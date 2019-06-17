ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Worthy of Being Called Tigers' - Twitter Celebrates Bangladesh's Emphatic Win

Bangladesh went on to beat West Indies convincingly by seven wickets on Monday to give their chances a boost of making the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Very well played Bangladesh! Fantastic run chase!#cwc19— Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 17, 2019
Very well played Bangladesh! Fantastic run chase!#cwc19
— Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 17, 2019
Bangladesh's chase:- 2nd highest in World Cup history- their highest ever in ODIs- first 250+ chase of this World Cup- 4th quickest 300+ chase (41.3 overs) in ODIs#BanvWI #CWC19— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 17, 2019
Bangladesh's chase:
- 2nd highest in World Cup history
- their highest ever in ODIs
- first 250+ chase of this World Cup
- 4th quickest 300+ chase (41.3 overs) in ODIs#BanvWI #CWC19
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 17, 2019
Ban beat Wi in Wi. Ban beat Wi in Ban. Ban beat Wi in tri-series. Ban beat Wi in world cup. They are just bossing Westindies in last 12 months. #CWC19 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2019
Shai Hope bats with his top shirt button closed. Wondering who else did that? Mark Waugh?— Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 17, 2019
Shai Hope bats with his top shirt button closed. Wondering who else did that? Mark Waugh?
— Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 17, 2019
Shai Hope has 1318 runs in 23 ODIs since the tour of India in 2018. That's the most runs for any batsman in the format in this time frame (yes, includes Kohli & Rohit Sharma!) He has five tons (equal to Rohit & one less than Kohli) in this time frame. #WIvBAN #CWC19 #shaihope — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 17, 2019
Shimron Hetmyer's fifty in 25 balls is now the second fastest for West Indies in ICC ODI World Cups. The fastest is in 23 balls by Kieron Pollard against Netherlands at Delhi in 2011. This is also the joint fastest fifty of this World Cup.#WIvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 17, 2019
Good time to tune in to Taunton #hetmyer — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) June 17, 2019
That was one weird innings from West Indies. Oscillated from 350-310, ended at 321. #WIvBAN — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) June 17, 2019
6th consecutive 74+ score against Bangladesh. Watta consistency against one particular team.#ShaiHope. #CWC19 — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) June 17, 2019
Chris Gayle: 0 Andre Russell: 0 Oshane Thomas: 1 With his first ODI run, Oshane is now the highest scoring Jamaican in this match. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 17, 2019
That is a stunning win by Bangladesh. They have just achieved the second highest chase in World Cup history with 51 balls (!) to spare. Not only have they won, but they’ve boosted their NRR significantly as well. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 17, 2019
Bangladesh, meanwhile, became the first ever side in #CWC history to successfully chase a target of 300+ and do so with over 50+ balls to spare!#CWC19#CWC2019#WIvBan#BanvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 17, 2019
Many Congratulations @BCBtigers @Sah75official Litton Das on an extraordinary victory over West Indies! @cricketworldcup @DarenGanga @irbishi #BangladeshCricket — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 17, 2019
There's only one team in this tournament worthy of calling itself tigers. #WIvBAN — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 17, 2019
For a moment I thought Liton will go for 6 sixes but nevertheless a historical win for @BCBtigers all hail @Sah75official top man💯🏏#BANvWI #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 17, 2019
What. A. Win. 7 wickets and over 8 overs to spare. Bangladesh has become the first team to successfully chase 250+ total in the #CWC19 #BANvsWI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 17, 2019
What. A. Win. 7 wickets and over 8 overs to spare. Bangladesh has become the first team to successfully chase 250+ total in the #CWC19 #BANvsWI
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 17, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Worthy of Being Called Tigers' - Twitter Celebrates Bangladesh's Emphatic Win
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019
AFG v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings