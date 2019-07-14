England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, speaking at the end of the first innings at Lord’s after New Zealand posted 241/8 in the World Cup final said that he would have “snapped your hand off” at the prospect of New Zealand posting the total that they did, before the match started.
“New Zealand are a good batting team and hopefully we can chase that total down now, but I would have snapped your hand off (at the prospect of New Zealand making that score)," Plunkett said.
Plunkett picked up the wickets of Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and James Neesham, finishing with figures of 10-0-42-3.
“It's nice to know my role. I tried to smash the pitch, use my variations and hope for the batsman to make a mistake. I look to use cross-seamed deliveries a lot and the seam up is more of a variation for me,” he said.
“It's something that has worked for me for the last four years so I'm not going to change that. Sometimes it doesn’t feel real (playing and performing for his country in the World Cup final).
“It is nice to be a part of this occasion. It's a good pitch, we bowled tight lines and restricted New Zealand.”
This is England's fourth World Cup final and Eoin Morgan will be hoping that the batsmen can finish off the job in the second innings.
ICC World Cup Final | Would Have Taken This Total Before The Match Started: Plunkett
Upcoming Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings