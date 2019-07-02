starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup | If I Play, I Can Make a Difference: Plunkett

AFP |July 2, 2019, 12:54 AM IST
ICC World Cup | If I Play, I Can Make a Difference: Plunkett

England's lucky charm Liam Plunkett hopes he can work his World Cup magic once again when the hosts take on New Zealand with a semi-final place at stake.

Victory for either side in at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday would assure them of a place in the last four and leave the losers sweating on results elsewhere.

The experienced Plunkett justified his World Cup recall with a return of 3-55 in England's 31-run win over previously unbeaten India at Edgbaston on Sunday, with his haul including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

England desperately needed to win after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia.

Plunkett missed both of those games, as well as a previous group-stage loss to Pakistan, meaning he is the only one of the 13 players England have used so far at the World Cup who remains undefeated.

"It's nice to have that (unbeaten streak), but I think it's just the way it has worked," said Plunkett, who returned at Birmingham in place of dropped off-spinner Moeen Ali. "If I do play hopefully I can make a difference."

He added: "People know if you're not playing you're obviously frustrated -- it's about not showing it. How can you get back in the team? By bowling well in practice.

"Even though I'm 34 can I work on something else tomorrow that could help down the line?"

Plunkett may not have the raw speed of Jofra Archer of Mark Wood but he has often been trusted with the difficult job of bowling in the middle overs, using variations in pace and delivery angle to achieve success.

Kohli is not the only world-class batsman to have been dismissed by Plunkett at the World Cup, with his previous victims including South Africa's Hashim Amla and the West Indies' Chris Gayle.

"I haven't got the ability to just come in and bowl rockets all the time like Jofra or Woody," said Plunkett. "Some days I feel good with the pace and others less so, but I'm still skilful enough to pick up wickets."

Wednesday's match will see Plunkett back at the headquarters ground of Durham, the county where he started his career.

"It's an amazing journey I've been on and to think that if you win three games of cricket then you win the World Cup. This team is capable of doing just that.

"But nobody is celebrating like crazy. We know we need to go and win the next game and get the momentum going. It is good we've had our kick up the backside."

EnglandEngland vs Indiaicc world cup 2019India vs Englandliam plunkettworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more