Hosts England were crowned World Champions at Lord’s for the first time ever in 44 years since the ICC World Cup came into existence when they saw off a spirited challenge from New Zealand. The thrilling encounter did not finish in the allotted 100 overs and needed a nervy super over to put the seal on things.
While New Zealand ended the day as the losing finalists for the second consecutive World Cup after 2015, captain Kane Williamson bagged a consolation Player of the Tournament prize. Williamson, whose efforts with his bat played a key role in the Kiwis' run to the summit clash, finished the tournament with 578 runs from nine innings.
England’s Ben Stokes was awarded the man of the match for the final for unbeaten 84 while England were chasing New Zealand’s total of 241/8.
Among the batsmen, India’s Rohit Sharma finished top of the charts with five centuries and an aggregate of 648 runs from nine matches.
Among the bowlers, Australia’s Mitchell Starc finished with the best tally of 27 wickets from 10 games having conceded only 502 runs.
The highest individual score at the World Cup also fell to an Australian as David Warner’s 166 against Bangladesh was not bettered by any batsman during the course of the tournament.
The 2019 ICC World Cup was also the first since the 1996 edition where a team has who was never won the title ended the tournament as champions. England had previously lost in three finals and had to wait for the fourth to win their first ever title.
ICC World Cup Final: Full List of Individual Award Winners
