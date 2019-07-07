starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Wrong to Say India Lost to England Because of Us: Sarfaraz

PTI |July 7, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Wrong to Say India Lost to England Because of Us: Sarfaraz

Refusing to believe in the perception that India deliberately lost to England, hurting Pakistan's semi-final chances, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said it's incorrect to cast aspersion on the Virat Kohli-led side.

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers doubted that India did not give their best against England, putting obstacles in their side's road to semifinals.

"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," Sarfaraz told reporters.

Sarfaraz also gave a dressing down to a journalist at the press conference after she used the word 'Bengalis' while asking about the match against Bangladesh.

"Please don't use this word. It could become an issue for you on the social media. I think you should address them as Bangladesh. You are using objectionable word," the Pakistan skipper told the television reporter after she asked why the team management did not give Shoaib Malik a farewell in the match against the "Bengalis".

"Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us," Sarfaraz said.

Malik announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only focus on playing T20 cricket.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019India vs EnglandpakistanSarfaraz Ahmed

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more