ICC World Cup Qualifiers, UAE vs Papua New Guinea, Highlights: As it Happened

Twitter/ Cricket world cup

Commentary (Papua New Guinea innings)

25.5 M Naveed to N Vanua, OUT c Rameez Shahzad b Mohammad Naveed. Papua New Guinea have been bowled out. 113/10

25.4 M Naveed to N Vanua, No run. 113/9

25.3 M Naveed to A Nao, 1 run. 113/9

25.2 M Naveed to A Nao, No run. 112/9

25.1 M Naveed to A Nao, No run. 112/9

24.6 A Hayat to N Vanua, 2 runs. 112/9

24.5 A Hayat to A Nao, 1 run. 110/9

24.4 A Hayat to C Soper, OUT b Amir Hayat. Papua New Guinea have lost their ninth wicket. 109/9

24.3 A Hayat to C Soper, No run. 109/8

24.2 A Hayat to N Vanua, 1 run. 109/8

24.1 A Hayat to C Soper, 1 run. 108/8

23.6 R Mustafa to C Soper, 1 run. 107/8

23.5 R Mustafa to N Vanua, 1 run. 106/8

23.4 R Mustafa to C Soper, 1 run. 105/8

23.3 R Mustafa to N Vanua, Bye. 104/8

23.2 R Mustafa to N Vanua, No run. 103/8

23.1 R Mustafa to C Soper, 1 run. 103/8

22.6 I Haider to N Vanua, No run. 102/8

22.5 I Haider to N Vanua, No run. 102/8

22.4 I Haider to C Soper, 1 run. 102/8

22.3 I Haider to C Soper, 2 runs. 101/8

22.2 I Haider to N Vanua, 1 run. 99/8

22.1 I Haider to N Vanua, FOUR. 98/8

21.6 A Raza to N Vanua, 1 run. 94/8

21.6 A Raza to N Vanua, Wide. 93/8

21.5 A Raza to N Vanua, SIX. 92/8

21.4 A Raza to N Vanua, No run. 86/8

21.3 A Raza to C Soper, 1 run. 86/8

21.2 A Raza to N Vanua, 1 run. 85/8

21.1 A Raza to N Vanua, 2 runs. 84/8

21.1 A Raza to N Vanua, Wide. 82/8

20.6 M Naveed to C Soper, 2 runs. 81/8

20.5 M Naveed to C Soper, SIX. 79/8

20.4 M Naveed to C Soper, No run. 73/8

20.3 M Naveed to N Vanua, 1 run. 73/8

20.2 M Naveed to N Vanua, No run. 72/8

20.1 M Naveed to C Soper, 1 run. 72/8

19.6 M Naveed to C Soper, 2 runs. 71/8

19.5 M Naveed to C Soper, SIX. 71/8

19.4 M Naveed to C Soper, No run. 71/8

19.3 M Naveed to N Vanua, 1 run. 71/8

19.2 M Naveed to N Vanua, No run. 71/8

19.1 M Naveed to C Soper, 1 run. 70/8

18.6 I Haider to J Vare, OUT b Imran Haider. Papua New Guinea have lost their eighth wicket. 70/8

18.5 I Haider to C Soper, 1 run. 70/7

18.4 I Haider to J Vare, 1 run. 69/7

18.3 I Haider to J Vare, No run. 68/7

18.2 I Haider to J Vare, No run. 68/7

18.1 I Haider to J Vare, No run. 68/7

17.6 A Raza to C Soper, No run. 68/7

17.5 A Raza to J Vare, 1 run. 68/7

17.4 A Raza to J Vare, No run. 67/7

17.3 A Raza to J Vare, No run. 67/7

17.2 A Raza to J Vare, No run. 67/7

17.1 A Raza to J Vare, No run. 67/7

16.6 I Haider to C Soper, No run. 67/7

16.5 I Haider to J Vare, 1 run. 67/7

16.4 I Haider to J Vare, No run. 66/7

16.3 I Haider to J Kila, OUT c Shaiman Anwar b Imran Haider. Papua New Guinea have lost their seventh wicket. 66/7

16.2 I Haider to J Vare, 1 run. 66/6

16.1 I Haider to C Amini, OUT run out (sub). Papua New Guinea have lost their sixth wicket. 65/6

15.6 S Anwar to C Amini, 1 run. 64/5

15.5 S Anwar to C Amini, No run. 63/5

15.4 S Anwar to J Kila, 1 run. 63/5

15.3 S Anwar to J Kila, FOUR. 62/5

15.2 S Anwar to C Amini, 1 run. 58/5

15.1 S Anwar to C Amini, FOUR. 57/5

14.6 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 53/5

14.5 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 53/5

14.4 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 53/5

14.3 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 53/5

14.2 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 53/5

14.1 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 53/5

13.6 S Anwar to J Kila, 1 run. 53/5

13.5 S Anwar to J Kila, No run. 52/5

13.4 S Anwar to C Amini, 1 run. 52/5

13.3 S Anwar to C Amini, No run. 51/5

13.2 S Anwar to C Amini, 2 runs. 51/5

13.1 S Anwar to J Kila, 1 run. 49/5

12.6 I Haider to J Kila, 1 run. 48/5

12.5 I Haider to J Kila, No run. 47/5

12.4 I Haider to C Amini, 1 run. 47/5

12.3 I Haider to J Kila, 1 run. 46/5

12.2 I Haider to J Kila, FOUR. 45/5

12.1 I Haider to C Amini, 1 run. 41/5

11.6 R Mustafa to J Kila, No run. 40/5

11.5 R Mustafa to J Kila, No run. 40/5

11.4 R Mustafa to J Kila, No run. 40/5

11.3 R Mustafa to J Kila, No run. 40/5

11.2 R Mustafa to J Kila, No run. 40/5

11.1 R Mustafa to M Dai, OUT c Adnan Mufti b Rohan Mustafa. Papua New Guinea have lost their fifth wicket. 40/5

10.6 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 40/4

10.5 A Raza to C Amini, FOUR. 40/4

10.4 A Raza to M Dai, 1 run. 36/4

10.3 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 35/4

10.2 A Raza to C Amini, 1 run. 35/4

10.1 A Raza to C Amini, 2 runs. 34/4

9.6 R Mustafa to M Dai, No run. 32/4

9.5 R Mustafa to M Dai, No run. 32/4

9.4 R Mustafa to C Amini, 1 run. 32/4

9.4 R Mustafa to C Amini, Wide. 31/4

9.3 R Mustafa to C Amini, No run. 30/4

9.2 R Mustafa to M Dai, 1 run. 30/4

9.1 R Mustafa to M Dai, No run. 29/4

8.6 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 29/4

8.5 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 29/4

8.4 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 29/4

8.3 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 29/4

8.2 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 29/4

8.1 A Raza to C Amini, No run. 29/4

7.6 R Mustafa to C Amini, 1 run. 29/4

7.5 R Mustafa to C Amini, No run. 28/4

7.4 R Mustafa to M Dai, 1 run. 28/4

7.3 R Mustafa to C Amini, 1 run. 27/4

7.2 R Mustafa to C Amini, No run. 26/4

7.1 R Mustafa to M Dai, 1 run. 26/4

6.6 M Naveed to C Amini, No run. 25/4

6.5 M Naveed to C Amini, 2 runs. 25/4

6.4 M Naveed to C Amini, No run. 23/4

6.3 M Naveed to C Amini, No run. 23/4

6.2 M Naveed to C Amini, No run. 23/4

6.1 M Naveed to C Amini, No run. 23/4

5.6 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 23/4

5.5 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 23/4

5.4 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 23/4

5.3 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 23/4

5.2 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 23/4

5.1 A Raza to M Dai, No run. 23/4

4.6 M Naveed to V Morea, OUT lbw b Mohammad Naveed. Papua New Guinea have lost their fourth wicket. 23/4

4.5 M Naveed to M Dai, 3 runs. 23/3

4.4 M Naveed to V Morea, 1 run. 20/3

4.3 M Naveed to V Morea, No run. 19/3

4.2 M Naveed to V Morea, No run. 19/3

4.1 M Naveed to V Morea, No run. 19/3

3.6 A Hayat to M Dai, No run. 19/3

3.5 A Hayat to M Dai, FOUR. 19/3

3.4 A Hayat to M Dai, No run. 15/3

3.3 A Hayat to M Dai, No run. 15/3

3.2 A Hayat to M Dai, No run. 15/3

3.1 A Hayat to M Dai, No run. 15/3

2.6 M Naveed to M Dai, 1 run. 15/3

2.5 M Naveed to S Bau, OUT b Mohammad Naveed. Papua New Guinea have lost their third wicket. 14/3

2.4 M Naveed to A Vala, OUT b Mohammad Naveed. Papua New Guinea have lost their second wicket. 14/2

2.3 M Naveed to V Morea, 1 run. 14/1

2.2 M Naveed to V Morea, FOUR. 13/1

2.1 M Naveed to A Vala, 1 run. 9/1

2.1 M Naveed to A Vala, Wide. 8/1

1.6 A Hayat to V Morea, No run. 7/1

1.5 A Hayat to A Vala, 1 run. 7/1

1.4 A Hayat to A Vala, No run. 6/1

1.3 A Hayat to A Vala, No run. 6/1

1.2 A Hayat to V Morea, 3 runs. 6/1

1.1 A Hayat to V Morea, No run. 3/1

0.6 M Naveed to A Vala, No run. 3/1

0.5 M Naveed to L Siaka, OUT b Mohammad Naveed. Papua New Guinea have lost their first wicket. 3/1

0.4 M Naveed to V Morea, 1 run. 3/0

0.3 M Naveed to V Morea, No run. 2/0

0.2 M Naveed to V Morea, 2 runs. 2/0

0.1 M Naveed to V Morea, No run. 0/0

First Published: March 4, 2018, 1:10 PM IST