ICC World Cup Final | Boundary Count Rule Comes Under Scanner After England Win

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2019, 3:03 AM IST
In what turned out to be the greatest final in the competition’s history, England managed to pip New Zealand in the Super Over by the rule of the Boundary Count at Lord’s on Sunday.

Having tied the match in the run-chase and the Super Over, but the hosts’ 24 boundaries compared to the Kiwis’ 17 proved to be the deciding factor.

There was a lot of discussion surrounding the Boundary Count rule and many reckoned it to be unfair to determine the final of a World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

