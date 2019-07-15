ICC World Cup Final | Boundary Count Rule Comes Under Scanner After England Win

In what turned out to be the greatest final in the competition’s history, England managed to pip New Zealand in the Super Over by the rule of the Boundary Count at Lord’s on Sunday.
Having tied the match in the run-chase and the Super Over, but the hosts’ 24 boundaries compared to the Kiwis’ 17 proved to be the deciding factor.
There was a lot of discussion surrounding the Boundary Count rule and many reckoned it to be unfair to determine the final of a World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:
Chances of teams taking the same number of wickets is probably higher than of them hitting the same number of boundaries— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 14, 2019
Chances of teams taking the same number of wickets is probably higher than of them hitting the same number of boundaries
— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 14, 2019
So a World Cup is decided on the arbitrary ruling that boundaries are more important than wickets. Don’t ever tell me it’s not a batsman’s game. #cwc2019final — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) July 14, 2019
At the end of the day T20 is the winner. Otherwise this silly boundary rule would have never happened . They have to share the trophy for this game. Boundary rule is not ideal. So random for the ODI format. #WC19— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 14, 2019
At the end of the day T20 is the winner. Otherwise this silly boundary rule would have never happened . They have to share the trophy for this game. Boundary rule is not ideal. So random for the ODI format. #WC19
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 14, 2019
Know how every time a weird cricket rule is discussed, you struggle to explain it and someone says, 'what if it happens in a World Cup final?' Today's that day. A World Cup final has been tied after a Super Over, and a tie has been broken on boundary count #CWC19 — Srinath (@srinathsripath) July 14, 2019
I mean England had made ODI cricket all about hitting boundaries, so only fair that they won the World Cup on “boundary count” #CWC19Final #cwc19 #ENGvNZ @cricbuzz— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 14, 2019
I mean England had made ODI cricket all about hitting boundaries, so only fair that they won the World Cup on “boundary count” #CWC19Final #cwc19 #ENGvNZ @cricbuzz
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 14, 2019
Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand. #EngVsNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 14, 2019
Both teams scored the same runs in the match and even in the super over!! Then How on this earth boundary count can decide the winner?? Both teams gave their everything to win the #WorldCup. This is so so unfair to #BackTheBlackCaps #CWC19#CWC19Final#ENGvNZ— AVI (@AvneetSOfficial) July 14, 2019
Both teams scored the same runs in the match and even in the super over!! Then How on this earth boundary count can decide the winner?? Both teams gave their everything to win the #WorldCup. This is so so unfair to #BackTheBlackCaps #CWC19#CWC19Final#ENGvNZ
— AVI (@AvneetSOfficial) July 14, 2019
NZ didn't lost this WC in skills or nerves or the number of runs scored. They lost in on a stupid fucking 'boundary count' technicality. It's heartbreaking how such small things can mean glory for one and devastation for the other.#ENGvsNZ — Chahat Aggarwal (@Chahat__Agg) July 14, 2019
Congratulations to England!Commiserations New Zealand.I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change.— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019
Congratulations to England!
Commiserations New Zealand.
I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change.
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019
ICC World Cup Final | Boundary Count Rule Comes Under Scanner After England Win
Upcoming Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings