ICC World Cup 2019 | Would Rather Warner Just be Left Alone: Anderson on Jeering Crowds

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
England fast bowler James Anderson has asked the English crowds to not boo Australian batsman David Warner, as he feels it will just spur him on to do better.

Warner, who has been jeered at the World Cup, had earlier said that the noise is like water on a duck’s back and he is not disturbed by it. The opener, who has been in good form since coming back to competitive cricket, scored his first ODI ton in more than a year against Pakistan on Wednesday.

"From our point of view we'd rather he just be left alone," Anderson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"For me, I actually personally think that if David Warner gets booed that will spur him on to perform even better."

Both Warner and Steve Smith, who were banned along with Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering, have been booed by crowds at this World Cup, and it is unlikely to be very different in the Ashes that follows this tournament.

Asked if Warner would be targeted for sledging by England players, Anderson said, "I wouldn't have thought so. In the last few years we've been trying to stay away from that sort of thing.

"In terms of crowd reaction, we can't control that."

Anderson, with 575 Test wickets is England’s most successful bowler

, and will be a key part of the pace battery in the Ashes.

He added: "When we go to Australia we get much worse than being booed.

"You know it's just part and parcel of the sport. English fans are very passionate when it comes to the Ashes as well."

