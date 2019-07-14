ICC World Cup Final | Umpiring in Focus as Dharmasena & Erasmus Make Errors

Poor umpiring was in focus once again during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's with three umpiring errors during New Zealand's innings.
First, Henry Nicholls was given out lbw by Kumar Dharmasena off Chris Woakes in the third over. The batsman reviewed successfully as replays showed the ball was going over the stumps.
Dharmasena was in focus once again in the 23rd over when he failed to spot a nick off Kane Williamson. The bowler, Liam Plunkett, pressed for a review and England got the decision in their favour.
Marais Erasmus got one wrong too when he gave Ross Taylor lbw off Mark Wood in the 34th over. Replays showed the ball was bouncing over the stumps, but New Zealand did not have a review left as Martin Guptill used one for a plumb lbw call earlier. However, Erasmus also showed why he is considered one of the best umpires in the game after he correctly adjudge Guptill not out after a loud appeal for caught behind and replays showed that it had hit the thigh pad on the way through to the keeper.
Dharmasena was in focus during the semifinal between England and Australia too, when he incorrectly gave Jason Roy caught behind. Roy didn't have a review left and walked off expressing his anger, which cost him 30 percent of his match fee.
