ICC World Cup Final | ‘Greatest ODI Ever!’ – Twitter Left Gasping as England Win Thriller

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2019, 1:15 AM IST
The greatest World Cup final came down to the last ball of the Super Over as England edged over New Zealand by the virtue of having hit more boundaries to win their maiden title.

 

Winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat first. Henry Nicholls, who had to pass a fitness test, scored a crucial fifty after Martin Guptill was dismissed early into the Kiwi innings.

Skipper Kane Williamson walked out to bat in the seventh over and looked quite comfortable in the middle till he ended up nicking one off Liam Plunkett.

Plunkett followed the Kiwi skipper’s wicket with that of Henry Nicholls and Jimmy Neesham. The right arm pacer finished with figures of 3/42.

There were plenty of umpiring blunders that took place in the final. Two decisions were overturned. Ross Taylor was adjudged LBW wrongly as Hawk-Eye suggested the ball wouldn't have hit the stumps but with no review left, he had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion.

England continued to pick regular wickets and impressive death over spells from Archer and Woakes helped them restrict New Zealand to 241.

Jason Roy was nearly dismissed in the first over, but Umpire’s Call saved him. He was soon dismissed by Matt Henry, which was followed by a tidy spell of bowling from the Kiwi seamers.

 

Colin de Grandhomme managed to pick up the important wicket of Joe Root. Ben Stokes with Eoin Morgan was settling in before the Lockie Ferguson’s stunning catch in the deep dismissed the latter.

 

However, Jos Buttler joined Stokes at the crease, soaked in the pressure. They formed a massive stand of 110 runs for the fifth wicket, crossed half-centuries before Buttler was caught in the deep. Chris Woakes also perished soon after, both courtesy of Ferguson.

But Plunkett struck a few boundaries before his dismissal to give England some impetus. New Zealand had the game in their hands but Boult failed to stay inside the rope for Stokes’s catch off Neesham to give the hosts a lifeline.

With 15 runs needed off the final over, Boult started with two dot balls and then Stokes smashed the ball over midwicket for six. The next ball went for six overthrows, with the ball ricocheting of Stokes to go for four.

England managed just two runs in the next two balls and the final went into the Super Over.

Buttler and Stokes scored 15 in the Super Over and New Zealand tied the game in the Super Over but lost out on boundary count.

