ICC World Cup Qualifier: West Indies Beat Papua New Guinea by 6 Wickets

West Indies captain Jason Holder with team-mate Carlos Brathwaite. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

42.6 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 201/4

42.5 N Vanua to S Hope, 1 run. 200/4

42.4 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 199/4

42.4 N Vanua to S Hope, Wide. 199/4

42.3 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 198/4

42.2 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 198/4

42.1 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 198/4

41.6 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 197/4

41.5 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 197/4

41.4 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 197/4

41.3 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 197/4

41.2 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 197/4

41.1 A Nao to J Holder, 1 run. 197/4

40.6 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 196/4

40.5 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 195/4

40.4 N Vanua to J Holder, Leg bye. 195/4

40.3 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 191/4

40.2 N Vanua to S Hope, 1 run. 191/4

40.1 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 190/4

39.6 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 189/4

39.5 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 189/4

39.4 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 189/4

39.3 C Amini to J Holder, FOUR. 188/4

39.2 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 184/4

39.1 C Amini to J Holder, SIX. 184/4

38.6 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 178/4

38.5 C Soper to S Hope, 1 run. 177/4

38.5 C Soper to S Hope, 5 Wides. 176/4

38.4 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 171/4

38.3 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 171/4

38.2 C Soper to J Holder, FOUR. 170/4

38.1 C Soper to J Holder, SIX. 166/4

37.6 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 160/4

37.5 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 160/4

37.4 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 159/4

37.3 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 159/4

37.2 C Amini to J Holder, FOUR. 159/4

37.1 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 155/4

36.6 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 155/4

36.5 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 155/4

36.4 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 155/4

36.3 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 155/4

36.2 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 155/4

36.1 C Soper to J Holder, SIX. 154/4

35.6 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 148/4

35.5 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 148/4

35.4 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 147/4

35.3 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 146/4

35.2 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 145/4

35.1 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 144/4

34.6 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 143/4

34.5 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 143/4

34.4 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 143/4

34.3 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 143/4

34.2 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 142/4

34.1 N Vanua to S Hope, 1 run. 142/4

33.6 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 141/4

33.5 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 140/4

33.4 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 140/4

33.3 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 140/4

33.2 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 140/4

33.1 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 139/4

32.6 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 139/4

32.5 N Vanua to J Holder, Leg bye. 139/4

32.4 N Vanua to J Holder, 2 runs. 138/4

32.3 N Vanua to S Hope, 1 run. 136/4

32.2 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 135/4

32.1 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 134/4

31.6 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 134/4

31.5 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 134/4

31.4 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 134/4

31.3 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 133/4

31.2 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 132/4

31.1 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 131/4

30.6 L Siaka to J Holder, No run. 130/4

30.5 L Siaka to S Hope, 1 run. 130/4

30.4 L Siaka to S Hope, No run. 129/4

30.3 L Siaka to J Holder, 1 run. 129/4

30.2 L Siaka to S Hope, 1 run. 128/4

30.1 L Siaka to S Hope, No run. 127/4

29.6 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 127/4

29.5 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 127/4

29.4 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 127/4

29.3 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 126/4

29.2 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 125/4

29.1 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 124/4

28.6 L Siaka to J Holder, 2 runs. 124/4

28.5 L Siaka to S Hope, 1 run. 122/4

28.4 L Siaka to J Holder, 1 run. 121/4

28.3 L Siaka to J Holder, No run. 120/4

28.2 L Siaka to S Hope, 1 run. 120/4

28.1 L Siaka to S Hope, No run. 119/4

27.6 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 119/4

27.5 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 119/4

27.4 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 119/4

27.3 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 119/4

27.2 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 119/4

27.1 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 118/4

26.6 L Siaka to S Hope, 1 run. 118/4

26.5 L Siaka to J Holder, 1 run. 117/4

26.4 L Siaka to J Holder, No run. 116/4

26.3 L Siaka to J Holder, FOUR. 116/4

26.2 L Siaka to J Holder, No run. 112/4

26.1 L Siaka to S Hope, 1 run. 112/4

25.6 M Dai to J Holder, No run. 111/4

25.5 M Dai to J Holder, No run. 111/4

25.4 M Dai to J Holder, FOUR. 111/4

25.4 M Dai to J Holder, Wide. 107/4

25.3 M Dai to S Hope, 1 run. 106/4

25.2 M Dai to J Holder, 1 run. 105/4

25.1 M Dai to J Holder, No run. 104/4

24.6 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 104/4

24.5 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 104/4

24.4 C Soper to S Hope, 1 run. 103/4

24.3 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 102/4

24.2 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 101/4

24.1 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 101/4

23.6 C Amini to S Hope, No run. 101/4

23.5 C Amini to S Hope, FOUR. 101/4

23.4 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 97/4

23.3 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 96/4

23.2 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 96/4

23.1 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 96/4

22.6 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 95/4

22.5 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 95/4

22.4 C Soper to S Hope, 1 run. 95/4

22.3 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 94/4

22.2 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 93/4

22.1 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 93/4

21.6 A Vala to J Holder, 1 run. 93/4

21.5 A Vala to J Holder, No run. 92/4

21.4 A Vala to J Holder, FOUR. 92/4

21.3 A Vala to J Holder, No run. 88/4

21.2 A Vala to J Holder, No run. 88/4

21.1 A Vala to J Holder, No run. 88/4

20.6 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 88/4

20.5 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 88/4

20.4 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 88/4

20.3 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 88/4

20.2 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 88/4

20.1 C Soper to S Hope, No run. 88/4

19.6 A Vala to J Holder, No run. 88/4

19.5 A Vala to J Holder, No run. 88/4

19.4 A Vala to S Hope, 1 run. 88/4

19.3 A Vala to S Hope, No run. 87/4

19.2 A Vala to S Hope, No run. 87/4

19.1 A Vala to S Hope, No run. 87/4

18.6 C Soper to S Hope, 1 run. 87/4

18.5 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 86/4

18.4 C Soper to J Holder, No run. 85/4

18.3 C Soper to J Holder, SIX. 85/4

18.2 C Soper to S Hope, 1 run. 79/4

18.1 C Soper to J Holder, 1 run. 78/4

17.6 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 77/4

17.5 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 77/4

17.4 N Vanua to J Holder, FOUR. 76/4

17.3 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 72/4

17.2 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 72/4

17.1 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 72/4

16.6 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 72/4

16.5 A Nao to J Holder, 1 run. 72/4

16.4 A Nao to J Holder, No run. 71/4

16.3 A Nao to J Holder, No run. 71/4

16.2 A Nao to J Holder, No run. 71/4

16.1 A Nao to S Hope, 1 run. 71/4

15.6 N Vanua to J Holder, No run. 70/4

15.5 N Vanua to S Hope, 1 run. 70/4

15.4 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 69/4

15.3 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 69/4

15.2 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 69/4

15.1 N Vanua to J Holder, 1 run. 69/4

14.6 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 68/4

14.5 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 68/4

14.4 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 68/4

14.3 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 68/4

14.2 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 68/4

14.1 A Nao to J Holder, 1 run. 68/4

13.6 C Amini to J Holder, 1 run. 67/4

13.5 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 66/4

13.4 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 66/4

13.3 C Amini to J Holder, FOUR. 66/4

13.2 C Amini to J Holder, FOUR. 62/4

13.1 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 58/4

12.6 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 58/4

12.5 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 58/4

12.4 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 58/4

12.3 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 58/4

12.2 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 58/4

12.1 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 58/4

11.6 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 58/4

11.5 C Amini to J Holder, No run. 58/4

11.4 C Amini to J Mohammed, OUT lbw b Charles Amini. West Indies have lost their fourth wicket. 58/4

11.3 C Amini to J Mohammed, No run. 58/3

11.2 C Amini to S Hope, 1 run. 58/3

11.1 C Amini to S Hope, FOUR. 57/3

10.6 A Nao to J Mohammed, No run. 53/3

10.5 A Nao to M Samuels, OUT c Assad Vala b Alei Nao. West Indies have lost their third wicket. 53/3

10.4 A Nao to M Samuels, FOUR. 53/2

10.3 A Nao to M Samuels, No run. 49/2

10.2 A Nao to M Samuels, 2 runs. 49/2

10.1 A Nao to M Samuels, No run. 47/2

9.6 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 47/2

9.5 M Dai to M Samuels, 1 run. 47/2

9.4 M Dai to M Samuels, SIX. 46/2

9.3 M Dai to M Samuels, No run. 40/2

9.2 M Dai to M Samuels, FOUR. 40/2

9.1 M Dai to M Samuels, No run. 36/2

8.6 A Nao to S Hope, No run. 36/2

8.5 A Nao to M Samuels, 1 run. 36/2

8.4 A Nao to M Samuels, FOUR. 35/2

8.3 A Nao to M Samuels, No run. 31/2

8.2 A Nao to M Samuels, No run. 31/2

8.1 A Nao to S Hope, 1 run. 31/2

7.6 M Dai to S Hope, 1 run. 30/2

7.5 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 29/2

7.4 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 29/2

7.3 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 29/2

7.2 M Dai to M Samuels, 1 run. 29/2

7.1 M Dai to M Samuels, No run. 28/2

6.6 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 28/2

6.5 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 28/2

6.4 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 28/2

6.3 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 28/2

6.2 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 28/2

6.1 N Vanua to S Hope, FOUR. 28/2

6.1 N Vanua to S Hope, Wide. 24/2

5.6 M Dai to M Samuels, No run. 23/2

5.5 M Dai to S Hope, 1 run. 23/2

5.4 M Dai to M Samuels, 1 run. 22/2

5.3 M Dai to M Samuels, No run. 21/2

5.2 M Dai to S Hope, 1 run. 21/2

5.1 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 20/2

4.6 N Vanua to M Samuels, No run. 20/2

4.5 N Vanua to M Samuels, No run. 20/2

4.4 N Vanua to S Hope, 1 run. 20/2

4.3 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 19/2

4.2 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 19/2

4.1 N Vanua to S Hope, No run. 19/2

3.6 M Dai to S Hope, 1 run. 19/2

3.5 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 18/2

3.4 M Dai to S Hope, 2 runs. 18/2

3.3 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 16/2

3.2 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 16/2

3.1 M Dai to S Hope, No run. 16/2

2.6 N Vanua to S Hetmyer, OUT c Assad Vala b Norman Vanua. West Indies have lost their second wicket. 16/2

2.5 N Vanua to S Hetmyer, No run. 16/1

2.4 N Vanua to S Hetmyer, No run. 16/1

2.3 N Vanua to S Hetmyer, No run. 16/1

2.2 N Vanua to S Hetmyer, 2 runs. 16/1

2.1 N Vanua to S Hetmyer, No run. 14/1

1.6 M Dai to S Hetmyer, OUT Evin Lewis run out (Norman Vanua). West Indies have lost their first wicket. 14/1

1.5 M Dai to S Hetmyer, No run. 12/0

1.4 M Dai to S Hetmyer, No run. 12/0

1.3 M Dai to S Hetmyer, No run. 12/0

1.2 M Dai to S Hetmyer, FOUR. 12/0

1.1 M Dai to S Hetmyer, No run. 8/0

0.6 N Vanua to E Lewis, SIX. 8/0

0.5 N Vanua to E Lewis, No run. 2/0

0.4 N Vanua to E Lewis, No run. 2/0

0.3 N Vanua to E Lewis, No run. 2/0

0.2 N Vanua to E Lewis, 2 runs. 2/0

0.1 N Vanua to E Lewis, No run. 0/0

First Published: March 8, 2018, 12:40 PM IST