WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Wishes Kohli, Dhoni World Cup Success

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston wished the Indian Cricket Team the best of luck as they attempt to win the World Cup for the third time in history.
The 37-year-old sent out a message to Indian captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni via a video which was posted on WWE India’s Twitter handle.
He said, “This is your WWE Champion here Kofi Kingston with a very important message for the Boys in Blue. That’s right – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and the rest of Team India. I want to wish you the utmost luck in the ICC Cricket World Cup, baby! Do it!”
India started their campaign of ICC World Cup 2019 campaign by beating South Africa by six wickets in the opener. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the Proteas batsmen before Rohit Sharma went on to score his 23rd ODI century to give India two points.
India’s next encounter will be against defending champions Australia on Sunday at The Oval.
