ICC World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Highlights: As It Happened

That's all we have from this game. Zimbabwe are right on top and continue to prosper. They would feel they are just one game away from booking a berth for the World Cup. Ireland, well this will be a tough loss to digest. All they can do is work hard and come out harder in their remaining games. It's time for us to pack our bags and make a leave but you can switch tabs if you want to catch some action from the ongoing virtual semi-final between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh where the hosts are staring down the barrel. Have a great weekend. Cheers!

Ireland skipper, William Porterfield says at the halfway stage they were very happy to chase 211 and the boys were pretty confident as well. Is out of words to describe this dismal batting performance and feels they have just let themselves down with the bat.

Zimbabwe skipper, Graeme Cremer says they were a bit nervous at the halfway mark, but knew they could come out and do well with the ball as chasing is a bit difficult on this track. Credits Sikandar Raza for his performance and says he's his Man of the Match without a doubt. Goes on to say his batting and his side's bowling at the start was vital for them. Thanks the crowd for their support and says it means everything to them that they come out and cheer them on throughout.

Man of the Match, Sikandar Raza says he can't believe that they have come out on top. States he went with his head down at the halfway stage but Cremer and his mates motivated and cheered him up. Thanks the crowd and says that they wanted to do well for them. Credits Chisoro and Blessing for offering a good helping hand otherwise the story would have been completely different. Once again praises the crowd and calls them their 12th man and the real deal for them.

A comfortable victory for Zimbabwe. They didn't have a good enough total on the board, but their bowlers produced a splendid performance to wrap the Irish up for an extremely low score. Barring Blessing Muzarabani, everybody plucked wickets with Tendai Chisoro and Graeme Cremer taking 3 each. Ireland could not sustain any decent partnerships. Yes, the wicket was on the slower side but some more application from them would have done them good. Just goes to show how crucial having a player like Sikandar Raza in your team is. He stood resolute with the tail and his 69 proved to be the difference maker in this contest.

34.2 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, OUT! ZIMBABWE WIN BY 107 RUNS! A good, good victory for them. Murtagh gives the charge and looks to clear the mid-wicket fence. But there's not enough power in it to clear the rope. Solomon Mire in the deep runs to his right and takes a fine catch. 104/10

34.1 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, Pitched outside leg, the googly from Cremer, it beats the hanging defensive bat of Tim Murtagh and catches him on the pads. 104/9

33.6 S Raza to Tim Murtagh, Yorker on the stumps, Murtagh just about manages to dig this one out off the inner edge down to short fine leg. The batsmen take off for the run. There is a throw at the bowler's end but it's well wide. 104/9

33.5 S Raza to A McBrine, Works it with the turn into the cover area and calls his partner through for a run. 103/9

33.4 S Raza to Tim Murtagh, Slower through the air on off, Tim throws his bat at this and gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket. One run to the total. 102/9

33.3 S Raza to A McBrine, Strays it on the pads once more, it's nurdled fine down the leg side this time for a single. 101/9

33.2 S Raza to A McBrine, Quicker through the air this time, sliding in on leg, once again beats the flick shot and catches Andy on the pads. 100/9

33.1 S Raza to A McBrine, Drifting in as Raza continues from around the wicket, catches McBrine on the pads as he fails to connect with the flick. No harm done. 100/9

32.6 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 100/9

32.5 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, Wrong 'un landing outside leg, raps the batsman on the thigh pad and goes away. The umpire, for obvious reasons, shut the appeal down. 98/9

32.4 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, Full and straight, comfortably played back to the bowler. 98/9

32.3 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, Full and outside off, driven to the cover area for nought. 98/9

32.2 G Cremer to Tim Murtagh, In the air but it falls safely. Tossed up on leg, Murtagh in an attempt to flick closes the face a bit early. Spoons a leading edge but it falls well short of mid off. 98/9

32.1 G Cremer to A McBrine, Pitches it on a fullish length, worked away to the square leg area for a run. 98/9

Tim Murtagh is the last man in.

31.6 S Raza to B Rankin, OUT! Sikandar Raza gets his first of the game! Floats it up from around the wicket, it's slow in pace. Rankin has a wild slog across the line but gets beaten in the flight and misses to connect. It goes under his bat and knocks the bails over. 97/9

31.5 S Raza to B Rankin, Into the leg side again. No run taken. 97/8

31.4 S Raza to B Rankin, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 97/8

31.3 S Raza to A McBrine, Back again, inside the crease before Andy tucks it to mid-wicket for one run. 97/8

31.2 S Raza to B Rankin, Sliding in on middle and leg, Rankin backs away a touch and works it away into the leg side for a single. 96/8

31.1 S Raza to B Rankin, Fuller in length and attacking the off stump, Rankin is forward in defense. 95/8

30.6 G Cremer to A McBrine, Positions himself behind the line and blocks it out. 95/8

Boyd Rankin walks out next.

30.5 G Cremer to B McCarthy, OUT! Only two wickets for Zimbabwe to win this game. Tossed up on the stumps, McCarthy looks to go across the line but gets a big leading edge over the bowler's head. Sean Williams there settles himself under the ball and takes a safe catch. 95/8

30.4 G Cremer to B McCarthy, This was closer! It pitched and hit in line, but the inside edge has saved him there. Googly on off, spins in and catches the back pad of Barry McCarthy. But, much to his delight, the inside edge is taken first. 95/7

30.3 G Cremer to A McBrine, Full, too full on middle and leg, Andy gets low and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket. One run taken. 95/7

30.2 G Cremer to A McBrine, Wrong 'un on off, spins away ever so slightly and beats the outside edge of Andy's hanging bat. So close. 94/7

30.1 G Cremer to A McBrine, Big appeal for an lbw but it's turned down by the umpire. Looped up and it hits the pads of McBrine. Appeal goes up, nothing from the umpire. It pitched outside leg and was spinning further down too. 94/7

29.6 S Raza to B McCarthy, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off for no run. 94/7

29.5 S Raza to B McCarthy, McCarthy comes down the track and pushes it back to Raza who throws it back at the striker's end, seeing the batsman out of his crease. 94/7

29.4 S Raza to B McCarthy, Straighter one just outside off, touch short in length, played away on the leg side. No run taken. 94/7

29.3 S Raza to A McBrine, Turning away from outside off, cut down towards short third man for a run. 94/7

29.2 S Raza to B McCarthy, Fuller in length on middle and leg, driven uppishly through the right of the bowler for a single down to long on. 93/7

29.1 S Raza to B McCarthy, Quicker one going across, Barry moves a step across to get behind the line and block. 92/7

28.6 G Cremer to A McBrine, Floated up on middle and leg, swept fine down the leg side for a couple of runs. 92/7

28.5 G Cremer to A McBrine, Googly dropped short on middle and off, McBrine doesn't pick it up initially but then does well to dab it just beside first slip. 90/7

28.4 G Cremer to B McCarthy, Spinning away after landing on the stumps, pushed into the covers for a single. 90/7

28.3 G Cremer to B McCarthy, Spinning away from around off, McCarthy comes half-forward, presents the full face of the bat and keeps it out. 89/7

28.2 G Cremer to B McCarthy, Quicker one outside off, pushed away from the front foot on the off side. 89/7

Barry McCarthy next in to bat.

28.1 G Cremer to G Wilson, OUT! The skipp has a wicket! Tosses it right up there, on middle and off, it skids on through and catches Gary Wilson on the front pad. His defense is beaten and the appeal goes up. The umpire doesn't hesitate and raises his finger in an instant. Zimbabwe just three wickets away from victory now. 89/7

27.6 S Raza to G Wilson, Goes back and tucks it through square leg to keep strike. 89/6

27.5 S Raza to A McBrine, Takes a stride forward and drives it through cover for a single. 88/6

27.4 S Raza to A McBrine, McBrine presses forward and blocks it out. 87/6

27.3 S Raza to G Wilson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 87/6

27.2 S Raza to G Wilson, Huge appeal! From around the wicket, landed on leg, Wilson looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. Pitching outside leg, good call from the umpire. 86/6

27.1 S Raza to G Wilson, Turning in, flicked towards square leg. 86/6

Sikandar Raza, the hero with the bat comes on to bowl.

Andy McBrine is the new man in.

26.6 G Cremer to P Stirling, OUT! Run out! Paul Stirling continues to trudge! Big, big wicket and Ireland lose their mainstay now. Zimbabwe are on a roll here, the crowd is elated as well. Stirling punches it off the back foot towards cover and sets off for a single. Raza charges to the ball and seeing this Wilson sends him back late. By the time the Irish opener can turn back, Sikandar fires in a flat throw to Taylor who takes the bails off. It looked out but the umpire refers it upstairs. First look is enough for the TV umpire to rule it out. 86/6

A big mix up and Paul Stirling seems to be struggling here. The expression on the face of the Irish opener suggests that he's a goner. Still it's taken upstairs by the umpire...

26.5 G Cremer to P Stirling, Turning away from off, stabbed out. 86/5

26.4 G Cremer to P Stirling, FOUR! Swept away! Tossed up outside off, Stirling sits down and sweeps it neatly through backward square leg for a boundary. 86/5

26.3 G Cremer to P Stirling, Pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 82/5

26.2 G Cremer to P Stirling, Googly from Graeme, worked with soft hands towards the leg side. 82/5

26.1 G Cremer to G Wilson, Floated ball outside off, pushed with an open bat face through point for a single. 82/5

25.6 S Williams to P Stirling, PS dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 81/5

25.5 S Williams to G Wilson, Flatter and a bit shorter outside off, Wilson punches it past the bowler for a single down to long on. 81/5

25.4 S Williams to P Stirling, Goes back and knocks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 80/5

25.3 S Williams to G Wilson, Darted in on the stumps, worked around the corner for a single. 79/5

25.2 S Williams to G Wilson, Flatter from Williams, pushed towards point. 78/5

25.1 S Williams to G Wilson, Slider on middle, Wilson blocks it out into the ground. 78/5

24.6 G Cremer to P Stirling, Stirling pushes it towards the off side and calls for the single which is certainly not on. Just one from the over. 78/5

24.5 G Cremer to P Stirling, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 78/5

24.4 G Cremer to P Stirling, Tossed up ball outside off, Stirling goes back and pushes it towards cover. 78/5

24.3 G Cremer to P Stirling, Flatter on middle and off, defended into the ground. 78/5

24.2 G Cremer to G Wilson, Leg break outside off, driven past the cover fielder for a single. 78/5

24.1 G Cremer to G Wilson, Googly slipped in by Cremer, Wilson stays back and defends. 77/5

23.6 S Williams to G Wilson, Gets down and brooms it through backward square leg for a single to keep strike. 77/5

23.5 S Williams to G Wilson, Takes a good stride forward and pushes it away. 76/5

23.4 S Williams to G Wilson, Inside edge saves him there! Quicker fuller ball, coming in with the arm, Gary lunges forward to defend but is lucky to get an inside edge on the pads. 76/5

23.3 S Williams to G Wilson, Pushes it quicker through the air on middle, Wilson looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards square leg. 76/5

23.2 S Williams to G Wilson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 76/5

23.1 S Williams to P Stirling, Flatter and quicker one on the stumps, punched through cover for one more. 76/5

22.6 G Cremer to G Wilson, Floated delivery outside off, GW leans forward and smothers it away. 75/5

22.5 G Cremer to P Stirling, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 75/5

22.4 G Cremer to G Wilson, Tossed up delivery outside off, driven through cover for a single. 74/5

22.3 G Cremer to G Wilson, Landing on off, turning away, left alone from the batter. 73/5

22.2 G Cremer to G Wilson, Shimmies down the track and pushes it into the same region. 73/5

22.1 G Cremer to G Wilson, Loopy ball outside off, Wilson moves leg side and drives it towards cover where Raza dives to make a good stop. 73/5

21.6 S Williams to P Stirling, Flighted ball outside off, Paul leans ahead and defends it into the ground. The Zimbabwe spinners are running through the overs. 73/5

21.5 S Williams to P Stirling, Loopy delivery around middle and leg, worked into the leg side. 73/5

21.4 S Williams to P Stirling, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 73/5

21.3 S Williams to G Wilson, Punched towards sweeper cover for an easy single. 73/5

21.2 S Williams to P Stirling, On middle, milked down to long on for a single. 72/5

21.1 S Williams to P Stirling, Goes back to this one and punches it to cover. 71/5

20.6 G Cremer to G Wilson, Huge shout but not given! Cremer slips in a wrong 'un, Gary plunges forward to defend but misses to get rapped on the pads. Graeme appeals but it's turned down almost instantly by the umpire. The impact seemed to be outside the line there. 71/5

20.5 G Cremer to P Stirling, Makes a bit of room and eases it past the man at cover for one. 71/5

20.4 G Cremer to G Wilson, Fuller and wider outside off, driven along the ground towards long off for a single. 70/5

20.3 G Cremer to G Wilson, Defended off the back foot gently. 69/5

20.2 G Cremer to P Stirling, Googly around off, Stirling leans forward to defend but gets it off the inner half through backward square leg for a single. 69/5

20.1 G Cremer to P Stirling, Flighted ball outside off, driven towards cover for nothing. 68/5

19.6 S Williams to G Wilson, Pushes it straight to the cover fielder to end the 20th over with a dot ball. 68/5

19.5 S Williams to G Wilson, FOUR! Deft! Quicker and flatter through the air outside off, Gary Wilson sits back and guides it fine to leave the man at short third man stranded. 68/5

19.4 S Williams to G Wilson, Darted in on the pads, Wilson looks to work it away but closes the bat face a bit early and ends up getting a soft leading towards cover. 64/5

19.3 S Williams to G Wilson, Loops it up outside off, defended into the ground. 64/5

19.2 S Williams to P Stirling, Sits deep in the crease and punches it down to long off for a single. 64/5

19.1 S Williams to P Stirling, Dances down the track and pushes it to the cover fielder. 63/5

18.6 G Cremer to G Wilson, Gary takes a stride forward and smothers it away. A maiden to begin with for the skipper. 63/5

18.5 G Cremer to G Wilson, Good, good ball from Cremer! Everything right about the delivery but only one thing didn't happen - en edge! Drifting in around middle, asking Wilson to come forward and defend but it turns away and beats his outside edge. 63/5

18.4 G Cremer to G Wilson, Floated delivery outside off, pushed towards point. 63/5

18.3 G Cremer to G Wilson, Around middle and leg, worked towards the on side. 63/5

18.2 G Cremer to G Wilson, Bowls the googly and this turns in, Wilson doesn't pick it up but manages to keep it out. 63/5

18.1 G Cremer to G Wilson, Tossed up delivery outside off, Wilson presses forward in defense. 63/5

Greame Cremer to roll his arm over now.

17.6 S Williams to P Stirling, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 63/5

17.5 S Williams to P Stirling, Lunges forward and kills it down comfortably. 63/5

17.4 S Williams to P Stirling, FOUR! Inside edge! Paul Stirling comes forward to play for the turn but this one keeps coming in with the arm. It takes the inside edge and evades the leg stump by a whisker for a boundary towards fine leg. Ireland need some more luck. 63/5

17.3 S Williams to P Stirling, Stays back and pushes it away towards cover for nothing. 59/5

17.2 S Williams to P Stirling, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, punched off the back foot. 59/5

17.1 S Williams to G Wilson, Flatter one outside off, cut away towards sweeper cover for a single. 59/5

Drinks called! Zimbabwe are all over Ireland at the moment. They have been superb to start with and took no time in ripping through the top order. With the pressure starting to build, the Irish wilted big time as they kept losing wickets regularly. With still 154 needed, Ireland's hopes will be pinned on their opener Paul Stirling who has decided to spend some time in the middle. Can he be the thorn in the flesh for the hosts? Let's wait and find out.

16.6 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, It's the slower one outside off, Stirling lunges forward and taps it away with soft hands towards the cover fielder. 58/5

16.5 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Fuller outside off, arms are shouldered to this. 58/5

16.4 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Angling in from wide of the crease, knocked off the back foot to mid-wicket. 58/5

16.3 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, In the corridor outside off, Paul is happy to shoulder his arms. 58/5

16.2 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, FOUR! Goodness me, that has come off the middle! Short ball and it sits up at a good height. Stirling with all his might blasts it over cover for a boundary. 58/5

16.1 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Shorter in length outside off, the Irish opener doesn't offer any shot. 54/5

15.6 S Williams to G Wilson, Lands it around off, turning away and squaring Wilson up who pokes at it. Gets it off the outer half towards the off side. An excellent start for Williams, a wicket maiden! 54/5

15.5 S Williams to G Wilson, Fuller ball on the stumps, blocked into the ground by staying right behind it. 54/5

15.4 S Williams to G Wilson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 54/5

15.3 S Williams to G Wilson, Flatter this time outside off, Wilson tries cutting it but there is extra bounce this time to beat the batsman. 54/5

Gary Wilson is the new man in.

15.2 S Williams to K O'Brien, OUT! Edged and gone! Sean Williams is off for a celebratory run. Look what this means to him. Ireland have lost half their side and look out of sorts now. Beautifully tossed up outside off, Kevin O'Brien presses forward to defend but the ball turns away just a wee bit and that is enough to catch the edge. The ball deflects off the keeper's pads and it's an excellent take from the big man, Hamilton Masakadza, at first slip with a dive to his left. Ireland need 158 more to win. 54/5

15.1 S Williams to K O'Brien, Floated delivery around off, defended into the ground. 54/4

Sean Williams into the attack.

14.6 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, That was hit hard but to no avail! Short and too much of width on offer, slapped hard towards point where the fielder does well to stop it with a leap. 54/4

14.5 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Fuller and on middle and leg, worked by shuffling across towards mid on for a single. 54/4

14.4 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Back of a length delivery outside off, steered away towards the man at point. 53/4

14.3 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Angling back in on middle and leg, tucked with the angle behind square on the leg side for a single. 53/4

14.2 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Shortish ball outside off, Stirling once again makes a leave. 52/4

14.1 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Outside off, left alone without much fuss. 52/4

13.6 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, A water-tight defense from O'Brien to block it out. 52/4

13.5 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, FOUR! Easily done! Darted on the pads, Kevin O'Brien bends his back leg and paddle sweeps it past the man at short fine leg for a boundary to bring up the 50 for Ireland. 52/4

13.4 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, Cuts this short ball nicely only to find the man at point. 48/4

13.3 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, Quicker ball around off, defended back to the bowler. 48/4

13.2 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, Flatter ball outside off, punched towards cover. 48/4

13.1 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, Loopy delivery around middle and off, Kevin defends it into the off side. 48/4

12.6 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, FOUR! Good shot! Short of a length delivery on middle, Stirling gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. A much-needed one. 48/4

12.5 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Back of a length outside off, steered down to third man for a single. 44/4

12.4 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Short of a length delivery outside off, Kevin O'Brien hops back and taps it with soft hands towards point. 43/4

12.3 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Almost... almost chopped it on! Back of a length delivery, angling in on middle, Kevin O'Brien hops back to defend but gets an inside edge which goes through his legs and evades the stumps. Hands on heads for Zimbabwe. 43/4

12.2 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Ahead of a length outside off, defended solidly. 43/4

12.2 B Muzarabani to K O'Brien, Wide! Length delivery on middle and leg, Kevin looks to help it on its way but fails to clip it away. 43/4

12.1 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Uppish but safe! Short ball outside off, Paul throws his bat at it. Gets an outside edge which flies down safely towards third man for a single. 42/4

11.6 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Works it behind square on the leg side for a run. 41/4

11.6 T Chisoro to P Stirling, FIVE WIDES! Flat and down the leg side, Stirling looks to connect but misses and so does the keeper. Difficult for him to take that as it goes all the way to the fine leg fence. 40/4

11.5 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and blocks it out. 35/4

11.4 T Chisoro to K O'Brien, Plays with the turn and pushes it into the covers for a single. 35/4

Kevin O'Brien is the new man in.

11.3 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, OUT! Another Irish wicket down! Short ball on the stumps, Niall O'Brien goes on the back foot and pulls. Only manages a top edge which flies towards backward square leg. Blessing from short fine leg runs to his right and takes a superb catch diving for it. 34/4

11.2 T Chisoro to P Stirling, The batsman drives this through the covers. They pick up a single. 34/3

11.1 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Drifting in from around off, on a driving length, played back down the track for nothing. 33/3

10.6 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Angling down leg, Stirling looks to pull it fine down the leg side but gets it off the thigh pad to fine leg. Leg bye taken. 33/3

10.5 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Short and wide, Paul looks to slap it on the off side but gets a bottom edge beside the off pole. 32/3

10.4 B Muzarabani to N O'Brien, Short ball too straight in line, the pull is helped down to fine leg for a run. 32/3

10.3 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Fraction straight in line, turns it away with the flick of the wrists through the gap on the leg side for a run. 31/3

10.2 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Hangs back and keeps it out off the back foot. 30/3

10.1 B Muzarabani to P Stirling, Some extra bounce off the deck. This is something. Landed on a back of a length, just kicks off and takes the leading edge of Paul Stirling's bat. 30/3

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the ring till the 40th over. Also, Blessing Muzarabani is into the attack.

9.6 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, Fuller and outside off, the batsman looks to get some bat on it but fails. 30/3

9.5 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, Full and darted outside off, defended out on the off side. 30/3

9.4 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, Stays right behind the line and blocks it out. 30/3

9.3 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 30/3

9.2 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Looped up and outside off, driven to mid off for a quick single. 30/3

9.1 T Chisoro to P Stirling, FOUR! Spinning away from outside off, Stirling slices this away with a big swing of the arms. Over backward point and away to the boundary line. 29/3

8.6 K Jarvis to N O'Brien, Slanting away from around off, no shot offered. 25/3

8.5 K Jarvis to N O'Brien, Keeps it tight, quite close to off. Blocked right under his nose. 25/3

8.4 K Jarvis to N O'Brien, Length ball targeting the top of off stump, Niall O'Brien offers a firm punch back down the track with a straight bat. 25/3

8.3 K Jarvis to N O'Brien, Outside off on a good length, left alone by the batsman. 25/3

8.2 K Jarvis to N O'Brien, Fullish in length and outside off, driven firmly through the covers for a couple of runs. 25/3

8.1 K Jarvis to N O'Brien, FOUR! Short ball into the body. Niall swivels and pulls it away powerfully across the deep square leg fence for a boundary. 23/3

7.6 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, Works it away with the wrists on the leg side for a single. 19/3

7.5 T Chisoro to N O'Brien, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 18/3

Niall O'Brien next in to bat.

7.4 T Chisoro to Ed Joyce, OUT! He is! Ireland slip further. This isn't good for them. Brendan Taylor and Zimbabwe are ecstatic. Terrific glovework behind the stumps. It's turning down the leg side, Joyce looks to flick but misses and in the process, he for some reason drags his back leg out of the crease. Brendan Taylor is alert to this, he takes the bails off in a flash and appeals. It's taken upstairs and replays show that Ed is gone. No wide is given because the ball went off the thigh pad. 18/3

A stumping referral is taken upstairs. Looks like Ed Joyce is gone...

7.3 T Chisoro to Ed Joyce, Outside off, looks to make connection but misses. 18/2

7.2 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Outside off, some flight on this occasion, eased down to long off for a single. 18/2

7.1 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Quicker one on middle and off, played back to the bowler. 17/2

Ed Joyce is the new man in.

6.6 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, OUT! Wonderful catch from Brendan Taylor! Andy Balbirnie is on his way back! Superb bowling, this! Zimbabwe have got two quick wickets, an ideal start for them. Jarvis goes wide of the crease, hurls it on a length and this one nips back in a touch from outside off. Andy stands tall to defend but the inward movement takes the inside edge and flies to Taylor behind who takes a good diving catch to his left. 17/2

6.5 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, Fullish in length and angling in on middle, defended by lunging forward a touch. 17/1

6.4 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, Back of a length delivery outside off, blocked sweetly off the back foot towards cover. 17/1

6.3 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, Good length delivery, threatening to come back in from outside off but Balbirnie has it covered. So he makes a good leave. 17/1

6.2 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, Fuller and angling in on middle, driven towards the man at mid on for nothing. 17/1

6.1 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, On a length and outside off, tapped with a straight blade to the cover fielder. 17/1

5.6 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Flighted delivery, dipping in on middle and leg, Paul works it towards the man at mid on. 17/1

5.5 T Chisoro to P Stirling, On the pads, wristed towards backward square leg. 17/1

5.4 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Floated ball outside off, Stirling lunges forward to bunt it down. 17/1

5.3 T Chisoro to A Balbirnie, Quicker delivery, he's darting it in, Chisoro! Tucked towards short fine leg for one. 17/1

5.2 T Chisoro to A Balbirnie, Flattish ball on middle, defended with the full face of the bat. 16/1

5.1 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Quicker one down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single. 16/1

4.6 K Jarvis to P Stirling, Fuller ball, a bit wide outside off, Stirling drives it past the diving cover fielder. The man from mid off is quick to get to his left and stop it. A single to end the over. 15/1

4.5 K Jarvis to P Stirling, Takes a stride forward to this fuller ball and meets it with a straight bat. 14/1

4.4 K Jarvis to P Stirling, In the channel outside off, Paul lifts his bat to let it be. 14/1

4.3 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, On a length outside off, Balbirnie guides it down to third man for an easy single. 14/1

4.2 K Jarvis to A Balbirnie, Good length ball outside off, the newcomer is happy to leave it alone. 13/1

4.1 K Jarvis to P Stirling, Length ball outside off, driven a bit square on the off side for a single. 13/1

3.6 T Chisoro to A Balbirnie, Fuller and quicker on middle and off, Balbirnie dead-bats it. End of a successful over! 12/1

3.5 T Chisoro to A Balbirnie, Loopy delivery around middle and off, pushed into the cover region. 12/1

3.4 T Chisoro to A Balbirnie, Fired outside off, on a shorter length, Andy cuts it to the same fielder. 12/1

3.3 T Chisoro to A Balbirnie, Tad short again outside off, cut to point. 12/1

Andy Balbirnie is the new man in.

3.2 T Chisoro to W Porterfield, OUT! Straight to Raza! Tendai Chisoro strikes to send the opposition skipper back! Didn't deserve a wicket on this ball but somehow will be relieved. He has his hands aloft and celebrates! A half tracker from the bowler, William Porterfield rocks back to pull but much to his dismay he finds Raza stationed at mid-wicket who accepts a good catch. First blood drawn by the Zimbabweans! 12/1

3.1 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Dropped short on middle, Stirling cuts it really late towards backward point for a single. 12/0

2.6 K Jarvis to P Stirling, Good chase from Mire! Fuller ball, moving away outside off, Stirling just lofts it through the line. Gets it over extra cover but had no meat behind the shot. Solomon hares after it as the ball slows down near the fence. He pulls it back before the ball reaches the rope. Three taken. 11/0

2.5 K Jarvis to P Stirling, On a length and outside off, Paul Stirling sans any feet movement looks to punch it away. Ends up mistiming it to the cover fielder. 8/0

2.4 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Fullish again on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 8/0

2.3 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Fuller on the pads, chipped uppishly towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs. 7/0

2.2 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Fuller and curling back in on middle, Porterfield looks to flick but the bat turns at the impact. A mistimed on drive to mid on. 5/0

2.1 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Angling away on a length outside off, William shoulders his arms. 5/0

1.6 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Paul Stirling leans forward and blocks it out. A maiden for Chisoro! 5/0

1.5 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Quicker through the air, fired on middle and leg, worked off the inner half to square leg. 5/0

1.4 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Darted around middle and leg, worked towards the man at square leg for nothing. 5/0

1.3 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Stirling comes down the track to nudge it away but misses and is hit near the thigh area. 5/0

1.2 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Slower one around middle and leg, defended off the front foot gently. 5/0

1.1 T Chisoro to P Stirling, Starts off with a slider around middle and leg, Stirling deals it off the back foot. 5/0

Tendai Chisoro to bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length delivery, angling away a touch, doesn't matter for the Irish skipper. He stands tall and fetches it from outside off to pull it over mid-wicket for a boundary to end the first over. 5/0

0.5 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, WP misses his tuck and wears it on the thigh pad. 1/0

0.4 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Superb delivery! Hurls it on a length around off, it straightens off the surface and squares the southpaw up immediately. He looks to have a poke at it and the ball just about whizzes past the outside edge. 1/0

0.4 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Wide! Strangles down leg, William once again looks to pull but fails to get any wood on it. 1/0

0.3 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Back of a length ball outside off, blocked off the outer half to the point fielder. 0/0

0.2 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, That's a good stop from the keeper! Short and angling away this time, Porterfield doesn't move his feet and looks to go hard at it. Ekes out a thick bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the right of the keeper who dives to his right and stops it with one hand. 0/0

0.1 K Jarvis to W Porterfield, Starts off with a wayward delivery and is lucky to get away with that one! Short delivery down the leg side, Porterfield lifts his one leg up and looks to help it down to fine leg but gets it off the thigh pad to the keeper. 0/0

