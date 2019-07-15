ICC World Cup Final | ‘Greatest ODI Ever!’ – Twitter Left Gasping as England Win Thriller

The greatest World Cup final came down to the last ball of the Super Over as England edged over New Zealand by the virtue of having hit more boundaries to win their maiden title.
Congratulations New Zealand. You too, England.What a game you gave us, no quarter.#EngvNZ— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 14, 2019
Ben Stokes definitely grabbed victory for England from the jaws of defeat. He was the cause for an unlikely super over, which eventually clinched it for England. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 14, 2019
Fabulous entertainment , drama , commitment , skill .. from both teams . Congratulations to the winners , England ... New Zealand were outstanding ... Commentary at the end was as expected ... A1plus — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) July 14, 2019
Feels like an inversion of our national character to have won that way. We're supposed to lose stuff like that. We've got so used to heartbreak in men's sport that this feels so, so much sweeter #CricketWorldCupFinal — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 14, 2019
Winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat first. Henry Nicholls, who had to pass a fitness test, scored a crucial fifty after Martin Guptill was dismissed early into the Kiwi innings.
A hard-fought fifty, he's taken the ball on his body, survived a leg-before shout and has managed to fight it all out. Very well done! #ENGvNZ #CWC19Final— Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) July 14, 2019
Great fifty from Henry Nicholas, who has put England's bowlers off their lengths. Been proactive and using the crease well. Needs to play the Williamson role now. #ENGvNZ — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) July 14, 2019
Henry Nicholls played eight attacking shots in the first 10 overs, but he's played seven in the last two overs. A concerted effort from the Black Caps opener to up his scoring rate. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 14, 2019
Kane Williamson is the one guy who will make a 24-ball 4 look so good — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 14, 2019
Kane Williamson has looked at his least fluent in the tournament, throttled by England's medium pacers's accuracy and control. But he's still there, and capable of batting through the inning. That is New Zealand's hope and England's concern... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 14, 2019
Jealous how cool and calm Kane is in a KO situation. Intent and aggression in his own style, but with a purpose. Not rattled by some needless attempt to dominate. — Harsha (@Hramblings) July 14, 2019
Plunket removes biggest obstacle in England's way. Williamson makes rare small score -- given his brilliant form in the tournament -- and New Zealand's other batsmen under stiff test— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 14, 2019
Someone should write a rock opera based on Liam Plunkett + cross seam + middle overs. #CWC19Final #ENGvNZ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 14, 2019
The middle order breakthrough specialist - Liam Plunkett! #ENGvNZ— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 14, 2019
Another cross seam delivery from Plunkett another Kiwi batsman bites the dust NZ 118-3 in 26.5 — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) July 14, 2019
Plunkett basically typifies the set tip. Everyone has a role, everyone knows their role and masters it to a tee. #CricketWorldCupFinal #ENGvsNZ #ENGvNZ — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 14, 2019
Liam Plunkett finally seems to be getting his due credit on Twitter. Has been picking key wickets whenever he's played. Adds great value to the side. #NZvEng #CWC19Final — Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) July 14, 2019
There were plenty of umpiring blunders that took place in the final. Two decisions were overturned. Ross Taylor was adjudged LBW wrongly as Hawk-Eye suggested the ball wouldn't have hit the stumps but with no review left, he had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion.
It's no coincidence that DhaRmaSena has DRS in his name. #CWC19— Manya (@CSKian716) July 14, 2019
So a poor 'desperate/hopeful' review costs Ross Taylor and NZ just as Bairstows review cost Roy in the semi https://t.co/yTZj6Pp8fr — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 14, 2019
DRS - The system which gives players responsibility for umpiring. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) July 14, 2019
Guptill has the wicket of Taylor #ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 14, 2019
England continued to pick regular wickets and impressive death over spells from Archer and Woakes helped them restrict New Zealand to 241.
@englandcricket were brilliant in the field. The first fumble in the field was in the 42nd over. @BLACKCAPS needs to better the effort to win this one. #CWC19Final— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) July 14, 2019
Everyone was behind England batting lineup but how good has been their bowling unit in this world cup : Jofra Archer - 20 wickets. Wood - 18 wickets. Woakes - 16 wickets. Plunkett - 11 wickets.#CWC19 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2019
That was out. Proper out. Can’t imagine how frustrating this DRS must be for NZ #CWC19Final — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 14, 2019
NZ have the bowling to make 240 a challenging score against good batting line-ups....but they don’t necessarily have the batting to post 270-280 against good bowling attacks. #CWC19 #EngvNZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 14, 2019
What luck, England! #CWC19Final — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2019
What a spell from Matt Henry. And the figures are unkind to Boult. Now, different challenge for New Zealand with the ball a bit older — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 14, 2019
de Grandhomme's day just got better. Now this is tense. #ENGvNZ #CWC19 #CWC19Final — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 14, 2019
Joe Root taking all the risks in the early part of the 17th over. Just the way to play in The Hundred — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 14, 2019
WHAT. A. CATCH!!!!!!!!!! #ENGvNZ #CWC19 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 14, 2019
The catching at this World Cup! pic.twitter.com/pHWFhZk18r— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 14, 2019
Brilliant catch by Ferguson to dismiss Morgaan. Kiwis producing yet another moment of magic in this tournament and England under deep pressure now — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 14, 2019
Hmm so a 50 run partnership between Buttler/Stokes. A few half chances that haven’t gotten the Kiwis way. A wicket needed very soon otherwise the #CWC19 is going to #Eng. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 14, 2019
Djokovic and England staging comebacks...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 14, 2019
This is insane and unfair. Why do these two epics have to unfold simultaneously! #WimbledonFinal #CWC19Final— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) July 14, 2019
Stokes and Buttler are basically the best 5-6 combination in the World right now. India had that in 2011 with Dhoni and Yuvraj. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) July 14, 2019
Ferguson doing a Plunkett here..superb! These Kiwis simply won’t go away...#ENGvNZ #CWC19— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 14, 2019
Lockie Ferguson with a legcutter that is dirty, dirty and wrong. I feel weird. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 14, 2019
Lockie Ferguson is my Man of the Tournament. #cwc19— Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) July 14, 2019
This game #engvsnz is worthy of a final #worldcup. Wattaaa match — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 14, 2019
CAN WE GIVE THEM BOTH A TROPHY? #CWC19 #ENGVNZ— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 14, 2019
What's this? The IPL? #CWC19Final — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 14, 2019
What have you done, Boult.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2019
That’s what pressure does #cwc19 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) July 14, 2019
Boult at midwicket to Boult at extra cover. The arc of the World Cup— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 14, 2019
Run two, hit the throwback for four. I’ve never seen that before in my life. What a finish at the World Cup. — Simon Head (@simonhead) July 14, 2019
That is genuinely one of the most astonishing things I've ever seen.— Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) July 14, 2019
So unlucky New Zealand — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) July 14, 2019
UNBELIEVABLE! A Ben Stokes "SIX" that will go down in history books.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 14, 2019
You've got to be kidding me. #WorldCupfinal — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) July 14, 2019
England managed just two runs in the next two balls and the final went into the Super Over.
Rest of us mortals trying to get enough of Trent Boult. Good luck with that! pic.twitter.com/deFVQTLfuo— Srinath (@srinathsripath) July 14, 2019
No World Cup final across sports that I remember has ever had such drama. If this doesn’t get the world talking about the sport of cricket, I really don’t know what will. #ICCWC2019 #ENGvsNZ — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) July 14, 2019
Super Over. Tie-breaker. Find me something, anything, that can come close to challenging live sport— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 14, 2019
This is insane. A Super Over to decide the World Cup. — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) July 14, 2019
Buttler and Stokes scored 15 in the Super Over and New Zealand tied the game in the Super Over but lost out on boundary count.
What a final!! Well done @Eoin16 and his English team that embarked on mission 2019 after that evening at Adelaide in 2015. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #ENGvsNZ— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 14, 2019
No way New Zealand deserved to lose. But deserve, as Clint Eastwood said, has nothing to do with it. Well played England. It's been quite a journey. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) July 14, 2019
A World Cup final.Two teams that have never won a World Cup.A Super Over.Scores tied after the Super Over.That is the greatest ODI that has ever been played. End of story.#CWC19Final— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) July 14, 2019
