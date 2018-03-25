ICC World Cup Qualifier Final, Afghanistan vs West Indies Highlights - As It Happened

(Image: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

Commentary (Afghanistan innings)

Afghanistan are handed the Cup and boy, are they jumping up and down in joy! They thoroughly deserve this win and without doubt, will be celebrating tonight. Their next fixture as of now if their maiden Test match against India in June in Bengaluru. The Windies, on the other hand, get set to travel to Pakistan to play a 3-T20I series not too far from now, on April Fool's day. We take your leave for now but you can catch whatever action is remaining from the NZ-Eng and SA-Aus Tests. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Victorious Afghanistan skipper, Asghar Stanikzai thanks the almighty for the win. States that today they are very happy because they have qualified for the World Cup and also won the final. Adds that beating the Windies, that too, three times in a tournament is a big thing for his team. On the initial performance of his side in the tournament, Asghar admits that he did feel like the World Cup dream was over but then he thought about millions of fans back home and fought hard to play in the fourth game after which, his side's fortunes changed. Cannot wait to participate in the big event in around 15 month's time.

Now for the winning team, that is Afghanistan. Can you believe it - three games into the tournament, they were looking like going out of the tournament. They had to rely on other results but also had to do their part, win their games which they did and today, are rightly receiving the winning medallions.

Windies skipper, Jason Holder congratulates Afghanistan for their win and performance throughout the tournament, especially from where they were initially. Is proud of his own team for being so consistent throughout with someone or the other putting his hand up in every game. Hopes that they continue to play the same brand of cricket in future. Praises his side for giving its 100 percent in spite of carrying niggles. Says that he is disappointed for not winning the final but is proud of his team for its dominant show throughout the tournament and names quite a lot of players from the unit.

The Windies now line up to collect their runners-up medals.

SIKANDAR RAZA from Zimbabwe is the PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT for his consistent performances with both bat and ball. 319 runs with the willow and 15 wickets with the ball. Cannot control his emotions and says that he is certainly not happy with the award as Zimbabwe failed to qualify. States that it is a tough pill to swallow and the trophy will be a reminder to his team about the narrow margin of failure. Has a word of praise for Scotland for their fight while congratulates Nepal on their ODI status. Eventually, ends by saying that this trophy is a painful reminder for Zimbabwe about their failure to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

MOHAMMAD SHAHZAD is the MAN OF THE FINAL. Flashes a big smile. Says that his form came at the right time with his team needing him the most. Is proud of the way his team qualified for the final, the World Cup and then won today. Is proud of the bowling attack his side possesses. On his batting pyrotechnics, he says that he always enjoys his batting. Stresses that his job is to see the ball and hit the ball so that people watching can enjoy. On his camaraderie with Chris Gayle, he says that he loves the Windies as they are a wonderful bunch of human beings.

The umpires are given their match medallions.

Nothing was right for the Windies today. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell showed some grit with the bat while Keemo Paul and Ashley Nurse delayed the inevitable a bit with the ball. Otherwise, it was an outing for the Windies where they perhaps ended up going to a destination where they were not interested in going. The presentation coming up...

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the star with the ball for the Afghans, taking 4 wickets while with the bat, it was a one-man show as Mohammad Shahzad demolished the Windies. Had he waited for some more time, we might have had the result before the 40th over. Rahmat Shah was calm and the 90-run stand for the second wicket quelled all doubts of an Afghan win.

Perhaps this match needed a bit of a context, didn't it? A dead rubber, that too, a final, is never good. The Windies never turned up but Afghanistan wanted to make a statement and they did. First they bowled and fielded their hearts out to restrict the Windies to 204. Then they chased it down with around 10 overs to spare, slightly lesser rather, but dominantly enough.

Three meetings, three wins. Those have been the contest results for Afghanistan against the Windies in this tournament. First the warm-up. Then the Super Six. And today, the final. An amazing comeback, from a point to being relegated out of the World Cup with three successive losses to bouncing back to win the Qualifiers. Take a bow.

40.4 C Gayle to M Nabi, SIX! Hat-trick! That ends the game and the tournament. Full and outside off, Nabi now goes off side, lofting this one clean as a whistle over long off to seal the deal. VICTORY FOR AFGHANISTAN WITH 7 WICKETS AND 56 BALLS TO SPARE! 206/3

40.3 C Gayle to M Nabi, SIX! There he goes again! This time Nabi comes down the track and swings it over long on once more! 200 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN, just 5 more needed from 57 balls. The stand moves to 30 from 25 balls. Nabi moves to 21 from 11 balls with 2 biggies. 200/3

40.2 C Gayle to M Nabi, SIX! SLAP! Some swagger. Stands well outside his leg stump a month in advance and Gayle tosses this in line of the middle stick. Nabi likes it and swings it into oblivion over long on. The stand moves to 24 from 24 balls. Nabi moves to 15 from 10 balls with his first six. 194/3

40.1 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full and around off, Shenwari gets down and slog sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a single. Moves to 20 from 33 balls. 188/3

We do have a Powerplay 3 then. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

39.6 K Paul to S Shenwari, Tucks it through square leg for a single. 187/3

39.5 K Paul to S Shenwari, Outside off, pretty wide, coming back in, Samiullah watches it go back. 186/3

39.4 K Paul to S Shenwari, FOUR! GORGEOUS! That will shorten the path to victory a little bit. Full and outside off, Shenwari reaches out and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary. 19 more needed now, from 62 balls. 186/3

39.3 K Paul to S Shenwari, Outside off, left alone. 182/3

39.2 K Paul to M Nabi, Another short ball, pulled to fine leg for a single. 182/3

39.1 K Paul to M Nabi, A short ball outside off, Nabi punches it back to the bowler. 181/3

38.6 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full on middle, worked straight to square leg. 181/3

38.5 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full on middle and leg, SS looks to paddle but misses and is hit on the pads. 181/3

38.4 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full on middle, Shenwari just offers a dead bat and plays it towards short mid-wicket. 181/3

38.3 C Gayle to M Nabi, Pushes this to long on for a single. 181/3

38.2 C Gayle to M Nabi, Full on middle, played straight to short mid-wicket. 180/3

38.1 C Gayle to M Nabi, Around off, Nabi goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a well-judged couple. The stand is worth 10 from 11 balls. 180/3

37.6 K Paul to M Nabi, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single. 178/3

37.5 K Paul to M Nabi, On middle and off, helped through square leg for a comfortable couple. 28 more needed from 73 balls. 177/3

37.4 K Paul to S Shenwari, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 175/3

37.3 K Paul to S Shenwari, A bouncer now, darting at the batsman's head, Samiullah does extremely well to duck out of harm's way. 174/3

37.2 K Paul to S Shenwari, A short ball down the leg side, Shenwari initially looks to tuck it through the leg side but then decides to shoulder arms. There is an appeal for a catch but the umpire shakes his head. Wonder why wasn't it called a wide then. 174/3

37.1 K Paul to S Shenwari, On a length outside off, punched towards point. 174/3

Keemo Paul is back on.

36.6 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 174/3

36.5 C Gayle to M Nabi, Another push down the ground to long on for a run. 173/3

36.4 C Gayle to S Shenwari, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 172/3

36.3 C Gayle to M Nabi, On middle, pushed down to long on for a run. 171/3

Mohammad Nabi walks in at number 5, one would assume to finish things off.

36.2 C Gayle to R Shah, OUT! 'Hee hee hee hee hee hee!' Someone laughed - Gayle or the keeper. Either ways. Second wicket for Gayle and he does his own celebrations. Stands there, shows some swagger, looks up at the heavens and then breaks into a jig. Tossed up outside off, Rahmat comes down the track and looks to flick but misses the ball and Shai Hope whips off the bails. Rahmat will be disappointed not to see his team home. Glimmer of hope for the Windies? They will certainly hope so. Because their opposition needs only 35 from 82 balls with 7 wickets in the bank. 170/3

36.1 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 170/2

35.6 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. That is the end of Nurse and he has done really well - 10-2-31-0. 169/2

35.5 A Nurse to R Shah, Full on middle and off, Shah looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. 169/2

35.4 A Nurse to S Shenwari, On middle, punched down to long on for a run. 169/2

35.3 A Nurse to S Shenwari, LBW SHOUT, CATCH SHOUT, nothing for the Windies. Full and outside off, Shenwari gets across to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to Gayle at first slip, but on the bounce. Impact was outside the line. 168/2

35.2 A Nurse to S Shenwari, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 168/2

35.1 A Nurse to R Shah, On middle, punched down to long on for a single. 168/2

34.6 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 167/2

34.5 C Gayle to R Shah, 50 FOR RAHMAT SHAH! His 11th in ODIs. Has been the epitome of consistency for Afghanistan. Someone around whom one can build a batting line-up. Comes down the track and eases this to long on for a single. 167/2

34.4 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Now he goes back and gently taps it in front of square leg for a run. 39 more needed from 92 balls now. 166/2

34.3 C Gayle to S Shenwari, He just loves those paddle sweeps. Gets well across his stumps, reaches out and hits it to short fine leg. 165/2

34.2 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Around off, tucked to the leg side. 165/2

34.1 C Gayle to R Shah, Full and outside off, flicked behind square leg for a single. 165/2

33.6 A Nurse to R Shah, Gets across his stumps and works it through square leg for a run. 164/2

33.5 A Nurse to S Shenwari, Full again, pushed through the covers for a single. 163/2

33.4 A Nurse to S Shenwari, Full and outside off, solidly defended. 162/2

33.3 A Nurse to S Shenwari, Down the leg side, tucked fine for a couple. 162/2

33.2 A Nurse to S Shenwari, Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 160/2

33.1 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 160/2

The players are back out in the middle, with Chris Gayle and Mohammad Shahzad joking with some dance moves. The rehearsal is over it seems, because Mohammad Shahzad is on to bat along with Gulbadin Naib. The skies are overcast as well. Oh dear... Kemar Roach to start the proceedings...

Innings break or a Tea break? My colleague Sanchit sums up the situation beautifully with a question - 'They have already returned'? Seriously, that was hardly a break.

DRINKS BREAK. 17 overs left, 46 runs needed. Can the Windies enforce a collapse? Hard to see that happening.

32.6 C Gayle to R Shah, On middle, pushed down to long on for one. 159/2

32.6 C Gayle to S Shenwari, WIDE. Down the leg side, Samiullah misses his paddle and the keeper fumbles. A bye taken to short fine leg. 158/2

32.5 C Gayle to S Shenwari, On middle, pushed back to the bowler. 156/2

32.4 C Gayle to S Shenwari, In the air... but over the man at 45. Full and around off, Shenwari looks for the paddle but gets a top edge, which clears Keemo Paul at short fine leg. Two runs result. 49 more needed from 104 balls. 156/2

32.3 C Gayle to R Shah, Goes back again and punches it to long on for a single. 154/2

32.2 C Gayle to R Shah, On middle, pushed back to the bowler. 153/2

32.1 C Gayle to R Shah, Full and outside off, Rahmat comes down the track and drives it towards mid off. 153/2

31.6 A Nurse to S Shenwari, Full and outside off, Shenwari paddles it straight to short fine leg. 153/2

31.5 A Nurse to R Shah, Works it through square leg for one. 153/2

31.4 A Nurse to S Shenwari, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 152/2

31.3 A Nurse to R Shah, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 151/2

31.2 A Nurse to R Shah, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. 150/2

31.1 A Nurse to S Shenwari, On middle, pushed to mid on for a quick single. 150/2

30.6 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Driven through mid on by the batsman for a single to get off the mark. 2 runs and a wicket from Gayle's over. 149/2

30.5 C Gayle to S Shenwari, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 148/2

Samiullah Shinwari walks in at number 4, replacing Shahzad.

30.4 C Gayle to M Shahzad, OUT! No century for Shahzad. Off all the ridiculous shots that he has played in this innings, he gets out in a soft, soft manner. Tossed up outside off, Shahzad comes down the track and looks to go over mid off. But not with total conviction., Ends up chipping it in the air and Jason Holder at mid off makes no mistake. End of a fine, fine knock, just 16 short of a ton. The 90-run stand should seal the deal for the Afghans. Just 57 more needed from 116 balls. 148/2

30.3 C Gayle to M Shahzad, Around off, pushed back to the bowler. 148/1

30.2 C Gayle to M Shahzad, Gets well across his stumps and plays this from middle stump towards square leg. 148/1

30.1 C Gayle to R Shah, A short ball outside off, placed behind point for a single. The stand is worth 90 from 122 balls. 148/1

Ah...okay. Chris Gayle to have some bowling practice.

29.6 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and unfurls a helicopter flick, straight to short mid-wicket again. A MAIDEN over. Second for Nurse. His figures read 7-2-20-0. 147/1

29.5 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 147/1

29.4 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 147/1

29.3 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Delivers this with a little bit of pause, full on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket. 147/1

29.2 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Similar ball, similar shot, same result. 147/1

29.1 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 147/1

28.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 147/1

28.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, WIDE. A bouncer from around the wicket, Shah ducks but doesn't have to. That sails over 6 centimetres from where he was standing. 147/1

28.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, FOUR! Too easy. A short ball on middle, Rahmat swivels and pulls it all along the ground through square leg for a boundary. Moves to 41 from 61 balls with his fourth boundary. 59 more needed to win from 127 balls. 146/1

28.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 142/1

28.3 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Backs away to he leg side and opens the face of his bat to guide the ball to third man for a single. 142/1

28.2 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, This time he comes forward and pushes it towards cover. 141/1

28.1 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, A short ball around off, Shahzad attempts another one of his cheeky ramps but misses for once. 141/1

27.6 A Nurse to R Shah, Uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight to Chris Gayle at silly mid on. 141/1

27.5 A Nurse to R Shah, A tad short, punched back to Nurse again. 141/1

27.4 A Nurse to R Shah, On middle and off, pushed back to the bowler. 141/1

27.3 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 141/1

27.2 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and around off, pushed to the off side. 140/1

27.1 A Nurse to M Shahzad, FOUR! SLAM! Full and around off, Shahzad gets down and across and heaves this over mid-wicket for a boundary. Shahzad moves to 82 from 79 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes while the stand is worth 82 as well, from 105 balls. 140/1

26.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, pushed towards mid on. 136/1

26.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 136/1

26.4 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Another short ball, pulled to long on for a single. 136/1

26.3 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Short and outside off, slapped away straight to point. 135/1

26.2 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, Shahzad pushes but misses. 135/1

26.1 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, punched towards cover for a single. 135/1

25.6 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, Shahzad looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. The bowler puts in an appeal but there was bat involved. 134/1

25.5 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 134/1

Carlos Brathwaite is back on.

25.4 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Thrown up wide outside off, flayed through the covers for a run. 133/1

25.3 A Nurse to R Shah, Full on middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket for an easy run. 132/1

25.2 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Comes down the track and works it past Chris Gayle at silly mid on for a single. 131/1

25.1 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, Shahzad dead-bats it. 130/1

24.6 J Holder to R Shah, A half volley on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket where the man inside the circle dives to his left and takes some pace off it. Two runs taken. 12 from the over, Holder's figures read 6-0-45-0. 130/1

24.6 J Holder to R Shah, WIDE. A bouncer, too high, Shah ducks and it is wided. The stand is now worth 70 from 91 balls. 128/1

24.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, A length ball on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 127/1

24.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! More STF stuff. A short ball again, Shahzad backs away to the leg side and swats it over point for the second boundary of the over! 79 more needed from 152 balls. 126/1

24.3 J Holder to M Shahzad, There comes the yorker, on middle, but it is safely dug out to the off side. 122/1

24.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, TOP EDGE, FOUR! Well, it is just his day. Once I had heard a stand-up comedian describe how to dance - he had indicated a step which shows how to change a bulb. This shot from Shahzad, well is a swat-the-fly shot. Backs away to the leg side, Holder follows him, Shahzad attempts the STF shot but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper to the fine leg fence. Moves to 71 from 68 balls with his 10th four. 122/1

24.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, A length ball outside off, extra bounce, Shahzad hops and fends it to the off side. 118/1

23.6 A Nurse to R Shah, Dropped short, Shah looked to cut but got a bottom edge. 118/1

23.5 A Nurse to R Shah, LBW shout, but struck outside the line of off. Full and outside off, Rahmat lunged forward and looked to flick but missed and was hit on the pads. 118/1

23.4 A Nurse to R Shah, A touch short outside off, punched straight to cover. 118/1

23.3 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Now he goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a single. The stand moves to 60 from 83 balls. 118/1

23.2 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Comes down the track and pushes it straight to Chris Gayle who is standing just beside the non-striker. 117/1

23.1 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 117/1

22.6 J Holder to R Shah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 117/1

Mid on drops back to long on. Jason Mohammed is the fielder, as a substitute for Marlon Samuels, who limped off the field at some point of time.

22.5 J Holder to R Shah, FOUR! He will take those. A short ball, on middle, Rahmat looks to pull but gets a top edge over the keeper to the fine leg fence. 88 more needed from 163 balls. 117/1

22.4 J Holder to R Shah, On middle and leg, flicked towards the leg side. 113/1

22.3 J Holder to R Shah, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 113/1

22.2 J Holder to R Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 113/1

22.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single. 113/1

Jason Holder returns...

21.6 A Nurse to R Shah, FOUR! That will go all the way. Short and down the leg side, Rahmat helps it to the fine leg fence. 112/1

21.5 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman appears to have been struck on the thigh pad. 108/1

21.5 A Nurse to R Shah, WIDE. That brings up the 50-run stand. Calm and composed, without any trouble, in 72 balls. Down the leg side, Rahmat misses his flick. 108/1

21.4 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 107/1

21.3 A Nurse to R Shah, On middle and leg, helped fine for a run. 106/1

21.2 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 105/1

21.1 A Nurse to R Shah, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 105/1

20.6 K Paul to M Shahzad, Another short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. 105/1

20.5 K Paul to R Shah, The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. They pick up a single. 103/1

20.4 K Paul to R Shah, Around off, solidly defended. 102/1

20.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, Oh dear... a short ball around off, Mohammad ducks, then brings out his pull while ducking and somehow plays it through square leg for a run. 102/1

20.2 K Paul to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, Shahzad chips this over mid off and gets a couple. 101/1

20.1 K Paul to R Shah, Nicely done. Full and outside off, Rahmat opens the face of his bat and guides it to third man for a single. 99/1

19.6 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. The stand is now worth 40 from 62 balls. 98/1

19.5 A Nurse to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 97/1

19.4 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and around off, Mohammad looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. Nurse puts in an LBW appeal but the umpire stays put. Meanwhile, Shahzad is alert to the fact that the ball is rolling back onto the stumps and stops it. Replays indicate bottom edge. 96/1

19.3 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single. 96/1

19.2 A Nurse to R Shah, Comes down the track and looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. There is a mild LBW appeal but nothing in it. Too far down the track. 95/1

19.1 A Nurse to R Shah, Short and outside off, Rahmat looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the off side. 95/1

18.6 K Paul to R Shah, The batsman plays the pull shot. They pick up a single. 95/1

18.5 K Paul to R Shah, The batsman has played it to the point region. 94/1

18.4 K Paul to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, flicked towards fine leg for a run. 94/1

18.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, The batsman gets up on his toes to play that one. 93/1

18.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, WIDE. Down the leg side, Shahzad misses his flick. 93/1

18.2 K Paul to R Shah, The batsman drives this through the covers. Three runs added to the total. 92/1

Change of ends for Keemo Paul.

18.1 K Paul to R Shah, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 89/1

17.6 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 89/1

17.5 A Nurse to M Shahzad, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 89/1

17.4 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, Shahzad looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. There is a mild LBW appeal but the impact is outside off. 89/1

17.3 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Fuller in length, defended solidly. 89/1

17.2 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Outside off, played straight to point. 89/1

17.1 A Nurse to M Shahzad, Around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 89/1

Ashley Nurse to bowl the first over of spin now.

16.6 K Roach to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, helped through square leg for one. 10 from that over, Roach has figures of 5-0-24-0. 89/1

16.5 K Roach to R Shah, A short ball now, pulled through fine leg for a run. The stand is now worth 30 from 43 balls. 88/1

16.4 K Roach to M Shahzad, Pushes this through mid on for a single. 87/1

16.3 K Roach to M Shahzad, FOUR! PUMMELED! No one moves. Neither do Shahzad's feet, nor does any fielder. Full and outside off, a touch wide, Shahzad reaches out and blasts it between cover and mid off for a boundary. 119 more needed from 201 balls. 86/1

16.2 K Roach to R Shah, Good shot. On a length outside off, Rahmat gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers. Does not have enough on it to clear the ropes and it is just stopped near the boundary. Three runs taken. 82/1

16.1 K Roach to R Shah, Around off, defended solidly. 79/1

Kemar Roach is back on.

15.6 K Paul to R Shah, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 79/1

15.5 K Paul to R Shah, The batsman works it down the leg side. 78/1

15.4 K Paul to R Shah, On a length around off, Rahmat looks to flick but gets a leading edge to mid off. 78/1

15.3 K Paul to R Shah, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 78/1

15.2 K Paul to R Shah, Wide outside off, left alone. 78/1

15.1 K Paul to M Shahzad, Half century for Shahzad! In 45 balls. He is enjoying himself. A short ball, on middle, Shahzad swivels and pulls it all along the ground to fine leg for a single. He then gives a pose to the dressing room, signalling how much this means to him. Captain Asghar Stanikzai stands up and applauds. 78/1

14.6 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Great shot. A short ball outside off, Mohammad arches back and ramps it over the first slip fielder for a run. 77/1

14.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Another short ball, pulled behind square leg for a run. Moves to 10 from 18 balls. 129 more needed from 211 balls. 76/1

14.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, FOUR! Lovely shot. A short ball outside off, not too much width, Rahmat leaps with the extra bounce and just maneuvers it through mid-wicket for a boundary! Brathwaite cannot believe it. 75/1

14.3 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, punched straight to mid off. 71/1

14.2 C Brathwaite to R Shah, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 71/1

14.1 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Outside off, Shahzad punches this through the covers and gets a single. He wants the second but is sent back. Good decision, as Jason Holder, who is chasing the ball, scores a direct hit at the strike's end. Shahzad would have been a goner had he attempted the second run. 71/1

13.6 K Paul to R Shah, Pushes this to mid on. 70/1

13.5 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 70/1

13.4 K Paul to M Shahzad, Oh dear dear... now he backs away, is far away from the ball, slashes hard and only manages to toe-end it to third man. Runs backward, as if rewinding a video and eventually turns when the throw comes at the non-striker's end. A single. 70/1

13.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, Oh dear... jumps down the track this time, swings wildly to a length ball and misses. 69/1

13.2 K Paul to M Shahzad, Outside off, coming in, Shahzad hops and defends. 69/1

13.1 K Paul to M Shahzad, Around off, defended from the crease. 69/1

12.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, A short ball, pulled away for a couple through mid-wicket. The stand moves to 11 from 20 balls. 69/1

12.5 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, clipped towards backward square leg for a single. 67/1

12.4 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Short and outside off, MS looks to slap it but mistimes it to point. 66/1

12.3 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Wow. On a length outside off, Mohammad jumps, hops and somehow skews it to cover. 66/1

12.2 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Played to the point region by the batsman. 66/1

12.1 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Around off, pushed towards cover. 66/1

11.6 K Paul to R Shah, Excellent yorker, on off, pushed to the off side. 66/1

11.5 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, a play and a miss. 66/1

11.4 K Paul to M Shahzad, Flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 139 more needed from 230 balls. 66/1

11.3 K Paul to R Shah, Banged in short, on middle, Rahmat swivels and pulls it past short fine leg for a single. 65/1

11.2 K Paul to R Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 64/1

11.1 K Paul to R Shah, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg. 64/1

10.6 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Outside off, punched towards cover. 64/1

10.5 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, FOUR! Magnificent batting! Unbelievable actually. A short ball around off, coming in sharply and cramping the batsman for room. All good from the bowler. But what does the batter do? Outsmart the bowler. Arches back, attempts the upper cut but instead if ramping it over first slip towards third man, he ramps it over the keeper to fine leg instead! How did he play that? Mohammad Shahzad and his moves...that rehearsal with Gayle before the innings certainly has helped him. 64/1

10.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Pushes this through the covers and gets a single. 60/1

10.3 C Brathwaite to R Shah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 59/1

10.2 C Brathwaite to R Shah, This one is played straight to point. 59/1

10.1 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, left alone. 59/1

Powerplay 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the 40th over.

9.6 K Paul to R Shah, Another good bouncer, Rahmat looks to hook but is hurried in by the ball. He miscues it but luckily for him, the top edge eludes the man running back from square leg. A single taken. 59/1 in Powerplay 1, Afghanistan seem to be keen on taking the flight which will leave at 5 pm local time. It is currently 2 pm. 59/1

9.5 K Paul to R Shah, On middle and off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 58/1

Rahmat Shah walks in at number 3, replacing Naib.

9.4 K Paul to G Naib, OUT! A wicket for the Windies and Paul is pumped up. At least this match means something to someone from this side. A short ball outside off, moving away, generating extra bounce, Naib plays it away from his body and only ends up guiding it straight to Chris Gayle at first slip. A bit of a fumble but taken in the second attempt. End of a fiery opening stand. Has it done enough damage? 147 needed from 242 balls. 58/1

9.3 K Paul to G Naib, A bouncer, pretty sharp, Gulbadin gets his head out of harm's way at the last moment. 58/0

9.2 K Paul to G Naib, Outside off, played straight to point. 58/0

9.1 K Paul to G Naib, Short and outside off, Naib slashes but misses. 58/0

Keemo Paul to bowl the final over of Powerplay 1.

8.6 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, FOUR! More runs! Full and straight, Shahzad just flicks it through mid-wicket and ends the over with a boundary! 15 from the over, 26 off the last 2! Shahzad moves to 40 from 30 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. 147 more needed from 246 balls. 58/0

8.5 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, SIX! Terrific shot! Full and around off, Shahzad deposits this miles over long on! Moves to 36 from 29 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. 54/0

8.4 C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 48/0

8.3 C Brathwaite to G Naib, Close! On a length outside off, coming back in sharply, Gulbadin misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Brathwaite appeals, the umpire thinks about it but does not raise his finger. A leg bye stolen. 48/0

8.2 C Brathwaite to G Naib, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 47/0

8.1 C Brathwaite to G Naib, FOUR! Lucky boundary. Things going the Afghans' way. A short ball outside off, Naib throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball lands in front of first slip where Chris Gayle is a bit lazy to bend and the ball goes through to the third man fence. 158 more needed from 251 balls now. 47/0

Carlos Brathwaite comes on to bowl now.

7.6 J Holder to M Shahzad, Another flick, straight to short mid-wicket. 11 from the over but you can also look at it as 11 from the first 2 legal balls and then nothing from the rest. 43/0

7.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, punched straight to cover. 43/0

7.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 43/0

7.3 J Holder to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 43/0

7.3 J Holder to M Shahzad, WIDE. A slower bouncer, down the leg side, Mohammad looks to pull but misses. The Windies' keeper appeals but to no avail. 43/0

7.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, SIX! PLUNDERED! A typical fast bowler's response. A short ball outside off. The error is that it is on the wider side and Shahzad pounces. Crashes it over the point fence. Moves to 30 from 23 balls. 5 fours and a six. Wow. 42/0

7.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Oh my my! The helicopter shot in a different fashion! Well, not quite sure what Shahzad tried there. Definitely looked like impressing the cameraman rather than his style. Full and around off, Shahzad whips it over mid-wicket. That is fine, but then, after playing the shot, he lifts his right leg in the air! Don't know why. Anyways, that is called swagger. 169 more needed from 257 balls. 36/0

6.6 K Roach to G Naib, Another one cutting in off the seam, GN works it towards short mid-wicket. 32/0

6.5 K Roach to G Naib, Nicely bowled. Lands this outside off, on a length and then makes it to cut back in appreciably. Gulbadin misses his flick and is hit on the thigh pads. 32/0

6.4 K Roach to G Naib, Around off, defended back to the bowler. 32/0

6.3 K Roach to G Naib, A length ball outside off, placed towards cover. 32/0

6.2 K Roach to G Naib, A short ball outside off, pushed to the off side. 32/0

6.1 K Roach to G Naib, FOUR! That is some shot. A short ball around off, Naib initially ducks but in that position, suddenly unfurls a pull-chop shot through mid-wicket for a boundary! Moves to 10 from 16 balls with his second boundary. 32/0

5.6 J Holder to M Shahzad, The batsman has stood up on his toes to play that one. 28/0

5.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Another short ball outside off, MS looks to pull but is beaten comprehensively. 28/0

5.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery. 28/0

5.3 J Holder to M Shahzad, A short ball around off, cuts back in sharply, Mohammad jumps to cut but is cramped for room and somehow pushes it to the off side. 28/0

5.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, On middle and off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 28/0

5.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! What a swag! On middle and leg, Shahzad whips it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary! Moves to 20 from just 16 balls with his fourth boundary. 28/0

4.6 K Roach to G Naib, Yes, he can! A good comeback by the bowler, on a length around off, kept out. 24/0

4.5 K Roach to G Naib, On a length around off, guided to point. So just a boundary of the first ball, 4 dots to follow after that. Can he end it well? 24/0

4.4 K Roach to G Naib, Back of a length on off, defended. 24/0

4.3 K Roach to G Naib, Fuller again but outside off, Naib shoulders arms to it. 24/0

4.2 K Roach to G Naib, Good length outside off, Naib leaves it alone. 24/0

4.1 K Roach to G Naib, FOUR! That almost goes all the way! A bad ball, you expect the batsman to be putting these away. A half-volley on leg stump, Naib flicks it uppishly over square leg for a boundary. 181 more needed. 24/0

3.6 J Holder to G Naib, On a length outside off, Naib guides it down to third man for a run. 20/0

3.5 J Holder to G Naib, Back of a length on off, defended towards covers. 19/0

3.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, Angles it into the batsman, cramping him for room. Shahzad still works it towards mid on for a quick run. 19/0

3.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, A rare wild delivery by Holder! A bouncer down the leg side, Shahzad lets it be and the umpire calls it a wide. 18/0

3.3 J Holder to M Shahzad, Back of a length on off, Shahzad pushes it to covers. 17/0

3.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide outside off, Shahzad was shaping up to give it a thwack but then makes a leave. 17/0

3.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Shahzad is in a hurry here! Just ahead of a length on off, the opener swings at the ball. He does not time it that well but he connects well enough for the ball to go over mid on and another boundary results. 17/0

2.6 K Roach to M Shahzad, A leg bye to end the over! On the pads, Shahzad misses the flick and the ball rolls towards point as the batsmen sneak a leg bye. 13/0

2.5 K Roach to M Shahzad, FOUR! Shahzad is continuing from where he left off from the last game. Full and outside off, Shahzad hits it over the bowler's head. He tries to catch it with one hand but the ball has already passed him and goes into the fence. 12/0

2.4 K Roach to G Naib, Another edge and it is the outside one. There are two slips waiting for it but it evades them and goes down to third man for a run. 8/0

2.3 K Roach to G Naib, Maybe Roach realizes that and this time he bowls it on a length around off, Naib defends it out. 7/0

2.2 K Roach to G Naib, This is not the line you want to be bowling on this pitch! Short and on off, the batsman this time ducks under it. But I feel this length will be easily negotiated due to the slowness of the surface. 7/0

2.1 K Roach to G Naib, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it full on off, Naib drives it uppishly but well short of the fielder at mid on. The ball stuck into the pitch there and hence it was driven uppishly. 7/0

1.6 J Holder to M Shahzad, Good line! On off and on a length, a little too closer however. Shahzad works it towards mid on. He thinks about a run but then sends his partner back. 7/0

1.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Goes back to bowling length and outside off, Shahzad makes a leave. 7/0

1.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Lucky but Shahzad will take it all day! Holder goes for the short ball outside off, Shahzad tries to drag his pull from outside off but gets a top edge which flies down towards the fine leg fence. First for the innings. 7/0

1.3 J Holder to M Shahzad, First runs off Holder! Shortish outside off, Shahzad punches it in the gap in the cover region for a brace. 3/0

1.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, Extra bounce! On a length around off, takes off after pitching. Shahzad negotiates it well by taking a hand off the handle. 1/0

1.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, On a length around off, Shahzad blocks it out. 1/0

Jason Holder will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to G Naib, Roach goes wider outside off, but bowls it inside the tramline. He wanted Naib to go after it but the opener leaves it alone. Just a single from the first over, a good one by Roach. 1/0

0.5 K Roach to G Naib, Back of a length on off, Naib rocks back and guides it to point. 1/0

0.4 K Roach to G Naib, Just ahead of a length on off, Naib pushes it to covers. 1/0

0.3 K Roach to M Shahzad, Afghanistan are underway! On the pads, Shahzad flicks it nicely but to the man at fine leg for a run. 1/0

0.2 K Roach to M Shahzad, Fuller in length on off, it swings away a touch. Shahzad mistimes his drive towards covers. He played that from away from his body. Too early to do so, also not needed with the target not being that big. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to M Shahzad, Starts off with a length ball outside off, no swing on offer and Shahzad makes a leave. 0/0

First Published: March 25, 2018, 12:46 PM IST