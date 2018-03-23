ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018, Afghanistan vs Ireland in Harare, Highlights: As It Happened

Afghanistan (ICC)

Commentary (Afghanistan innings)

So, we finally have our two teams who will participate in the World Cup next year. Afghanistan will join Windies on the biggest stage of them all. Even though the Afghans were the better team today, Ireland did exceptionally well to take the game deep and make it such a close contest. They put in some good performances throughout the tournament and can keep their heads held high. Anyway, before these two teams can celebrate their entries into the World Cup, they have a final to play. Join in on 25th March, at 0930 local (0730 GMT) as Windies and Afghanistan battle it out for victory. See you folks then!

William Porterfield, Ireland captain, starts by congratulating the Afghanistan team. Adds that they were a few runs short today. Feels that they did have a chance today, but it wasn't meant to be. States that they did learn a lot from this tournament as they will look forward to the upcoming Test series.

Asghar Stanikzai, Afghanistan captain, says that he was in pain but the country comes first for him. Reckons it's a dream day for his side and adds that they made a good comeback and believed in themselves as they were hungry to win this encounter.

Mohammad Shahzad, Man of the Match, thanks the Almighty and adds they have played good cricket to win this match. Reckons he waited to convert the loose deliveries and also says that he believes himself and the staff backs him to play his natural game. Ends by saying that he is happy to play the final with Windies and issues a warning that they are coming for them.

Heartbreak for Ireland though. They played their hearts out and had they won, would have been equally deserving of going through to the big stage. Earlier in the day, Ireland were restricted to 209 courtesy some excellent bowling from the Afghans. The charge was led by Rashid Khan with 3 wickets and he was supported well by the others. The O'Brien brothers did their part, with the younger providing a late impetus towards the end. One wonders, had the others did just a little more, then even 15-20 runs could have made all the difference.

Superb game! Went down till the last over. With a meek target of 210 to gun down, Afghanistan got off to good start with Mohammad Shahzad firing away with a brisk fifty, and he had good support in Gulbadin Naib. But, after Shahzad's dismissal, Ireland pulled things back with some disciplined bowling. Plugged the scoring rate, kept taking wickets at regular intervals and it seemed they would get the better of their opponents. But, a returning Asghar Stanikzai came in and took control of things. He relieved the pressure with some vital hits at the right moments and along with Najibullah Zadran, who did his part, took Afghanistan home and into their first ever World Cup.

49.1 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, AFGHANISTAN WIN BY 5 WICKETS! Asghar Stanikzai hits the winning runs. He pumps his fist in the air because he knows his team is going to the 2019 World Cup. Coach Phil Simmons is hugging his players. The rest of the team screams in joy. Jubilant scenes. Yorker on leg, Stanikzai somehow manages to dig it out off the inside edge down to fine leg for a boundary. 213/5

Barry McCarthy to bowl the final over of the game.

48.6 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, Moves across to this bumper and pulls it over backward square leg. One run taken. Afghanistan just need 1 run to win this game. The scores a level now. 209/5

48.5 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, Taps this in front of point. The skipper wants the single but his partner sends him back. 208/5

48.4 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, On a good length and outside off, Asghar runs this down to third man. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and the batsmen take two. Just two more needed to win now. 208/5

48.3 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, Short ball wide outside off, Stanikzai looks to cut but misses. Niall behind the stumps is the only one to appeal, but the umpire denies it. 206/5

48.2 B Rankin to N Zadran, Short ball on off, the left-hander backs away and slaps it well over point. The fielder from the deep comes running in and takes it on the bounce. Single taken. 206/5

48.1 B Rankin to N Zadran, Length ball down the leg side, Najibullah just helps it fine down the leg side. Andy Balbirnie does well to run to his left and slide to keep it in play. Keeps the batsmen to two, but these runs are vital for Afghanistan nonetheless. 205/5

47.6 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, Slower short ball on middle, Najibullah goes for the big swing across the line again, but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. Single taken as the ball goes to the leg side. 203/5

47.5 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, SIX! HE HAS MIDDLED THAT! Najibullah Zadran showing all this effort in the gym. All his muscles put into work here. Length ball around off, he clears his front leg and blasts this right off the meat. Clears long on and sends it sailing deep into the stands. What a hit! 8 needed off 13 now. 202/5

47.4 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, Takes the pace off this one, on middle, whipped to short mid-wicket. 196/5

47.3 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, Length ball aiming the top of off stump, Najibullah swings and off the inner half plays it through backward square leg for a brace. 196/5

47.2 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, Fraction straight in line, on middle stump, Zadran with a tap to mid-wicket, straight to the fielder. 194/5

47.1 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, Fraction straight in line, on middle stump, Zadran with a tap to mid-wicket, straight to the fielder. 194/5

46.6 B Rankin to N Zadran, Slanting across on a good length, around off, it's run down to third man for one run. 194/5

46.5 B Rankin to N Zadran, Played to point for no run. 193/5

46.4 B Rankin to N Zadran, Excellent running between the wickets. Shortish ball on leg, Najibullah works it through backward square leg. Stanikzai is the one who calls for the second and his partner responds. Both batsmen complete the run with ease. 193/5

46.3 B Rankin to N Zadran, Length ball around the off stump, pushes at it tamely from inside the crease. 191/5

46.2 B Rankin to N Zadran, Shortish delivery pounded on off, Najibullah awkwardly fends it away on the off side. 191/5

46.1 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, Short and wide outside off, punched solidly through to deep point for a single. 191/5

Boyd Rankin comes back into the attack.

45.6 Tim Murtagh to A Stanikzai, Length delivery, nudged to square leg for a run. 20 required from 24. The team batting should be through. But cricket is a funny game, don't expect the obvious. 190/5

45.5 Tim Murtagh to A Stanikzai, Slower delivery, full down the leg side. Stanikzai works it to fine leg and calls his partner for a quick couple. 189/5

45.4 Tim Murtagh to A Stanikzai, Back of a length delivery, defended back to the bowler. 187/5

45.3 Tim Murtagh to A Stanikzai, FOUR! Much needed one for Afghanistan. Short delivery, Stanikzai guides past the right of the keeper to the third man fence for a boundary. 187/5

45.2 Tim Murtagh to A Stanikzai, Short delivery banged in outside off stump, the batsman lets it be. That's one bounce for the over. 183/5

45.1 Tim Murtagh to N Zadran, Back of a length delivery outside the off stump channel, pushed to sweeper cover for a single. 183/5

Tim Murtagh to have a go with the ball.

44.6 B McCarthy to N Zadran, Back of a length well outside off, Najibullah is off the mark with a slap to sweeper cover. Single taken. 182/5

Najibullah Zadran will be the next man in.

44.5 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, OUT! Ireland with an important breakthrough at a crucial juncture. Full and outside off, Shenwari slices it straight to Gary Wilson at point, who gets low and takes a sharp catch. 29 needed in 31 balls. Shenwari departs after a rather slow-paced knock. 181/5

44.5 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Wide! Down the leg side, looks to flick but misses. 181/4

44.4 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, Coming back in on middle and leg, Stanikzai walks down the track and flicks it off his pads towards square leg for a single. 180/4

44.3 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, Full and outside off, Asghar lofts it over covers and comes back for the second. 179/4

44.2 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, SIX! 10 in 2 balls. This is the over he decides to cut loose. Fuller in length on off, Stanikzai launches this high over mid on. George Dockrell (sub) who is at the rope, leans and stretches his hands out. Just about misses as the ball goes over him. Maximum! 177/4

44.1 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, FOUR! That should relieve some pressure. Short of a length on off, Stanikzai picks up the length early and rocks back. Pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary. 171/4

Barry McCarthy to bowl once more.

43.6 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Dot ball to end the over. 43 needed off 36. It's played back to the bowler from within the crease. 167/4

43.5 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Kneels down to the fuller ball and sweeps it through backward square leg for a double. 167/4

43.4 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Dabbed to mid-wicket. No run taken. 165/4

43.3 A McBrine to A Stanikzai, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 165/4

43.2 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Flatter and short on the stumps, pulled down towards fine leg for a run. 164/4

43.1 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Spinning into the batsman, on middle and leg, worked away with a firm punch towards mid-wicket. 163/4

Andy McBrine is back.

42.6 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Leans ahead to the full ball and knocks it to long on for a single. 163/4

42.5 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Short of a good length around off, kept out off the back foot. 162/4

42.4 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 162/4

42.3 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Good length ball on middle stump, moves inside the line and works it to mid-wicket. 162/4

42.2 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, Yorker on leg, tailing down further. Stanikzai is lucky he gets some bat on this before the ball hits his boot and goes on the off side. Single taken. 162/4

42.1 B Rankin to A Stanikzai, Short and wide outside off, placed with an angled bat to point. 161/4

Boyd Rankin comes back into the attack.

41.6 S Singh to A Stanikzai, Straighter one on middle, gets inside the line and tucks it to square leg. 161/4

41.5 S Singh to S Shenwari, Tossed right up there, wristed to the long on area to get off strike. 160/4

41.4 S Singh to S Shenwari, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 159/4

41.3 S Singh to A Stanikzai, Landed short and flat around off, hit down to long on for a single. 159/4

41.2 S Singh to S Shenwari, Whipped with some decent power to the right of the mid-wicket fielder for a single. 158/4

41.1 S Singh to S Shenwari, Turning in on off stump, worked gently to the right of the bowler. 157/4

40.6 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Bit of width offered outside off, Shenwari drives it hard to sweeper cover for one. 157/4

40.5 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Straightening up after hitting the deck, Samiullah dabs it with an open face to point. 156/4

40.4 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Just ahead of a length on off stump, moves inside the line and works it to the right of the bowler. 156/4

40.3 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, Steers this good length delivery outside off to the left of third man and takes a single. 156/4

40.2 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, Full delivery angling in on off, blocked on the leg side. 155/4

40.1 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, FOUR! Streaky runs, but Afghanistan won't mind as long as they come. Length ball wide outside off, Stanikzai reaches out to it and gets a thick edge down to third man for a boundary. 155/4

Powerplay 3 has been signalled. A maximum of 5 fielders will be allowed outside the ring till the end of the game.

39.6 S Singh to S Shenwari, Flatter and shorter outside off, blocked. 151/4

39.5 S Singh to A Stanikzai, From deep inside the crease, Stanikzai nudges it to square leg and crosses over. 151/4

39.4 S Singh to S Shenwari, Shenwari goes back and tucks in front of square on the leg side for a run. 150/4

39.3 S Singh to S Shenwari, Full and straight on the stumps, it's wristed straight to short mid-wicket. 149/4

39.2 S Singh to A Stanikzai, Goes leg side again, towards square leg this time. Another single to the total. 149/4

39.1 S Singh to S Shenwari, Plays with the turn and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 148/4

38.6 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, Short of a good length on off, catch the Afghan skipper on the pads as he comes a long way down the crease to go across the line. No chance that would be given out, the appeal is a bit pointless. Good over nonetheless. Just the 1 run off it. 147/4

38.5 B McCarthy to A Stanikzai, Good length delivery in the off stump channel, Stanikzai plays and misses. 147/4

38.4 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Quick single. A gentle tap in front of mid off and both batsmen scamper through. 147/4

38.3 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Three dots in a row. Back of a length ball is knocked back past the bowler to mid on. 146/4

38.2 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, An extension of the arms as he pushes the fullish delivery to the cover area. 146/4

38.1 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Straighter in line and fuller in length, Shenwari flicks it to mid-wicket. 146/4

Barry McCarthy back on.

37.6 S Singh to A Stanikzai, Excellent over comes to an end. Dot ball as Stanikzai works it in front of square leg. 146/4

37.5 S Singh to A Stanikzai, Loopy off spinner around off, Stanikzai gets a leading edge down towards short third man. Closed the face a bit early there. 146/4

37.4 S Singh to S Shenwari, Quicker through the air around off, Shenwari looks to cut but gets a bottom edge past the stumps. So close. It goes past the keeper and a single is taken. 146/4

Asghar Stanikzai will bat next.

37.3 S Singh to M Nabi, OUT! Mohammad Nabi departs! This is a big wicket for Ireland. They're still in this game, for sure. Nabi comes down the track and lofts it high across the line over mid-wicket. McBrine in the deep settles himself under the ball and takes a good, safe catch. Brilliant stuff. 65 needed off 75 now. 145/4

37.2 S Singh to M Nabi, Full on the stumps, Nabi pushes hard at it and mistimes it back to the bowler. 145/3

37.1 S Singh to M Nabi, Tossed up delivery on the middle and leg stump, swept over the short fine leg region for a couple. 145/3

Simi Singh comes back on.

36.6 Tim Murtagh to M Nabi, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 143/3

36.5 Tim Murtagh to M Nabi, Short of a good length on off, Nabi rises and taps it down on the off side. 142/3

36.4 Tim Murtagh to S Shenwari, Pushes this to mid off and runs to the other end. Beats the throw at the bowler's end and gets inside the crease. Good running. 142/3

36.3 Tim Murtagh to S Shenwari, Outside off, looks to dab it to point but gets it off the bottom edge back down the track. 141/3

36.2 Tim Murtagh to S Shenwari, Big shout from Tim, not a bad one by any stretch. Cutting back in on middle, strikes Shenwari high on the thigh pads and the appeal goes up. Height saves the batsman. 141/3

36.1 Tim Murtagh to S Shenwari, Length ball coming in, takes the inside edge of Shenwari's inside edge and rolls past the leg stump. 141/3

Tim Murtagh returns to the attack.

Drinks break.

35.6 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Flicked with the wrists to mid-wicket. Just the single. 141/3

35.5 A McBrine to M Nabi, Full on middle, chips it past his partner down to long on for a single. 140/3

35.4 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Goes deep inside the crease, turns it to square leg with the spin and takes a brisk single. 139/3

35.3 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Looped up off spinner outside off, Samiullah drives it to mid off. 138/3

35.2 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Should be two and they do get it. Shenwari sweeps it through square leg and both batsmen set off quickly. Easily come back for the second. 138/3

35.1 A McBrine to M Nabi, Comes from wide of the crease and darts it on middle and leg, Nabi works it to deep mid-wicket for one run. 136/3

34.6 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Overpitched on middle and leg, wristed past the diving short mid-wicket fielder for a single. 75 needed now off 90 balls. 135/3

34.5 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Mohammad Nabi defends it from within the crease. 134/3

34.4 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Just wide of McCarthy. Low full toss outside off, Nabi lofts it back and it's just out of the bowler's reach. Close one. To mid off but no run taken surprisingly. 134/3

34.3 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Outside off, played to point. 134/3

34.2 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Nicely done. Nabi gets forward to the full ball and neatly lifts it over mid off for a double. 134/3

34.1 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Good length delivery attacking the stumps, it's blocked just wide of the bowler. 132/3

33.6 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Loud shout, not sure for what though. It went off the forearm. Pitched up around off, Shenwari kneels down to reverse sweep but is hit on the arm. 132/3

33.5 A McBrine to S Shenwari, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 132/3

33.4 A McBrine to S Shenwari, Straighter one on off, Samiullah pushes it back to the bowler. 132/3

33.3 A McBrine to M Nabi, Turning in, on middle and leg, Nabi kneels forward and across as he sweeps it down towards short fine leg. Single stolen. 132/3

33.2 A McBrine to M Nabi, Looped up closed to off, blocked. 131/3

33.1 A McBrine to M Nabi, Spinning in from around off, Nabi from the back foot looks to flick but the ball takes the inside edge and goes off the pads through the vacant slip area. 131/3

Andy McBrine is back on to bowl.

32.6 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Muted appeal denied. Full and angling down leg, Shenwari looks to flick but misses and the noise is off the ball brushing the pads. 131/3

32.5 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Leans ahead and pushes the fuller ball to the cover area. 131/3

32.4 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Opens the face of the bat and stabs it to the point fielder. 131/3

32.3 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 131/3

32.2 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, Back of a length outside off, some room there for Shenwari, but he can't connect and gets beaten. 131/3

32.1 B McCarthy to M Nabi, A lot of bottom hand on this one as Mohammad Nabi flicks this full ball aerially through square leg. Picks up a single. 131/3

31.6 S Singh to S Shenwari, Good running. Spinning into Shenwari, he gets low and sweeps it past backward square leg for a couple. 130/3

31.5 S Singh to S Shenwari, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 128/3

31.4 S Singh to S Shenwari, FOUR! Awesome from Shenwari! He premeditates the reverse sweep, gets low and clears short third man with ease. Gets a boundary to his name. 128/3

31.3 S Singh to S Shenwari, Attacking the stumps, on a fuller length, blocked. 124/3

31.2 S Singh to M Nabi, Works it off the pads through mid-wicket for a single. 124/3

31.1 S Singh to M Nabi, Outside off, straighter in line, dabbed to point. 123/3

30.6 B McCarthy to S Shenwari, FOUR! Good shot! Full and wide outside off, Shenwari drives it square past the diving backward point fielder and finds the boundary line. Much-needed, this. It's been a quiet period for the Afghans. 123/3

30.5 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Some width offered outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 119/3

30.4 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Quite full, outside off, driven solidly to mid off. 118/3

30.3 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Moves across to get behind the line of the length ball and blocks. 118/3

30.2 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Length ball skidding off the deck a bit, pushed to the covers for nothing. 118/3

30.2 B McCarthy to M Nabi, Wide! Going down leg, Nabi looks to flick but misses. Wide called by the umpire. 118/3

30.1 B McCarthy to M Nabi, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 117/3

Barry McCarthy into the attack again.

29.6 S Singh to S Shenwari, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 117/3

29.5 S Singh to S Shenwari, Dabs this away to point. Another dot ball. 117/3

29.4 S Singh to S Shenwari, Gets close to the pitch with a big stride to work it in front of square leg. 117/3

29.3 S Singh to S Shenwari, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out. 117/3

29.2 S Singh to S Shenwari, Turns it with the spin to square leg for nought. 117/3

29.1 S Singh to S Shenwari, Full and attacking the stumps, Shenwari is forward in defense. 117/3

Mohammad Nabi is the new man in.

28.6 B Rankin to G Naib, OUT! Gulbadin Naib is out of here! Misses out on his fifty too. His long stay comes to an end. Short ball which is climbing up too fast, gets too big for Naib who top edges his pull. It balloons towards backward point where Andy Balbirnie takes a simple catch. 117/3

28.5 B Rankin to G Naib, Edged... but it falls short! Shortish in length outside off, Gulbadin hangs his bat to block but it takes the edge and goes to the slip fielder on the bounce. 117/2

28.4 B Rankin to G Naib, Short of a good length close to off, pushed back to the bowler from within the crease. 117/2

28.3 B Rankin to G Naib, Plants his front foot forward and meets it with the full face. 117/2

28.2 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Drives the fuller ball to long on and takes one. 117/2

28.1 B Rankin to G Naib, Shaping away from outside off, Naib edges it down to third man for a run. 116/2

27.6 S Singh to S Shenwari, Appeal for a caught behind which goes in vain. Short and wide outside off, seeing the width Shenwari looks to cut. Niall O'Brien appeals the moment he catches the ball but the umpire remains unmoved. 115/2

27.5 S Singh to S Shenwari, Samiullah Shenwari has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 115/2

27.4 S Singh to S Shenwari, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. 115/2

27.3 S Singh to S Shenwari, Straighter one outside off, Shenwari fails to put bat on ball. 115/2

27.2 S Singh to S Shenwari, Shorter in length and on a flatter trajectory, Shenwari off his back foot pushes this away. 115/2

27.1 S Singh to G Naib, Naib waits for the ball to turn before wristing it to mid-wicket for a single. 115/2

Simi Singh brought back on.

26.6 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 114/2

26.5 B Rankin to S Shenwari, Oh! That was close. On a length, on off, Gulbadin looks to defend but the slight inward movement takes the inside edge and the ball goes past the leg pole. 114/2

26.4 B Rankin to G Naib, Edged and away! Just wide of the slip fielder. Back of a length outside off, Naib edges this through the right of the diving fielder, down to third man for a single. 114/2

26.3 B Rankin to G Naib, Zips off the deck again, Rankin extracts extra bounce once more. It takes the leading edge of Naib's bat this time and goes safely to cover. 113/2

26.2 B Rankin to G Naib, Connects with the punch this time, but finds the man at cover. 113/2

26.1 B Rankin to G Naib, Length delivery outside off with some extra bounce, Naib looks to play but is beaten because of it. 113/2

25.6 S Singh to S Shenwari, Quicker through the air on off, kept out from within the crease. 113/2

25.5 S Singh to S Shenwari, Straighter one outside off, full in length, Shenwari blocks with the full face of the bat. 113/2

Samiullah Shenwari is the next batsman in.

25.4 S Singh to R Shah, OUT! Ireland have their second of the game! Tossed up and spinning in on middle and leg, Shah flicks it uppishly straight to short mid-wicket where Wilson takes a sharp catch. Credit to Porterfield for that, he's had that man there almost the entire game. Good captaincy. Afghanistan need 97 more to win. 113/2

25.3 S Singh to R Shah, Full outside off, slapped hard to extra cover. 113/1

25.2 S Singh to R Shah, Sliding in from around off, Shah gets behind the line and defends. 113/1

25.1 S Singh to G Naib, Drifting in from over the wicket, worked through mid-wicket for one. 113/1

Simi Singh back into the bowling attack.

24.6 B Rankin to G Naib, Pushes this full ball just wide of mid off and gets to the other end with ease. 112/1

24.5 B Rankin to G Naib, Too full in length, straighter in line as well, allows Naib to work it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 111/1

24.4 B Rankin to R Shah, Short of a good length outside off, guided comfortably to third man for one. 109/1

24.3 B Rankin to R Shah, Full delivery on off, swinging away, Shah plays it back down the track. 108/1

24.2 B Rankin to G Naib, Waits for the length ball to come to him and runs it down to third man for a single. 108/1

24.1 B Rankin to G Naib, Good pace on it. Beats the batsman because of it. Back of a length on off, Naib looks to work it across the line but is beaten past the inner edge. 107/1

Boyd Rankin is back on. He has a slip in place.

23.6 A McBrine to R Shah, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 103 runs needed for Afghanistan to win. 107/1

23.5 A McBrine to G Naib, Knocks it down to long on and crosses over. 107/1

23.4 A McBrine to R Shah, Plays with the spin and turns it through the mid-wicket area for a run. 106/1

23.3 A McBrine to R Shah, Straighter one around off, Rahmat stands firm and defends. 105/1

23.2 A McBrine to R Shah, FOUR! Gives the charge and bangs this one! Straight back over the bowler's head, Shah smashes it hard across the long on boundary. Super shot. 105/1

23.1 A McBrine to R Shah, Turning in from outside off, Rahmat Shah prods forward and blocks it in front of covers. 101/1

22.6 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Rock solid in defense as Naib pushes it back down the track. Good over from Murtagh, just the single off it. 101/1

22.5 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Length ball aiming the top of off stump, blocked right under his nose. 101/1

22.4 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Goes a bit squarer this time. Plants his front foot forward and drives it through cover-point for a single. 101/1

Silly mid on in place.

22.3 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Takes a big lunge forward to this full ball and drives it to the covers. 100/1

22.2 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Stays back and defends it with a straight blade. 100/1

22.1 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Full and straight, slower through the air, driven back down to the bowler. 100/1

21.6 A McBrine to G Naib, Tossed up delivery, driven back at the bowler. 100/1

21.5 A McBrine to G Naib, Defended off the front foot towards mid-wicket. 100/1

21.4 A McBrine to G Naib, FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump, Naib cuts it hard past the point region for a boundary. 100 up for Afghanistan. 100/1

21.3 A McBrine to G Naib, Tossed up delivery on the legs of the batsman, played to mid-wicket. 96/1

21.2 A McBrine to G Naib, Floated ball around the off stump line, driven back. 96/1

21.1 A McBrine to G Naib, Tossed up delivery, played back to the bowler. 96/1

20.6 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Back of a length delivery punched off the back foot to covers. 96/1

20.5 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Good length delivery, angling in towards the batsman. Played to square leg for a run. 96/1

20.4 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Full length delivery, driven down the ground. The fielder at mid on makes a good diving save but cannot stop the batsmen from taking a single. 95/1

20.3 Tim Murtagh to R Shah, Full delivery outside the off stump line, defended back to the bowler. 94/1

20.2 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Length delivery driven down the ground for a single. 94/1

20.1 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Back of a length delivery, defended off the back foot. 93/1

Murtagh comes back into the attack.

19.6 A McBrine to R Shah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 93/1

19.5 A McBrine to G Naib, Easy runs these for Afghanistan. Ireland need to do more, something different here. Another easy single taken by knocking to long on. 93/1

19.4 A McBrine to R Shah, Driven through mid-on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 92/1

19.3 A McBrine to G Naib, Full and on the stumps, driven through mid on for a single. 91/1

19.2 A McBrine to G Naib, Slower through the air and outside off, on a fuller length, Naib meets it with a straight bat in defense. 90/1

19.1 A McBrine to G Naib, Flighted delivery outside the line of off stump, blocked out off the front foot. 90/1

18.6 S Singh to G Naib, Eases this full ball down to long on for a single. 90/1

18.5 S Singh to G Naib, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 89/1

18.4 S Singh to G Naib, Punched off the back foot but no run taken. 89/1

18.3 S Singh to G Naib, With the turn again, off the front foot towards mid-wicket. 89/1

18.2 S Singh to G Naib, Drags the length back on this occasion, punched from the back foot to mid-wicket. 89/1

18.1 S Singh to R Shah, Loopy delivery full in length, outside off, Shah drives it sweetly through the covers but the slow outfield prevents the ball from reaching the fence. Three runs are taken. 89/1

17.6 A McBrine to G Naib, Tucked to square leg again. Straight to the fielder. 86/1

17.5 A McBrine to G Naib, Worked off the pads, towards square leg. Won't get any run for it. 86/1

17.4 A McBrine to G Naib, Off spinner around off, punched back to the bowler off the back foot. 86/1

17.3 A McBrine to G Naib, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 86/1

17.2 A McBrine to G Naib, Straighter in line, nudged to square leg. No run taken. 86/1

17.1 A McBrine to G Naib, Turning in on middle and leg, Naib moves inside the line and taps it in front of square leg. 86/1

16.6 S Singh to R Shah, Dot ball to end the over. Rahmat Shah plays it to the same fielder, in the same position. 86/1

16.5 S Singh to R Shah, Turning in on middle and leg, wristed away, but can't get it past short mid-wicket. 86/1

16.4 S Singh to R Shah, Tossed up on middle and leg, driven softly to short mid-wicket. 86/1

Rahmat Shah is the next man in.

16.3 S Singh to M Shahzad, OUT! One hit too many and Mohammad Shahzad is out of here. Sees the ball landed full, in his arc, so the big man gets low and looks to clear the long on boundary. Doesn't get the distance on it and it's straight down the throat of Boyd Rankin positioned just inside the rope. A brisk knock comes to an end. 86/1

16.2 S Singh to M Shahzad, FOUR! Sublime hitting of the ball from Shahzad. Tossed up delivery on middle, spins in, he kneels down and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary. 86/0

16.1 S Singh to M Shahzad, Fifty for Mohammad Shahzad! His 11th in this format. He gets low to this one and slices the cut over backward point for a double. 82/0

15.6 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Works it away on the leg side for a single. Afghanistan are cruising along here. Just 130 needed to win. 80/0

15.5 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Use of the feet once again, this time he can only manage a block. 79/0

The replacement ball is here. Shahzad sent that one out of the park so the umpire called for a new one.

15.4 A McBrine to M Shahzad, SIX! That is a towering blow from Mohammad Shahzad! Once again comes down the track, gets close to the pitch of the ball and before the ball can turn, he smokes it high and handsome right back over the bowler's head. On the roof and that's gone out of here. 79/0

15.3 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Short and wide, cut hard straight to point. 73/0

15.2 A McBrine to M Shahzad, FOUR! Gives the charge and gets the desired result! Dances down to get close to the pitch and lofts it high over mid on. The man in the deep runs to his right to try and stop it, but can't. Shahzad powering forward here. 73/0

15.1 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Flatter, shorter and on middle, Shahzad exposes his stumps and slaps it to McBrine. 69/0

14.6 S Singh to G Naib, Comes half-forward, stands tall and defends the turning ball right under his nose. 69/0

14.5 S Singh to G Naib, Positions himself behind the line and blocks. 69/0

14.4 S Singh to G Naib, Spins in sharply, on middle and leg, Naib is caught on the pads as he attempts to work it away on the leg side. 69/0

14.3 S Singh to G Naib, Straighter one on middle and off, Gulbadin hops back and defends it down onto the track. 69/0

14.2 S Singh to G Naib, Goes deep inside the crease, waits for the ball to turn before punching to mid-wicket. 69/0

14.1 S Singh to G Naib, Tossed right up there, on off, played back to the bowler from the front foot. 69/0

Simi Singh to bowl now.

13.6 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Uses the feet and comes down the track, blocks it out easily. 69/0

13.5 A McBrine to M Shahzad, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 69/0

13.4 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Plays for the turn when there is none. Shahzad pops a leading edge in front of covers as he closes the bat face a little too early. 69/0

13.3 A McBrine to G Naib, Goes straight, down the ground towards long on and Naib earns a single. 69/0

13.2 A McBrine to G Naib, Plays with the spin and turns it to the leg side. 68/0

13.1 A McBrine to G Naib, Turning in on a full length, on middle and leg, Naib wrists this in front of square leg. 68/0

12.6 B Rankin to G Naib, Solid cricket so far. Firmly punches it through to sweeper cover and gets a single for it. 68/0

12.5 B Rankin to G Naib, Quite full and straight on the stumps, played back to the bowler for no run. 67/0

12.4 B Rankin to G Naib, Another couple as Naib flicks this full ball on his pads through the mid-wicket area. In the gap, smartly placed. 67/0

12.3 B Rankin to G Naib, Better placement this time. The execution is to his liking as he slaps it over backward point. Two more to the total. 65/0

12.2 B Rankin to G Naib, In the air but in the gap too! Short and wide, Naib steers it aerially past the diving point fielder. Two runs taken as third man mops it up. 63/0

12.1 B Rankin to G Naib, Good length delivery in the off stump channel, Naib offers no shot in response. 61/0

11.6 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Stays back and keeps it out off the back foot. Using the depth of the crease there, Shahzad. 61/0

11.5 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 61/0

11.4 A McBrine to M Shahzad, A solid punch, from the back foot. Dot ball. 61/0

11.3 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Good effort from the skipper. Shahzad slaps this through cover-point. Seems the ball is destined for the boundary but Porterfield chases after it and keeps it with a dive just before the rope. Two runs taken. 61/0

11.2 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Stays leg side once more, mistimes it back to the bowler. 59/0

11.1 A McBrine to M Shahzad, Spinning in from outside off, Shahzad backs away and punches it to the cover fielder. 59/0

Andy McBrine into the attack now.

10.6 B Rankin to G Naib, Doesn't move his feet much, hangs his bat out and guards it out safely. 59/0

10.5 B Rankin to G Naib, Fullish in length and outside off, comes forward with a straight bat in defense. 59/0

10.4 B Rankin to G Naib, Gulbadin Naib has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 59/0

10.3 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Comfortably guided down to third man for one run. 59/0

10.2 B Rankin to M Shahzad, FOUR! Edged and away! Good length delivery outside off, Shahzad is undone by the late away movement as the ball takes the edge on his attempted block. It's a thick one, as it flies past the diving slip fielder for a boundary. 58/0

10.1 B Rankin to G Naib, On a good length and outside off, it's run down to third man for a single. 54/0

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

9.6 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, FOUR! This one is for the cameras! Holding that pose while he hits it. Full on the stumps, Shahzad drives it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. 53/0

9.5 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Camps on his back foot and blocks it out. 49/0

9.4 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 49/0

9.3 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Not out! Sprays it on the pads, Naib flicks it behind square leg and both batsmen are running fast. They come back for the third as the throw comes in at the striker's end. The bails are off, Shahzad is a sloppy in planting his bat. So, Ireland decide to take it upstairs. Replays show he's fine. 49/0

A run out appeal against Shahzad is taken upstairs. Looks to be safe though.

9.2 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Well placed through the gap. Naib leans ahead and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. 46/0

9.1 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Leading edge falls safely! Seaming away from a length outside off, Shahzad hangs his bat to it and gets it off the edge. It flies but falls well short of the fielder. Credit to Boyd Rankin here though, he does well to move to his right, dive and stop it from going past him. Single taken. 44/0

8.6 B Rankin to G Naib, Nice carry. Well left by the batsman. It's on a length on the fourth stump line, Gulbadin withdraws his bat and lets it be. 43/0

8.5 B Rankin to G Naib, Length ball aiming the top of off stump, blocked with the full face of the bat. 43/0

8.4 B Rankin to G Naib, Darted well outside off, quite harmless, so Naib has nothing to do with it. 43/0

8.3 B Rankin to G Naib, FOUR! Nicely done. Gulbadin Naib is a neat little player. He gets it on the body, so he pulls it through square leg and finds the fence. 43/0

8.2 B Rankin to G Naib, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 39/0

8.1 B Rankin to G Naib, Length ball outside off, no shot offered by the batsman. 39/0

7.6 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Short outside off, cut away square to point. 39/0

7.5 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, FOUR! Finds the gap perfectly this time! Short and wide outside off, Shahzad makes room and cracks it square through point for a boundary. 39/0

7.4 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, On the pads, easy enough for Naib to flick it down to fine leg. One run taken. 35/0

7.3 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Length delivery outside the line of off stump, Shahzad backs away and slaps this to cover. Had the fielder not dived there and saved that, this would have been a boundary. Good effort, just a single taken. 34/0

7.2 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Fraction straight in line once more, Shahzad moves a step across before nudging it to the man at mid-wicket. 33/0

7.1 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Shaping back in on middle and leg, worked to mid-wicket. No run taken. 33/0

6.6 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Plays this with soft hands. Pushes it in front of mid on and calls his partner through for the run. 33/0

6.5 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Connects well this tine. Plays it through mid-wicket for two runs. 32/0

6.4 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Short but it's not short enough for Shahzad to pull this away. He mistimes this back to the bowler who collects it with ease. 30/0

6.3 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Touch short and outside off, Shahzad looks to put bat on ball but misses. 30/0

6.2 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Hangs back and blocks it with a straight bat. 30/0

6.1 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Outside off on a good length, left alone by Shahzad. 30/0

6.1 B Rankin to M Shahzad, Wide! False start for Rankin. He slips this down the leg side and the umpire raises his hands sideways. 30/0

Boyd Rankin comes into the bowling attack.

5.6 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Dot ball to end the over. Worked towards mid-wicket, straight to fielder. 29/0

5.5 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Just ahead of a length, worked to mid-wicket. 29/0

5.4 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Cutting back in on middle and leg, it's played off the inner half in front of square leg for a double. 29/0

5.3 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Length delivery on off stump, blocked. 27/0

5.2 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Full delivery just outisde off, driven to mid on. Naib rushes to the other end and just about beats the direct hit at the bowler's end. Good running. 27/0

5.1 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 27/0

4.6 B McCarthy to G Naib, Length delivery on the stumps, Naib works this wide of mid on and crosses over. 27/0

4.5 B McCarthy to G Naib, Too full in length and outside off, defended carefully from the front foot. 26/0

4.5 B McCarthy to G Naib, Wide! Down the leg side, Naib still goes after it but misses. 26/0

4.4 B McCarthy to G Naib, Full in length and outside off, driven to mid off. 25/0

4.3 B McCarthy to G Naib, Shaping away from a length around off, Naib closes the face a bit early and gets a leading edge on the off side. 25/0

4.2 B McCarthy to G Naib, Short of a good length close to off, kept out off the back foot. 25/0

4.1 B McCarthy to G Naib, FOUR! High full toss angling in on the pads, Naib picks it off and flicks it through short fine leg for a boundary. 25/0

3.6 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Outside off on a length, dabbed to the covers to end the over. 21/0

3.5 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Good firm push from Naib. Finally gets off the mark as he places it towards mid on for a single. 21/0

3.4 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Presents the full face of the bat as he defends it in front of covers from the crease. 20/0

3.3 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Good length ball aiming the top of off stump, Naib takes a step forward and meets it with a straight blade. 20/0

3.3 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Wide! Angles it down the leg side, wide signalled by the umpire. 20/0

3.2 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Stays right behind the line and blocks it out. 19/0

3.1 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Length delivery shaping away from outside off, Naib pushes it away from his body on the off side. 19/0

2.6 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Another slower one but this time wide outside off stump. Shahzad gets his bat to it and the ball goes aerially towards covers. The batsmen take a couple of runs. 12 runs came off the over. 19/0

2.5 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, FOUR! Followed it up with a good shot. He picked the slower one with ease and lofted it between mid-wicket and long-on for a boundary. 17/0

2.4 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, SIX! Bad ball and he will put you away! Full and down the leg side, Shahzad flicks it towards fine leg over the rope for a maximum. 13/0

2.3 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, DROPPED! But that was struck with some power. Catches like these need to stick. Length delivery around the off stump line, Shahzad hits it back to the bowler. He gets his hand to it but cannot pouch it. The ball rolls to the mid off region. 7/0

2.2 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Slower delivery played to mid on. 7/0

2.1 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Short and wide outside the off stump line, punched to covers. The fielder does well to make a diving save. 7/0

1.6 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Back of a length ball, defended off the back foot. 3 runs came off the over. 7/0

1.5 Tim Murtagh to G Naib, Full length ball around the off stump line, defended off the front foot. 7/0

1.4 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Back of a length delivery around the middle and leg stump, tucked to fine leg for a run. 7/0

1.3 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Length ball around the off stump line, played off the front foot. 6/0

1.2 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Back of a length delivery, defended to mid on. 6/0

1.1 Tim Murtagh to M Shahzad, Length ball outside the off stump line, Shahzad slogs it to square leg. Two runs taken. 6/0

Tim Murtagh will bowl from other end.

0.6 B McCarthy to G Naib, Length delivery outside off stump, left alone. 4/0

0.5 B McCarthy to G Naib, Full length delivery outside off stump, played to mid off. 4/0

0.4 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Back of a length delivery, drifting down the leg side. Shahzad tries to clip it off his hips but fails to make any connection. The ball hits his thigh pad and rolls to the leg side. The sneak in a leg bye. 4/0

0.3 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Back of a length delivery around the off stump line, defended off the back foot. 3/0

0.3 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Wide! McCarthy drifts it down the leg side, the umpire signals it a wide. 3/0

0.2 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, First runs for Afghanistan. Full delivery drifting down the leg side, played to square leg for a brace. 2/0

0.1 B McCarthy to M Shahzad, Short delivery banged in towards the batsman, defended off the back foot. 0/0

