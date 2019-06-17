starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Worthy of Being Called Tigers' - Twitter Celebrates Bangladesh's Emphatic Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Worthy of Being Called Tigers' - Twitter Celebrates Bangladesh's Emphatic Win

Bangladesh went on to beat West Indies convincingly by seven wickets on Monday to give their chances a boost of making the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Earlier, West Indies despite losing Chris Gayle and Andre Russell for ducks, posted a tall score of 321 for 8 thanks to Shai Hope anchoring the innings for them with a brilliant 96.

 

 

 

Bangladesh were once in a spot of bother but Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das put together an unbeaten stand of 189 off 135 runs took their side home comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

 

 

 

bangladeshicc world cup 2019Liton Dasshakib al hasanWest Indies
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more