ICC World Cup Qualifiers, UAE vs Afghanistan Highlights - As It Happened

Commentary (Afghanistan innings)

34.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 178/5

34.2 R Mustafa to G Naib, SIX. 177/5

34.1 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 171/5

33.6 I Haider to N Zadran, 2 runs. 171/5

33.5 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 169/5

33.4 I Haider to N Zadran, FOUR. 169/5

33.3 I Haider to G Naib, 1 run. 165/5

33.2 I Haider to N Zadran, 3 Leg byes. 164/5

33.1 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 161/5

32.6 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 161/5

32.5 M Naveed to G Naib, SIX. 161/5

32.4 M Naveed to N Zadran, 1 run. 155/5

32.3 M Naveed to N Zadran, No run. 154/5

32.2 M Naveed to N Zadran, No run. 154/5

32.1 M Naveed to N Zadran, FOUR. 154/5

31.6 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 150/5

31.5 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 150/5

31.4 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 150/5

31.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 149/5

31.2 R Mustafa to G Naib, FOUR. 148/5

31.2 R Mustafa to G Naib, FOUR. 144/5

31.1 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 139/5

30.6 I Haider to N Zadran, 1 run. 138/5

30.5 I Haider to N Zadran, FOUR. 137/5

30.4 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 133/5

30.3 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 133/5

30.2 I Haider to G Naib, 1 run. 133/5

30.1 I Haider to G Naib, No run. 132/5

29.6 R Mustafa to N Zadran, No run. 132/5

29.5 R Mustafa to N Zadran, No run. 132/5

29.4 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 132/5

29.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 131/5

29.2 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 131/5

29.1 R Mustafa to N Zadran, No run. 130/5

28.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, FOUR. 130/5

28.5 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 126/5

28.4 Q Ahmed to N Zadran, 1 run. 126/5

28.3 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 3 runs. 125/5

28.2 Q Ahmed to N Zadran, 1 run. 122/5

28.1 Q Ahmed to N Zadran, No run. 121/5

27.6 A Raza to N Zadran, 1 run. 121/5

27.5 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 120/5

27.4 A Raza to N Zadran, SIX. 120/5

27.3 A Raza to G Naib, 1 run. 114/5

27.2 A Raza to N Zadran, 3 runs. 113/5

27.1 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 110/5

26.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 110/5

26.5 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 110/5

26.4 Q Ahmed to G Naib, FOUR. 110/5

26.3 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 106/5

26.2 Q Ahmed to N Zadran, 1 run. 106/5

26.1 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 1 run. 105/5

25.6 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 104/5

25.5 A Raza to G Naib, 1 run. 104/5

25.4 A Raza to N Zadran, 1 run. 103/5

25.3 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 102/5

25.2 A Raza to N Zadran, FOUR. 102/5

25.1 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 98/5

24.6 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 98/5

24.5 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 97/5

24.4 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 96/5

24.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 95/5

24.2 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 94/5

24.1 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 93/5

23.6 I Haider to N Zadran, 2 runs. 92/5

23.5 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 90/5

23.4 I Haider to N Zadran, FOUR. 90/5

23.3 I Haider to G Naib, 1 run. 86/5

23.2 I Haider to N Zadran, 1 run. 85/5

23.1 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 84/5

22.6 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 84/5

22.5 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 84/5

22.4 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 84/5

22.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 84/5

22.2 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 84/5

22.1 R Mustafa to N Zadran, No run. 83/5

21.6 I Haider to N Zadran, 1 run. 83/5

21.5 I Haider to G Naib, 1 run. 82/5

21.4 I Haider to G Naib, 2 runs. 81/5

21.3 I Haider to G Naib, No run. 79/5

21.2 I Haider to N Zadran, 1 run. 79/5

21.1 I Haider to G Naib, 1 run. 78/5

20.6 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 77/5

20.5 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 76/5

20.4 R Mustafa to N Zadran, No run. 75/5

20.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 75/5

20.2 R Mustafa to G Naib, 2 runs. 74/5

20.1 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 72/5

19.6 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 72/5

19.5 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 72/5

19.4 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 72/5

19.3 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 72/5

19.2 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 72/5

19.1 I Haider to N Zadran, No run. 72/5

18.6 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 72/5

18.5 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 72/5

18.4 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 72/5

18.3 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 72/5

18.2 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 71/5

18.1 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 70/5

17.6 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 70/5

17.5 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 70/5

17.4 A Raza to N Zadran, SIX. 70/5

17.3 A Raza to G Naib, 1 run. 64/5

17.2 A Raza to N Zadran, 1 run. 63/5

17.1 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 62/5

16.6 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 62/5

16.5 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 62/5

16.4 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 62/5

16.3 R Mustafa to G Naib, 2 runs. 62/5

16.2 R Mustafa to N Zadran, 1 run. 60/5

16.1 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 59/5

15.6 A Raza to N Zadran, 2 runs. 58/5

15.5 A Raza to G Naib, 1 run. 56/5

15.4 A Raza to N Zadran, 1 run. 55/5

15.3 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 54/5

15.2 A Raza to N Zadran, No run. 54/5

15.1 A Raza to M Nabi, OUT c Ghulam Shabber b Ahmed Raza. Afghanistan have lost their fifth wicket. 54/5

14.6 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 54/4

14.5 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 54/4

14.4 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 54/4

14.3 R Mustafa to M Nabi, 1 run. 54/4

14.2 R Mustafa to G Naib, 1 run. 53/4

14.1 R Mustafa to G Naib, No run. 52/4

13.6 A Raza to G Naib, 1 run. 52/4

13.5 A Raza to G Naib, No run. 51/4

13.4 A Raza to G Naib, No run. 51/4

13.3 A Raza to M Nabi, 1 run. 51/4

13.2 A Raza to M Nabi, No run. 50/4

13.1 A Raza to M Nabi, No run. 50/4

12.6 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 50/4

12.5 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 50/4

12.4 M Naveed to M Nabi, 1 run. 50/4

12.3 M Naveed to M Nabi, No run. 49/4

12.2 M Naveed to M Nabi, No run. 49/4

12.1 M Naveed to G Naib, 1 run. 49/4

11.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 1 run. 48/4

11.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, Wide. 47/4

11.5 Q Ahmed to M Nabi, 1 run. 46/4

11.4 Q Ahmed to M Nabi, No run. 45/4

11.3 Q Ahmed to M Nabi, 2 runs. 45/4

11.2 Q Ahmed to A Stanikzai, OUT c Ghulam Shabber b Qadeer Ahmed. Afghanistan have lost their fourth wicket. 43/4

11.1 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 1 run. 43/3

10.6 M Naveed to A Stanikzai, No run. 42/3

10.5 M Naveed to A Stanikzai, FOUR. 42/3

10.4 M Naveed to S Shenwari, OUT lbw b Mohammad Naveed. Afghanistan have lost their third wicket. 38/3

10.3 M Naveed to S Shenwari, 2 runs. 38/2

10.2 M Naveed to S Shenwari, No run. 36/2

10.1 M Naveed to R Shah, OUT b Mohammad Naveed. Afghanistan have lost their second wicket. 36/2

9.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 36/1

9.5 Q Ahmed to R Shah, 1 run. 36/1

9.4 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 35/1

9.3 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 35/1

9.2 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 35/1

9.1 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 1 run. 35/1

8.6 M Naveed to R Shah, 2 runs. 34/1

8.5 M Naveed to R Shah, No run. 32/1

8.4 M Naveed to G Naib, 3 runs. 32/1

8.3 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 29/1

8.2 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 29/1

8.1 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 29/1

7.6 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 29/1

7.5 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 1 run. 29/1

7.4 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 28/1

7.3 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 28/1

7.2 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 28/1

7.1 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 28/1

7.1 Q Ahmed to G Naib, Wide. 28/1

6.6 M Naveed to R Shah, No run. 27/1

6.5 M Naveed to R Shah, FOUR. 27/1

6.4 M Naveed to R Shah, No run. 23/1

6.3 M Naveed to R Shah, No run. 23/1

6.2 M Naveed to G Naib, Leg bye. 23/1

6.1 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 22/1

5.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 1 run. 22/1

5.5 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 21/1

5.5 Q Ahmed to G Naib, Wide. 21/1

5.4 Q Ahmed to R Shah, 1 run. 20/1

5.3 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 19/1

5.2 Q Ahmed to R Shah, FOUR. 19/1

5.1 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 15/1

4.6 M Naveed to G Naib, 2 runs. 15/1

4.5 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 13/1

4.5 M Naveed to G Naib, Wide. 13/1

4.4 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 12/1

4.3 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 12/1

4.2 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 12/1

4.1 M Naveed to R Shah, 3 runs. 12/1

3.6 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 9/1

3.5 Q Ahmed to G Naib, 2 runs. 9/1

3.4 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 7/1

3.3 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 7/1

3.2 Q Ahmed to G Naib, No run. 7/1

3.2 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No ball. 7/1

3.1 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 5/1

2.6 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 5/1

2.5 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 5/1

2.4 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 5/1

2.3 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 5/1

2.2 M Naveed to G Naib, No run. 5/1

2.1 M Naveed to G Naib, 2 runs. 5/1

1.6 Q Ahmed to R Shah, No run. 3/1

1.5 Q Ahmed to M Shahzad, OUT lbw b Qadeer Ahmed. Afghanistan have lost their first wicket. 3/1

1.4 Q Ahmed to M Shahzad, No run. 3/0

1.3 Q Ahmed to M Shahzad, No run. 3/0

1.2 Q Ahmed to M Shahzad, No run. 3/0

1.1 Q Ahmed to M Shahzad, 2 runs. 3/0

0.6 M Naveed to M Shahzad, 1 run. 1/0

0.5 M Naveed to M Shahzad, No run. 0/0

0.4 M Naveed to M Shahzad, No run. 0/0

0.3 M Naveed to M Shahzad, No run. 0/0

0.2 M Naveed to M Shahzad, No run. 0/0

0.1 M Naveed to M Shahzad, No run. 0/0

First Published: March 20, 2018, 1:04 PM IST