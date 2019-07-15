England vs New Zealand | Four Year Journey Ending Like This Meant The World to Us: Morgan

Winning the World Cup that too on home soil, was never was going to be easy but England and Eoin Morgan managed to pull that off against New Zealand, and in the process, provided the tournament with what was without a doubt a fitting finale. Morgan was overwhelmed by the occasion and admitted that it had been quite the experience.
"There wasn't a lot in that game, jeez. I'd like to commiserate with Kane. The fight, the spirit they showed. I thought it was a hard, hard game,” Morgan, who could not wait to get his hands on the trophy, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Not a lot between the teams. Just delighted we're lifting the trophy today.
"All the hard yards that's gone in over these four years, this is where we aspired to be. To do it with such a game, I don't think there will be another like this in the history of cricket,” a visibly tired but undoubtedly happy Stokes said.
The English team have, since the 2015 World Cup, planned their journey in white ball cricket with the sole aim of finishing at the top at Lord’s in 2019. Momentarily however, the script seemed set for a different ending.
“This has been a four-year journey, we've developed a lot over those years, particularly the last two. To get over the line today means the world to us. The guys in the middle keep us cool, the way they play, the experience.”
Eventually, it was Ben Stokes and the ace fast bowler Jofra Archer who took England over the line in the nail-biter.
“As long as he (Stokes) wasn't too cooked, he was definitely going back out for the Super Over. Full credit to those two boys and Jofra. Every time he plays, he improves. The world is really at his feet at the moment.”
Stokes, who almost won the final of the last ball of the 50th over in the England innings, remained unbeaten on 84 as Mark Wood was run-out while attempting the second run.
"I'm pretty lost for words,” Stokes said after receiving his Man of the Match award from Sachin Tendulkar.
“Jos and I knew if we'd be there close to the end, New Zealand would be under pressure. Not the way I wanted to do it, ball going off my bat like that, I apologised to Kane.”
While Stokes’ contribution to the cause was immense, it all came down to the final six deliveries when an under pressure and inexperienced Archer showed nerves of steel.
“We backed the new kid, Jofra Archer, the talent that he's got, he showed the world today.”
Stokes has experienced his fair share of downs off the field and from being the villain then, to being the hero at Lord’s and acknowledged that he would not have managed without the team’s support.
“The lads, in this one-day team, the Test team, my family, their support has been massive. Now I'm just looking forward to tonight, mate."
