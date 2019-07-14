starts in
ICC World Cup Final | Would Have Taken This Total Before The Match Started: Plunkett

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, speaking at the end of the first innings at Lord’s after New Zealand posted 241/8 in the World Cup final said that he would have “snapped your hand off” at the prospect of New Zealand posting the total that they did, before the match started.

“New Zealand are a good batting team and hopefully we can chase that total down now, but I would have snapped your hand off (at the prospect of New Zealand making that score)," Plunkett said.

Plunkett picked up the wickets of Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and James Neesham, finishing with figures of 10-0-42-3.

“It's nice to know my role. I tried to smash the pitch, use my variations and hope for the batsman to make a mistake. I look to use cross-seamed deliveries a lot and the seam up is more of a variation for me,” he said.

“It's something that has worked for me for the last four years so I'm not going to change that. Sometimes it doesn’t feel real (playing and performing for his country in the World Cup final).

“It is nice to be a part of this occasion. It's a good pitch, we bowled tight lines and restricted New Zealand.”

This is England's fourth World Cup final and Eoin Morgan will be hoping that the batsmen can finish off the job in the second innings.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
