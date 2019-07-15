ICC World Cup Final | The Super Over That Saw England Become World Champions

The final of the ICC World Cup 2019 went down in history as the first ODI match to be decided by a Super Over – despite the fact that both teams scored the same number of runs in their six balls.
England ended up lifting the Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time ever at Lord’s on Sunday thanks to them having scored more boundaries during the course of the match.
Both teams scored 241 in their 50 overs and both notched up 15 runs in their Super Overs. Here we relive the Super Over that made this a final for the ages that ended with the hosts finally breaking their World Cup duck.
England 15/0
Ball 1 – Ben Stokes goes hard at the first ball from Trent Boult in an attempt to clear the leg-side boundary but gets only a thick edge that flies over short third man. They get 3 runs off it.
Ball 2 – Boult gets one fuller and Jos Buttler manages to play a shot towards deep square leg but he gets only a single.
Ball 3 – Stokes slogs hard at a ball that was full on off-stump and manages to split the two fielders in the deep on the leg-side, scoring a much-needed boundary for England!
Ball 4 – Stokes is now looking for more boundaries and manages to penetrate the in-field on the off-side yet Lockie Ferguson does well to cut it off and restrict this to only a single.
Ball 5 – Buttler manages to dig out a yorker-length delivery quite well and gets two runs thanks in no small part to Henry Nicholls losing sight of the ball in the sun.
Ball 6 – Boult had been pretty tight with his lines until that point but ends the over with a full-toss that Buttler swats away for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket boundary!
New Zealand 15/0
Ball 1 – Jofra Archer to start proceedings and he goes for a wide yorker but strays slightly on the wrong side of the tramline and the wide is rightfully called!
Ball 1 – Archer gets the yorker right this time around and Neesham has to dig it out but does well to get the ball towards long-off for two precious runs.
Ball 2 – SIX! Neesham takes full advantage of a full ball from Archer and hammers it into the stands towards the deep mid-wicket boundary.
Ball 3 – Neesham follows that up with a double thanks to a misfield from Jason Roy at deep mid-wicket. The tie is swinging towards New Zealand now.
Ball 4 – Another two runs come for New Zealand but England could have had a run-out if they threw it towards the striker’s end. Buttler thinks so too, yelling “MY END!” when the throw comes in.
Ball 5 – Neesham manages to get only a single as he goes for the pull shot but it hits the under-edge. Two runs needed off the final ball now.
Ball 6 – What an ending! England are World Champions and how! They go for the two runs but it was never on and Roy throws hard at the wicketkeeper. It wasn’t the best throw but Buttler makes up for it with some excellent work, diving to whip the bails off! Heartbreak for New Zealand.
