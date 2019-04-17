Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC World Cup 2019 | Would Be Unfortunate for Whoever Archer Replaces in England Squad: Woakes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
The question over whether Jofra Archer will be selected in England’s World Cup squad will be answered shortly by the England selectors. And while fast bowler Chris Woakes recognizes the talent that Archer brings to the table, he said it would be “unfortunate” for any of his “mates and teammates” to miss out if and when he is selected.

“If he was to come in and someone was to miss out, it would be extremely unfortunate,” Woakes told BBC Sport. “We've been a tight-knit group for the last two to three years, played some really strong cricket, won a lot of series.

“Apart from a personal level, I wouldn't want to see any of my mates and teammates miss out. But it's the nature of international cricket that there is always someone knocking on the door. It probably wouldn't be fair, morally, but at the same time it's the nature of international sport."

However, Woakes also called Archer a “world-class player”, and said that his selection would not affect team morale in any way, with the bigger picture being trying to win a World Cup.

“I don't think it would disrupt the team because everyone would find a way to move on and we're trying to win a World Cup for England - that's the bigger picture,” Woakes said.

England’s last international series before the World Cup begins is against Pakistan, who they will take on in five ODIs and one T20I. If Archer is selected for the series, he will likely be a part of the England World Cup squad as well.

Woakes said the pressure to perform will not just be on Archer, but everyone in the squad.

“He (Archer) might thrive off it or it might have the opposite effect. But from what everyone is hearing he might be part of the Ireland and Pakistan matches so there will be pressure on everyone to perform. Everyone will be looking over their shoulder and that's a good place to be as a team because it constantly makes you want to improve and make sure you are a part of that 15.”
First Published: April 17, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
