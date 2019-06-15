starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Yuvraj Singh Expects Either India or England to Lift World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 6:11 PM IST


Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket, believes either India or England will emerge winners in the ICC World Cup 2019.

“I think we (India) have got a great chance. I definitely think it’s going to be either India or England, if you see how the World Cup is shaping up,” Yuvraj told the Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter account.

However, the southpaw – who starred in the 2011 edition of the tournament when India won the trophy for the second time, finds it harder to pick out the other semi-finalists.

“Australia definitely is right up there. West Indies coming in as the fourth team is very possible as is New Zealand. But Pakistan also beat England so it will be very interesting,” he said.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement in a press conference held on June 10. "I have been playing international cricket on and off for 17 years. Now, it is time to say goodbye, to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end," an emotional Yuvraj said.

The 37-year-old finished with a total of 402 international caps to his name with his role in One-Day Internationals for India definitely being the standout.

One of the cleanest hitters of the ball the game has seen, Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 Twenty20 Internationals.

India, meanwhile, have started the 2019 World Cup in clinical fashion. They beat South Africa and Australia before their third match against New Zealand was washed out.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

