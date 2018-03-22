ICC World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe Defeat Opens Door for Afghanistan and Ireland

Chasing a rain-affected target of 230 off 40 overs, Zimbabwe needed six off the last ball to win the Super Six match and join already-qualified West Indies in the 2019 showpiece.
But Craig Ervine was only able to take two off man-of-the-match Mohammad Naveed and the home side's hopes were dashed.
The UAE, who had no chance of qualifying for the finals, made 235-7 off 47.5 overs with Rameez Shazhad hitting a top score of 59.
After a delay for rain at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe were set a DLS target of 230 off 40 overs but despite a run-a-ball 80 from Sean Williams, the home side never recovered from a poor start which saw them slip to 45-3 at one stage.
On Friday, Afghanistan and Ireland will meet at the same venue with the winner guaranteed a place in the 2019 finals in England and Wales.
First Published: March 22, 2018, 9:53 PM IST