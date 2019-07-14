ICC World Cup Final: Henry Nicholls Available for Final After Passing Fitness Test

Opener Henry Nicholls has been declared fit and available for the all-important World Cup final clash against England at Lord's, New Zealand Cricket confirmed via their Twitter account.
Nicholls has been laid low with a hamstring injury which he suffered during the semifinal encounter against India in Manchester. He looked a bit rusty while batting and did not come out to field during the second innings. The is the same injury that had kept him out of contention during the early part of the tournament.
The 27-year-old opener then did not take part in training ahead of the final leaving the doors opened for the likes of Colin Munro or possibly Tom Blundell to make an appearance. But he batted for around two hours on the eve of the final and passed a fitness test to be available for the final.
Henry Nicholls has trained fully and passed a fitness test to be available to play tomorrow’s @ICC @cricketworldcup Final at the @HomeOfCricket #ENGvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/BOQS1L9Ykb— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 13, 2019
"Henry Nicholls has trained fully and passed a fitness test to be available to play tomorrow's World Cup final at the Home of Cricket," the Black Caps posted on their Twitter account.
It hasn't been the best of tournaments for Nicholls, who has managed scores of just 28, 0, 8 so far. But with Martin Guptill and Munro struggling for form, it is likely that Nicholls will feature at the top for New Zealand in the final.
Meanwhile England opener Jonny Bairstow too has passed a fitness test and is available for the final after he suffered a groin injury in the semifinal game against Australia.
