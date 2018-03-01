Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be Televised for the First Time Ever

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 1, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
Afghanistan cricket team (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 will be televised to fans for the first time ever, across five continents in 200 territories, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

"Ten matches will be broadcast around the globe, significantly building on the four live-streamed match coverage previously seen at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in 2014 as the ICC continues to build its long-term partnerships with various broadcast partners to widen the reach of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier," the ICC statement read.

Fans can also watch online or via their mobile devices with the majority of broadcast partners simulcasting live ICC event coverage.

Commentary of the 19 camera coverage will come from seven person commentary panel – Ian Bishop, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Lisa Sthalekar, Deep Dasgupta, Fazeer Mohammed, Mark Butcher and Dirk Nannes.

"The phenomenal rise of Afghanistan as a cricketing stronghold in such a short time, serves as a cautionary tale to anyone who isn't aware of how fast and how skilfully the game is growing at all levels. With this in mind I am excited to be a part of the broadcast panel that will be on hand to keep you updated as to which two nations will be standing on the pedestal of success on March 25 as they tread the path to leave their mark on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," West Indies legend Ian Bishop said.
