, 1:16 PM IST