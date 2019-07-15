starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

ICC World Cup Final 2019: Thought I’d Seen Everything But This Was Ridiculous - Buttler

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2019, 1:58 AM IST
ICC World Cup Final 2019: Thought I’d Seen Everything But This Was Ridiculous - Buttler

After what was an epic end to the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand with England winning the match based on which team hit more boundaries during the Super Over after that too was tied, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler described the match as “ridiculous”, saying he thought he “seen everything in cricket.”

“I thought I'd seen everything in cricket, but that game was just ridiculous. It’s hard to put it in words. We wanted to take it deep. We didn't feel like the run-rate would be an issue if we (Stokes and myself) were both there in the end. A couple of good partnerships, we'll chase this down,” said Buttler at the end of the match, speaking to the host broadcasters.

New Zealand went on to come back into the match after taking a few late wickets, and the match was eventually tied when England were all-out off the last ball of 50 overs, meaning the match went into a super over.

“Don't know what happened there in the end. Unbelievable,” added Buttler, speaking about the drama in the Super Over.

Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, extended his commiserations to New Zealand, while Liam Plunkett too said, “It hasn't sunk in yet. What a finish that was. Hats off to the Kiwi boys. I’m, over the moon."

“Massive commiserations to the New Zealand boys,” Bairstow said. “Edges one way, edges another (describing the match), the way the guys came back in the Super Over was fantastic, and Stokes was huge. To play at Lord's is one thing, to play a World Cup final at Lord's is something else.”

england vs new zealandEngland vs New Zealand Finalengland world championsicc world cup 2019Jonny BairstowJos Buttlerliam plunkett

Upcoming Matches

All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more