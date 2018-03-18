Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland in Harare

Twitter/ Cricket World Cup

Commentary (Scotland innings)

That's all from this game. What this win has done is it has given Ireland another chance. Scotland will be disappointed with the loss but they need to forget it soon and come back hard as they don't have much time to regroup. Tomorrow we have another thriller of a game coming up. It's Zimbabwe vs Windies at the same venue at 0930 local (0730 GMT). You can now switch tabs to the on going tri-series final between Bangladesh and India. Take care and cheers!

Scotland skipper, Kyle Coetzer, says they were in the game with 270 as this was one of the best wickets in the tournament so far. Admits they lost the crucial moments in the game and hence finished second best.

Ireland skipper, William Porterfield, says they had to turn up today and win the game. Admits they were disappointing with the bat against Zimbabwe but did well here today. Mentions it is a pressure game next week and they need the results to go in their favor.

Man of the Match, Andy Balbirnie, says they wanted to turn it around as quickly as possible. Admits they were disappointed as a batting unit and they did well today. Mentions he tried to get himself in and not be ambitious at the start. Credits Niall O'Brien for the way he played. States he likes batting at no. 3 and he looks to bat for as long as possible. Ends by saying there is a lot of cricket left and they will take one game at a time.

Ireland got a real scare when the last pair of Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal threatened to take the game away. They smashed a quickfire 38-run stand off just 20 balls to evoke life back in the chase. However, it was Boyd Rankin once again who broke the association and ended with a 4-fer to his name. Stick with us as the presentation is coming up in a bit...

Boyd Rankin gave away 24 runs in his opening two overs and when he was called back, he turned things around by picking up three quick wickets. From 112/3, Scotland were reduced to 133/6. Simi Singh in the middle overs kept the pressure on by drying up the runs. Richie Berrington and Safyaan Sharif then kept the Irish at bay through their 51-run stand but once it was broken it seemed like they will be folded up quickly.

Ireland still remain in the contention to qualify. They needed to win this to stay alive and it's been a good all-round show from the Irish. Riding on Andy Balbirnie's ton and half ton from Niall O'Brien they got to a respectable total. When they came out to defend they got an early wicket of Matthew Cross but the Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer came out with a different mindset. He along with Calum MacLeod churned well as the duo accounted 68 for the second wicket before the latter departed.

47.4 B Rankin to B Wheal, OUT! Niall O'Brien, you beauty! Absolute stunner to seal the deal! Good length ball on middle, Bradley Wheal moves leg side and tries to go across the line. Gets an edge and the keeper leaps with his right hand out and plucks it magnificently to let the celebration begin in the Ireland dressing room. IRELAND WIN BY 25 RUNS! 246/10

47.4 B Rankin to B Wheal, Pressure! Rankin digs in a short ball but it sails way over the head of the batsman. 246/9

47.3 B Rankin to B Wheal, FOUR! Ho! Ho! Ho! Good length ball outside off, Wheal drills it through cover. The man in the deep had no chance to cut that one off. 245/9

47.2 B Rankin to B Wheal, Another miss! On a length and on the stumps, Wheal backs away and has another swing. Misses again! 241/9

47.1 B Rankin to B Wheal, Back of a length ball outside off, a swing and miss from Bradley. 241/9

46.6 Tim Murtagh to M Watt, SIX! Downtown! This game is not over, folks! Murtagh serves it in the zone for Watt who clears the front leg and slams it straight back down the ground. The ball hits the boundary cushions on the flush and a maximum results. 31 needed in 18 balls. 241/9

46.5 Tim Murtagh to B Wheal, Knocks a fuller ball to long off for a single. 235/9

46.4 Tim Murtagh to M Watt, Safe! Watt gets an inside edge on the pads and his partner calls him through for a single. Murtagh charges towards the ball and kicks it onto the stumps at the striker's end as the batsman drags his bat in. It's taken upstairs and replays find Wheal is home. 234/9

Murtagh has disturbed the stumps by kicking the ball at the striker's end. The batsman though seems to be in but the umpire takes it upstairs to be sure.

46.3 Tim Murtagh to M Watt, SIX! Stand and deliver stuff! What a shot from Watt! Stands tall to a back of a length delivery and pulls it high and handsome over square leg for a maximum. Is the game still on? 233/9

46.2 Tim Murtagh to B Wheal, Another one on a similar length, Bradley pulls it towards fine leg for one more. 227/9

46.1 Tim Murtagh to M Watt, Slightly short on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 226/9

Tim Murtagh is back on.

45.6 B Rankin to B Wheal, FOUR! Good effort from Simi Singh! Rankin digs in a short ball on middle, Wheal goes for the pull. It goes aerially towards deep backward square leg where Simi comes charging to his right and tries to take it with a dive to his right but the ball evades him. 225/9

45.5 B Rankin to B Wheal, Shortish delivery, angling in, Wheal looks to pull but fails to connect. 221/9

45.4 B Rankin to M Watt, Fuller again in middle and off, driven back to the bowler who gets a fingertips to it. A single taken. 221/9

45.3 B Rankin to M Watt, FOUR! Fuller ball on the stumps, Watt takes his front leg out of the way and smashes it straight back over the bowler for a boundary. 220/9

45.2 B Rankin to M Watt, Tries to tuck it away but misses and wears it on the thigh pad. 216/9

45.1 B Rankin to M Watt, Backs away to flat bat it but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls back towards Rankin. 216/9

Boyd Rankin is back on. Can he finish things off in this over?

44.6 B McCarthy to M Watt, In the air... safe! Fuller ball outside off, Watt looks to swing it across the line. Gets it off the toe end of the bat towards long off. The man from that region charges in and Kevin O'Brien from cover runs backward. Neither of the two reach to the ball and it lands down safely. A single results. 216/9

44.5 B McCarthy to M Watt, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They manage to come back for the second. 215/9

44.4 B McCarthy to B Wheal, Good length on leg, BW misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards the leg side. A leg bye taken. 213/9

44.3 B McCarthy to B Wheal, FOUR! Shot, my word! Fuller ball outside off, Wheal cuts it powerfully through backward point for a boundary. 212/9

Bradley Wheal is the last man in.

44.2 B McCarthy to C Sole, OUT! Gone next ball! McCarthy bends his back on this one. Digs in a short ball, Chris Sole dances down the track to have a go at it but the ball keeps climbing and at the last moment the batter looks to duck with his bat hanging skywards. The ball takes the splice and lobs behind towards Niall O'Brien who accepts a regulation catch. Ireland just a wicket away from win. 208/9

44.1 B McCarthy to C Sole, Good length delivery on middle, Sole steers it towards Stirling at backward point and sets off. He is sent back by his partner and the Irish opener has a shy at the striker's end but he misses. Had he hit, Chris would have been a goner. 208/8

43.6 A McBrine to C Sole, Chance! Floated ball outside off, Sole steps out of the track and looks to loft again. McBrine sticks his left hand out but the ball goes off his fingers towards long off and they take one. 208/8

43.5 A McBrine to C Sole, Drilled through mid off and they run a brace. 207/8

43.4 A McBrine to C Sole, Quicker delivery outside off, punched on the bounce to the bowler. 205/8

43.3 A McBrine to C Sole, FOUR! Dances down the track to a tossed up delivery and lofts it straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 205/8

43.2 A McBrine to C Sole, Darted on middle, nudged towards the left of the bowler. 201/8

43.1 A McBrine to M Watt, Flatter ball from around the wicker, Watt turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 201/8

Andy McBrine to bowl now.

42.6 B McCarthy to C Sole, Low full toss on off, pushed into the cover region. 200/8

Chris Sole is the next man in.

42.5 B McCarthy to S Sharif, OUT! Another slower ball and it does the trick for the Irish! McCarthy bowls the back of the hand slower ball, it pitches, grips and outfoxes Sharif completely. The batter has a wild slog at it but misses and the ball goes under his bat to uproot the off stump. End is nigh for Scotland now. 200/8

42.4 B McCarthy to M Watt, Slower in pace, landed outside off, steered through point and gets one. 200 up for Scotland. 200/7

42.3 B McCarthy to M Watt, Sprays it a bit wider outside off, Watt once again unfurls a drive but finds the man at extra cover. 199/7

42.2 B McCarthy to M Watt, Fullish on off, driven straight to the mid off fielder. 199/7

42.1 B McCarthy to M Watt, Slower length delivery on off, pushed towards the off side off the front foot by Watt. 199/7

41.6 B Rankin to M Watt, Length delivery around leg, Watt hops and works it off the pads through backward square leg to keep strike. 199/7

41.5 B Rankin to S Sharif, Clipped through mid-wicket for an easy single. 198/7

41.4 B Rankin to M Watt, On the leg stump, deflected down to fine leg for a single. 197/7

41.3 B Rankin to S Sharif, Length ball on middle, worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 196/7

41.2 B Rankin to S Sharif, Good length delivery, angling in, tucked towards square leg off the hips for a double. 195/7

41.1 B Rankin to S Sharif, Back of a length ball outside off, defended nicely off the back foot. 193/7

40.6 Tim Murtagh to M Watt, FOUR! Beautiful! Tim Murtagh pitches it up outside off, Watt leans ahead and drives it off the middle through extra cover. The man giving it a chase from mid off had no chance to cut that off. 193/7

40.5 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, Gets back and cuts it through cover-point for a single. 189/7

40.4 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, Back of a length outside off, stabbed towards cover. 188/7

40.3 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, FOUR! Boom! fuller ball on middle, Safyaan Sharif clears the front leg and goes bang over mid off for a boundary. 188/7

40.2 Tim Murtagh to M Watt, Fuller outside off, Watt gets off the mark as he edges one down to third man for a single. 184/7

Mark Watt is the new batsman in.

40.1 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, OUT! Bowled 'em! Is that the game for Ireland? Should be as Berrington was the last recognized batsman out there. Tim Murtagh keeps it on a length and around middle and off, Richie looks to hoick it across the line but the ball stays low and sneaks under the bat to destroy the woodwork behind. Scotland are ecstatic as these two were building a good stand. 183/7

Powerplay 3 signaled. Maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the circle. 89 needed from 60 balls.

39.6 B Rankin to R Berrington, On a length around off, straightens a touch. Berrington tries to flick but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run. 183/6

39.5 B Rankin to R Berrington, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. 182/6

39.4 B Rankin to S Sharif, Direct hit needed, but misses! Confusion out there. Sharif taps the length ball on off, towards point. Berrington wants a run and is halfway down the wicket. Sharif then has no choice but to go for a run. The fielder from covers comes running in, picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. It also brings the 50-run stand up between the two. They need to keep going. 182/6

39.3 B Rankin to S Sharif, Shorter in length, the batsman gets into position and pulls it through square leg for a brace. 181/6

39.2 B Rankin to S Sharif, Makes room and tries to hit it out of the park but only connects with thin air. 179/6

39.1 B Rankin to S Sharif, On a length around off, guided to point. 179/6

Boyd Rankin is back on.

38.6 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, Shorter in length on off, pulled down to long on for a run. 179/6

38.5 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, On a length around middle, worked to mid-wicket for a run. 178/6

38.4 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, Fuller ball, mistimes his heave to mid-wicket. 177/6

38.3 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, Walks down the track and works it to mid-wicket. 177/6

38.2 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, FOUR! In the gap! Short and it comes at a comfortable height for the batsman who rocks back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 177/6

38.1 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, On a length around off, pushed to mid off. 173/6

37.6 B McCarthy to R Berrington, Eased down to long on for a run. Good by the batsman, follows the biggie up with a single. 173/6

37.5 B McCarthy to R Berrington, SIX! TONKED! On a length around middle, Berrington smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 172/6

37.4 B McCarthy to S Sharif, Leg bye! Strays on the pads, SS looks to tuck it away but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pad towards fine leg. 166/6

37.3 B McCarthy to R Berrington, Fullish on off, knocked down to long off for a single. 165/6

37.2 B McCarthy to S Sharif, Length delivery outside off, steered through point for a single. 164/6

37.1 B McCarthy to R Berrington, Good length delivery outside off, sliced over cover for just a single. 163/6

Drinks called!

36.6 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, FOUR! Off the middle and in the gap too! Another slower bumper from Tim, this time Sharif is up for it as he muscles the pull towards deep backward square leg for a boundary to end the over. 110 more needed from 78 balls. 162/6

36.5 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 158/6

36.4 Tim Murtagh to S Sharif, Slower short ball on middle, Safyaan helps it over fine leg for a brace. 158/6

36.3 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, Pulled nicely but it goes on the bounce towards deep mid-wicket for just a single. 156/6

36.2 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, Dropped short! But what an effort from the bowler! Good length ball on middle, Berrrington comes down the track and looks to flick but gets a leading edge back towards the bowler who in his followthrough gets low and tries to take it with his right hand but the ball dips in front. 155/6

36.1 Tim Murtagh to R Berrington, On a length and outside of, blocked off the front foot. 155/6

Tim Murtagh is back on.

35.6 B McCarthy to S Sharif, Very full outside off, squeezed out towards cover. 155/6

35.5 B McCarthy to R Berrington, Short ball on middle, Berrington goes back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Luckily for him it goes on the bounce to Kevin O'Brien there. 155/6

35.4 B McCarthy to S Sharif, Cutter, shorter in length outside off, slapped through cover-point for a single. 154/6

35.3 B McCarthy to R Berrington, Fuller ball on middle, driven down to long on for one. 153/6

35.2 B McCarthy to S Sharif, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 152/6

35.1 B McCarthy to S Sharif, Angling in on middle and off, Sharif looks to smash it across the line but mistimes it towards mid off. 151/6

Barry McCarthy is back into the attack.

34.6 S Singh to S Sharif, Another single with a punch down to long off. Simi Singh finishes with figures of 10-0-33-2! 151/6

34.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a single. 150/6

34.4 S Singh to R Berrington, Quicker ball on middle and off, defended back to Simi. 149/6

34.3 S Singh to S Sharif, Tucks it with the turn through mid-wicket for a single. 149/6

34.2 S Singh to S Sharif, Quicker ball on middle, punched back down the track. 148/6

34.1 S Singh to S Sharif, Flatter and closer to off stump, chopped in front of point. 148/6

33.6 A McBrine to R Berrington, On middle and off, knocked towards mid-wicket where Gary Wilson does well to make a stop. 148/6

33.5 A McBrine to S Sharif, Fuller in length and on the stumps, SS drags it off the inner half towards long on for a single. 148/6

33.4 A McBrine to S Sharif, Tossed up ball outside off, defended into the ground. 147/6

33.3 A McBrine to R Berrington, Dropped short on middle, Berrington goes deep in the crease and pulls it towards mid-wicket for one. 147/6

33.2 A McBrine to S Sharif, Quicker ball outside off, punched down to long off for a single. 146/6

33.1 A McBrine to R Berrington, Floated delivery around middle and off, worked square leg for a single. 145/6

32.6 S Singh to R Berrington, On the pads, worked away through mid-wicket for a single. 144/6

32.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 143/6

32.4 S Singh to R Berrington, Flattish ball outside off, cut away towards sweeper cover for a double. 143/6

32.3 S Singh to S Sharif, Punched down to long off for a single. 141/6

32.2 S Singh to R Berrington, Flatter delivery outside off, punched towards point for a single. 140/6

32.1 S Singh to R Berrington, Flighted ball outside off, driven towards short cover. 139/6

31.6 A McBrine to S Sharif, SIX! Meaty blow! McBrine tosses it up generously on middle, Sharif gets underneath it and tonks it over long on for a huge maximum. Scotland need many more. 139/6

31.5 A McBrine to S Sharif, Short and outside off, slapped towards backward point. 133/6

31.4 A McBrine to S Sharif, Tossed up outside off, driven towards mid off. 133/6

31.3 A McBrine to S Sharif, On middle and off, pushed back. 133/6

31.2 A McBrine to S Sharif, Stays deep in the crease and blocks it out. 133/6

31.1 A McBrine to S Sharif, McBrine sends it flatter through the air, Sharif hangs back in defense. 133/6

Andy McBrine is back into the attack.

30.6 S Singh to S Sharif, Full around middle and leg, worked down to long on for a single. 133/6

30.5 S Singh to S Sharif, Goes back and defends it towards mid on. 132/6

30.4 S Singh to S Sharif, Fuller on middle, bunted back to the bowler. 132/6

Safyaan Sharif is the new man in.

30.3 S Singh to M Leask, OUT! In the air... taken! So the collapse button has been pressed for Scotland! They are losing the plot completely. Flighted delivery around middle and off, Leask comes down the track and looks to go big. He gets good height but not distance. The ball balloons high in the air and Tim Murtagh at long on takes a simple reverse cup catch over his head. 132/6

30.2 S Singh to M Leask, Flattish ball on middle, punched back to the bowler. 132/5

30.1 S Singh to R Berrington, Flighted delivery outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. 132/5

29.6 B Rankin to R Berrington, Angles it into the batsman who works it around the corner for a run. 131/5

29.5 B Rankin to R Berrington, FOUR! This is something they needed as the required rate was going up! On the shorter side on middle, Berrington rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 130/5

29.4 B Rankin to R Berrington, Back of a length on off, pushed to the man at covers. 4 dots. 126/5

29.3 B Rankin to R Berrington, Down the leg side, the batsman fails to flick and the ball brushes the pads and goes to the keeper. 126/5

29.2 B Rankin to M Leask, Length ball around middle, hit towards mid on for a quick run. 126/5

29.1 B Rankin to M Leask, On a length around off, played to covers. 125/5

28.6 S Singh to R Berrington, On the shorter side, the batsman plays it towards short third man. 125/5

28.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Fires it on the stumps, defended. 125/5

28.4 S Singh to M Leask, Eased down to long on for a run. 125/5

28.3 S Singh to M Leask, Flatter on off, kept out. 124/5

28.2 S Singh to R Berrington, Floats it up on off, pushed through covers for a run. 124/5

28.1 S Singh to R Berrington, Works it with the turn to mid-wicket. 123/5

27.6 B Rankin to M Leask, Short on off, a slash and a miss by Michael. 123/5

27.6 B Rankin to M Leask, Wide! What a take from O'Brien behind! Short ball, it takes off the surface, Leask can't get away with the pull shot and Niall behind the stumps leaps and takes it with his left hand. 123/5

27.5 B Rankin to M Leask, Fullish on off, driven straight to cover. 122/5

Michael Leask is the new man in.

27.4 B Rankin to C Wallace, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Boyd Rankin picks up his third wicket! Scotland have now lost half their side and they need another 150 to win this game. It's dropped short on middle, Craig Wallace, even before the ball is delivered, makes room to play a flat bat shot. Gets it off the high portion of the bat and spoons a simple return catch to the tall bowler. 122/5

27.3 B Rankin to R Berrington, Tucks it through mid-wicket for a single. 122/4

27.2 B Rankin to R Berrington, On a length outside off, defended off the back foot. 121/4

27.1 B Rankin to R Berrington, Good length delivery on middle and off, blocked back down the pitch. 121/4

26.6 S Singh to R Berrington, Quicker ball on the stumps, punched down to long on for a single. 121/4

26.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Takes a stride ahead and pushes it to mid off. 120/4

26.4 S Singh to R Berrington, Goes back and knocks it towards short mid-wicket. 120/4

26.3 S Singh to R Berrington, Flatter on the stumps, blocked down. 120/4

26.2 S Singh to C Wallace, Darted into the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. 120/4

26.1 S Singh to C Wallace, Flatter delivery on middle, punched towards the direction of the bowler. 119/4

25.6 B Rankin to R Berrington, Shortish delivery outside off, dabbed towards point. 119/4

25.5 B Rankin to C Wallace, Low full toss on the pads, Criag Wallace flicks it through deep mid-wicket and picks up three. 119/4

25.4 B Rankin to C Wallace, Short of a good length outside off, a poke and a miss. 116/4

25.3 B Rankin to C Wallace, Fuller and on the pads, flicked through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple. 116/4

Craig Wallace walks out to bat next.

25.2 B Rankin to G Munsey, OUT! Boyd with another! He's turned the game in his side's favor. Scotland are in trouble now as they lose two quick wickets! A length delivery, angling away from the southpaw who looks to cut it away. Tell you what, it was too close to play that shot. An outside edge is induced and it flies towards first slip but Niall O'Brien dives full length to his left and takes a superb catch. 114/4

25.1 B Rankin to G Munsey, Fuller on middle and leg, blocked towards cover. 114/3

24.6 S Singh to G Munsey, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, Munsey punches it past the cover fielder to open his account. 114/3

24.5 S Singh to G Munsey, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 113/3

24.4 S Singh to G Munsey, Too full on the stumps, jammed out. 113/3

24.3 S Singh to G Munsey, Tossed up delivery outside off, driven towards mid off. 113/3

24.2 S Singh to R Berrington, Flatter one on middle, clipped through square leg for a single. 113/3

24.1 S Singh to R Berrington, Flat and short outside off, Richie looks to cut it off the back foot but misses. 112/3

George Munsey is the new man.

23.6 B Rankin to K Coetzer, OUT! Boyd Rankin is up and running! He gets his man, at last! Coetzer took him to the cleaners in his initial spell and he has come back and removed the Scotland skipper. What a vital breakthrough as the skipper looked set for a big one. Rankin bowls it on a length around off, it nips back in and stays a shade low as well. It takes Kyle by surprise who crouches low but is undone by it. The ball beats him on the inside the takes the off stick apart. Rejoice for the Irish. And Scotland still require another 160 to win. 112/3

23.5 B Rankin to K Coetzer, Pitches it up outside off, Kyle drives it straight to the shot cover fielder. 112/2

23.4 B Rankin to R Berrington, Fuller ball on middle and leg, worked wide of mid on for a single. 112/2

23.3 B Rankin to K Coetzer, Sprays it on the pads, clipped down to fine leg for a single. 111/2

23.2 B Rankin to K Coetzer, On a length and just outside off, stabbed towards cover. 110/2

23.1 B Rankin to K Coetzer, Good length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 110/2

Boyd Rankin is back. He has gone for 24 in the two overs he has bowled so far.

22.6 S Singh to R Berrington, Tries to play a late cut to the ball turning back in but it hits the glove and rolls on the off side. 110/2

22.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 110/2

22.4 S Singh to K Coetzer, Nudges it on the leg side for a run. 110/2

22.3 S Singh to R Berrington, Floats it up on off, pushed through covers for a run. 109/2

22.2 S Singh to R Berrington, Quicker on middle, pushed towards the bowler who makes a good diving stop to his right. 108/2

22.1 S Singh to K Coetzer, Eased down to long on for a run. 108/2

21.6 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Three of the last ball and 10 runs from the over. A good one for Scotland. An off spinner on the pads. Coetzer works it fine down the leg side for three. 107/2

21.5 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Gives it air on off, driven to mid off. 104/2

21.4 A McBrine to R Berrington, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 104/2

21.3 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Sweeps it hard through square leg for a run. 103/2

21.2 A McBrine to R Berrington, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 102/2

21.1 A McBrine to R Berrington, FOUR! Over the fielder! The bowler tosses it up, bowls it a little too full, enough for the batsman to get under it and lift it over mid off for a much-needed boundary. 101/2

20.6 S Singh to K Coetzer, Flatter on middle, punched back to the bowler. 97/2

20.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Works it around the corner for a run. 97/2

20.4 S Singh to R Berrington, Gives it air on middle, driven back to the bowler. 96/2

20.3 S Singh to K Coetzer, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 96/2

20.2 S Singh to K Coetzer, Flatter on middle, driven back to the bowler. 95/2

20.1 S Singh to K Coetzer, NOT OUT! It has bounced! Simi bowls it very full on off, Coetzer seems to have hit it back to the bowler on the bounce but Niall makes a loud appeal from behind the stumps. He feels it is a catch and wants the umpires to go upstairs. They after a chat do go upstairs. Replays roll in and it shows that the ball has bounced. 95/2

An appeal for a catch is referred upstairs. Seems to be a bump ball but Naill O'Brien doesn't feel so. In fact, he's the only one appealing for it. Let's wait and find out...

19.6 A McBrine to R Berrington, Down the leg side, the ball brushes something and goes into the hands of the keeper who appeals. The umpire though does not respond but does not give it a wide. He must have felt it has hit the pads. 95/2

19.5 A McBrine to R Berrington, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 95/2

19.4 A McBrine to R Berrington, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 95/2

19.3 A McBrine to R Berrington, Flatter on off, pushed back towards the bowler. 95/2

19.2 A McBrine to K Coetzer, This time he sweeps it in the gap towards deep square leg for a run. 95/2

19.1 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Sweeps it but straight to the fielder at short fine leg. 94/2

We are back for the chase. The Irish players along with the umpires make their way out to the middle. Matthew Cross will take strike he will face Tim Murtagh. Here we go...

18.6 S Singh to R Berrington, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 94/2

18.5 S Singh to R Berrington, Floats it up on off, driven back to the bowler. 94/2

Richie Berrington is the new man in.

Drinks called!

18.4 S Singh to C MacLeod, OUT! MacLeod holes out! But was this shot needed after getting a boundary on the last ball? These two were doing it so sensibly. Ireland won't mind as they have gotten the breakthrough they desperately needed. Simi Singh tosses this up on middle, MacLeod goes down on one knee and tries to sweep. He hits it well but does not get the desired elevation as it goes towards deep square leg. Balbirnie there takes it reverse cup but the momentum seems to be taking him over the rope. He, however seems to have maintained his balance and complete the catch. The umpires though just to be sure go upstairs to check and replays show the catch is fine. The 68-run stand has been broken. Now then, do Ireland have an opening here? 94/2

18.3 S Singh to C MacLeod, FOUR! Excellent shot! He tosses it up on off, MacLeod reverse sweeps it through short third man for a boundary. 94/1

18.2 S Singh to K Coetzer, Shorter on middle, punched down to long on for a run. 90/1

18.1 S Singh to K Coetzer, The bowler gets away there. He bowls a half-tracker down the leg side. The batsman pulls hard but straight to the short fine leg fielder. 89/1

17.6 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Flatter on middle, pushed down to long on for a run. 89/1

17.5 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Punched off the back foot by the batsman and back to the bowler. 88/1

17.4 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Flatter on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 88/1

17.3 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 88/1

17.2 A McBrine to K Coetzer, 50 for Coetzer, his 11th in this format. He however, needs to stay there if they are to chase this down. He works this around the corner for a run to get to that milestone. 87/1

17.1 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Fires it on middle, driven back to the bowler. 86/1

16.6 S Singh to C MacLeod, Quicker one around off, blocked into the ground. 86/1

16.5 S Singh to C MacLeod, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 86/1

16.4 S Singh to C MacLeod, SIX! Top edge but it sails over the fence! Flighted delivery outside off, MacLeod gets down and brings out the sweep shot. Gets a top edge and the man on the fence near deep backward square leg was interested but the ball sails over him. 86/1

16.3 S Singh to K Coetzer, Darts it in on middle, Kyle looks to turn it through the leg side but gets a leading edge towards point for a single. 80/1

16.2 S Singh to K Coetzer, Fuller on the stumps, bunted back to the bowler. 79/1

16.1 S Singh to K Coetzer, Quicker one around middle and off, defended off the front foot. 79/1

Simi Singh to roll his arm over.

15.6 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Flighted ball outside off, Calum gets down to play the sweep but misses it. 79/1

15.5 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Around middle and leg, nudged through the on side for a single. 79/1

15.4 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Goes deep in the crease and punches it towards cover. 78/1

15.3 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Slower through the air around off, Kyle looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards the leg side. 78/1

15.2 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Flatter one outside off, punched back to the bowler. 78/1

15.1 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Floated delivery, dipping in on middle, MacLeod gets down, takes it on the full and sweeps it uppishly over square leg for a single. 78/1

14.6 B McCarthy to C MacLeod, Full and wide outside off, driven through covers for a run. 77/1

14.5 B McCarthy to C MacLeod, Fuller on middle, flicked through the mid-wicket region for a brace. This also brings the 50-run stand up between the two. Still a long way to go as 196 more is needed. 76/1

14.4 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Shortish outside off, Coetzer mistimes his pull towards mid on. 74/1

14.3 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Short and outside off, cut through point for a brace. 73/1

14.2 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, On a length around off, kept out. 71/1

14.1 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, On a length around off, pushed to covers. 71/1

13.6 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 71/1

13.5 A McBrine to K Coetzer, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 71/1

13.4 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Short and on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 70/1

13.3 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Eased down to long on for a run. 70/1

13.2 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Too short! MacLeod works it across the line for a run. 69/1

13.1 A McBrine to K Coetzer, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 69/1

12.6 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, DROPPED! Boyd Rankin has not had a good time in the field untill now! A length ball around off, Coetzer tries to go big but gets an outside edge which flies down towards third man. Rankin there runs towards the ball, dives but he seems to have dropped it. Oh wait... replays later on show it had just bounced before him. A good effort by the tall man. 68/1

12.5 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket. 67/1

12.4 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Very full on middle, jammed out towards mid off. 67/1

12.3 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, On a length around off, driven to mid on. 67/1

12.3 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Down the leg side, the batsman misses out on the flick and the umpire stretches his hands out. 67/1

12.2 B McCarthy to C MacLeod, Angles it in the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 66/1

12.1 B McCarthy to C MacLeod, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/1

Barry McCarthy is back.

11.6 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Brings the sweep out and hits it through square leg for a run. 65/1

11.5 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Make that three in a row! Ian Bishop on air says give him some extra money! The bowler fires it on the stumps, the batsman pushes it towards mid on. The fielder at short mid-wicket runs to his left, dives and makes a good stop. 64/1

11.4 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Once again the mid-wicket fielder does really well to dive to his right and stop the ball and also a run. 64/1

11.3 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Flatter on middle, pushed towards mid-wicket who makes a good stop and saves a run. 64/1

11.2 A McBrine to K Coetzer, Shorter on middle, pushed down to long on for a run. 64/1

11.1 A McBrine to C MacLeod, Worked with the spin through square leg for a run. 63/1

Andy McBrine is into the attack.

10.6 K O'Brien to K Coetzer, Up and over! Fuller on middle, Coetzer lofts it over mid on. He does not time it that well but does enough to get two. 62/1

10.5 K O'Brien to K Coetzer, SIX! That has hit the big screen on the full! What a hit! On a length around middle, Coetzer walks down and sends it sailing over cow corner for a biggie. 60/1

10.4 K O'Brien to C MacLeod, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 54/1

10.3 K O'Brien to C MacLeod, Good length on off, stroked to mid off. 53/1

10.3 K O'Brien to C MacLeod, Down the leg side and umpire signals a wide. 53/1

10.2 K O'Brien to K Coetzer, Another delivery which Coetzer has to play on the back foot and he is doing it brilliantly as he pushes it through covers for a run. 52/1

10.1 K O'Brien to C MacLeod, Shorter in length on off, pushed through covers for a run and to get off the mark. 51/1

Kevin O'Brien is introduced into the attack. He was good with the bat earlier, can he do the same with the white object?

Powerplay 2 has been signalled by the umpire. Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over.

9.6 B Rankin to K Coetzer, A dot to end but another expensive over! 12 from it and 24 from Rankin's 2. He lands it on a length around off, Coetzer plays it to point. 50/1

9.5 B Rankin to K Coetzer, FOUR! Make that three! 24 runs off the 11 balls Rankin has conceded so far! Once again it is halfway down the wicket and outside off. Coetzer is loving it there as he camps back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 50 up for Scotland and they need another 222. 50/1

9.4 B Rankin to K Coetzer, FOUR! Once again it is a short ball outside off, too easy for Coetzer as he rocks back and slaps it over point for a boundary. Two in a row! 46/1

9.3 B Rankin to K Coetzer, FOUR! Poor balling, Rankin is not learning here. A short ball outside off, Coetzer jumps and cuts it over point for a boundary. 42/1

9.2 B Rankin to K Coetzer, On a length around off, punched to mid off. 38/1

9.1 B Rankin to K Coetzer, Back of a length, offers no room to the batsman. He defends it onto the ground. 38/1

8.6 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, On a length around off, kept out. Third maiden for Murtagh and MacLeod still can't get of the mark. He is on 0 from 11 balls. 38/1

8.5 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Walks across and eases this to mid on. 38/1

8.4 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Back of a length on off, defended. 38/1

8.3 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Good length on off, kept out. 38/1

8.2 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Fuller on off, driven towards covers. 38/1

8.1 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, On a length around off, defended. 38/1

7.6 B Rankin to K Coetzer, FOUR! Third of the over! An expensive one by Rankin! A length ball around off, Coetzer times it brilliantly through covers and the ball races away. 38/1

7.5 B Rankin to K Coetzer, The batsman has stood up on his toes to play that one. 34/1

7.4 B Rankin to K Coetzer, PEACH! A good comeback! On a length around middle, it first angles in, into the batsman and then leaves him. Coetzer tries to keep it out but is squared up and gets beaten. 34/1

7.3 B Rankin to K Coetzer, FOUR! Poor ball and he pays the price! Short and outside off, Coetzer jumps and upper cuts it over the slip fielder for a boundary. 34/1

7.2 B Rankin to K Coetzer, The batsman works it down the leg side. 30/1

7.1 B Rankin to K Coetzer, FOUR! What a shot! That was not a bad delivery. On a length around off, Coetzer stands tall and strokes it on the up through mid off for a boundary. 30/1

Boyd Rankin is into the attack.

6.6 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, A similar delivery to the last one and a similar shot played to the same fielder. End of a wicket-maiden. 26/1

6.5 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Fuller on off, eased to mid off. 26/1

6.4 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Back of a length on off pushed towards cover. 26/1

6.3 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 26/1

6.2 Tim Murtagh to C MacLeod, Good length outside off, left alone. 26/1

Calum MacLeod is the next man in.

6.1 Tim Murtagh to M Cross,OUT! Edged and taken! There goes the first one! An excellent catch by Wilson! Murtagh bowls it on a length around off, gets it to shape away ever so slightly. Cross tries to go over mid on but the swing does him in. It takes the outside edge and goes towards first slip where Gary dives to his left and takes a sharp catch. An early wicket for Ireland, just what they needed after losing the momentum towards the end of the first innings. 26/1

5.6 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Down the leg side, all Coetzer has to do is get bat to it but he fails to do so. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards the left of the keeper who dives and makes a good stop. 26/0

5.5 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Bowls it closer to the off pole and the batsman defends it. 26/0

5.4 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, FOUR! Second of the over! A poor ball, short and very wide outside off. Coetzer reaches out with a cut shot and gets it past point and into the fence. 26/0

5.3 B McCarthy to M Cross, On a length around off, guided down to third man for a run. 22/0

5.2 B McCarthy to M Cross, FOUR! OUTSTANDING! What a sound that made of the bat. On a length around off, Cross stands tall and punches it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. The runs have started to flow now. 21/0

5.1 B McCarthy to M Cross, How many times have we seen the bowler beat the outside edge? He once again bowls it around off, shapes away a touch. The batsman hangs his bat out but gets beaten. 17/0

4.6 Tim Murtagh to K Coetzer, Woah! Coetzer tries to go downtown to a length ball around off but only connects with thin air. 17/0

4.5 Tim Murtagh to K Coetzer, Back of a length on off, pushed towards cover and the batsman shouts wait. He sees the fielder make a half stop and then thinks about going for a run but opts against it. 17/0

4.4 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Fuller this time on off, Cross drives it through covers, it was uppish but in the gap. Stirling from that position gives it a chase and saves a run for his side. 17/0

4.3 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Short and wide outside off, Cross gets on top of the bounce and cuts it over point for a brace. 14/0

4.2 Tim Murtagh to K Coetzer, The skipper looking to make something happen as he walks down the track. He gets a length ball and tries to flick but he only manages to get an inside edge through short fine leg for a run. 12/0

4.1 Tim Murtagh to K Coetzer, On a length around off, driven towards mid off. 11/0

3.6 B McCarthy to M Cross, On a length around off, Cross guides it through backward point for a brace to end the over. 11/0

3.5 B McCarthy to M Cross, This time closer to the off pole but not close enough for the batsman to play at it. 9/0

3.4 B McCarthy to M Cross, Good bowling! He is getting that extra bounce which is causing problems to the batsman. On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. The batsman chases it but is done in by the extra bounce. 9/0

3.3 B McCarthy to M Cross, Full and wide outside off, a sucker ball. Cross goes after it but does not connect. 9/0

3.2 B McCarthy to M Cross, On a length around off, kept out. 9/0

3.1 B McCarthy to M Cross, Excellent stuff! McCarthy lands it on a length around off, gets good zip and carry off the surface. Cross pushes at it but gets beaten. 9/0

2.6 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Angles it on the pads, Cross misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and they take a leg bye. 7 from this over, a good one for Scotland. 9/0

2.5 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Bowls it on a length around off, kept out. 8/0

2.4 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 8/0

2.3 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Nicely played! On off, timed through covers, not timed well enough for the ball to go to the fence but enough to fetch a couple. 8/0

2.2 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Good length again on middle, bounces a touch more. Cross defends it off the higher part of the bat. 6/0

2.1 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, FOUR! First of this innings and it is a beautiful shot! On a length around off, Cross punches it through the off side, beats the fielders in the ring and then there is no stopping the ball. 6/0

1.6 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Another play and a miss! Short and wide outside off, KC tries to cash in on the width offered with a cut shot but does not connect. 2/0

1.5 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Fuller this time and Coetzer is going after it. He though has not found his timing as he mistimes it towards mid on. 2/0

1.4 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Full and wide outside off, swinging away further. Coetzer throws the kitchen sink at it but misses. 2/0

1.3 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, Back of a length on off, it sticks into the surface a little. Coetzer tries to push it on the off side but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.2 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, On a length around off, pushed to covers. 2/0

1.1 B McCarthy to K Coetzer, He starts off with a short ball on middle, Coetzer pulls it through square leg for a brace. First runs for Scotland and it is from the willow of their captain. 2/0

Barry McCarthy to bowl from the other end.

0.6 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, A maiden to start off with! Fuller in length on off, Cross tries to drive but it takes the inside edge onto his pads. 0/0

0.5 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Lands it on a length around off, kept out. 5 dots to begin with. 0/0

0.4 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Length again on middle, Cross tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg. He wanted a run but is sent back by his partner. 0/0

0.3 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Hits the right length on off, Cross plays it solidly. 0/0

0.2 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, A muted appeal! On a length around middle, Cross walks ahead and tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The players make an appeal but then pull out of it. 0/0

0.1 Tim Murtagh to M Cross, Starts off with a length ball on off, Cross guides it to point. 0/0

First Published: March 18, 2018, 12:55 PM IST