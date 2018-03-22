ICC World Cup Qualifiers, UAE vs Zimbabwe in Harare, Highlights: As It Happened

File image of UAE cricket team. (CWC/ Twitter)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

Potentially sad end to Zimbabwe's journey. Now their fate isn't in their hands. They have a chance, but a slim one, and it will depend on the outcome of tomorrow's game. What was expected to be a dead rubber tomorrow has everything on offer. Whichever team wins tomorrow's clash enters the big event. We have Ireland taking on Afghanistan. Tune in tomorrow at 0930 local (0730 GMT) for the coverage. Till then, goodbye!

Rohan Mustafa, UAE captain says that they have missed key players during the crucial matches in the Super Sixes stages. Adds that the team has been working hard and they have changed a lot in all departments. Ends by saying that they will come hard next in the next tournament.

Graeme Cremer, Zimbabwe captain says that they had good partnership in the middle but it was crucial that Sean Williams had to carry on but was dismissed. Reckons that the UAE team performed well today. Ends by saying that they will pick themselves with this defeat and move on but the team is disappointed with this result.

Man of the Match, Mohammad Naveed says that he is happy with the award. Adds that he is successful because he tries to bowl wicket to wicket as suggested by his coach. Reckons that yorker helped him a lot towards the death. Ends by saying that he dedicates this award to his family members.

With the revised target, Zimbabwe needed a positive start but lost wickets early in the Powerplay. Williams and Moor, however, took the situation in their stride and stitched a fine partnership consisting of 79 runs, before the latter departed. Williams carried on along with Raza and it looked like they would win it. But some excellent bowling from the skipper Mustafa and Naveed in the death saw that the key men for the Chevrons fell at the wrong time and the game got away from them. You could say Williams' wicket was the turning point of the game, maybe even Raza's. UAE held their nerve and got the job done.

A rain-hit affair which was threatened to not even finish. But on this day, some heroes rose up for UAE. After losing a wicket early on, Mustafa and Shabber added 74 to steady things, before Anwar and Shahzad threaded the same amount between them not long after. But, the late impetus from Naveed really did the trick. As the rain came later and it helped their DLS score.

Went right down to the wire. Just 3 runs short, agonizingly close. The crowd in the stadium didn't just come to fill up the numbers. They were buzzing all day, even through the rain, kept on singing and dancing and pushed their team forward. They really wanted their team to win and qualify for the big stage. But it wasn't meant to be. Sometimes in life, it just isn't.

39.6 M Naveed to C Ervine, UAE WIN BY 3 RUNS! heartbreak for the home side. The crowd goes silent, they can't believe what's happened here. Oh boy... their faces say it all. High full toss on off, Ervine swings and can only manage a top edge over cover-point for a couple. 226/7

39.5 M Naveed to K Jarvis, Full and outside off, Jarvis can only fetch a single with a smack to long off. Ervine needs a biggie to finish. Dinesh Karthik finished a game off the last ball against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final. Can Ervine replicate that? 224/7

39.4 M Naveed to C Ervine, Another full toss, on the stumps, Ervine can only mistime it towards extra cover. Only a single. 7 off 2 needed. 223/7

39.3 M Naveed to C Ervine, FOUR! Edged and away! Ervine won't mind that, nobody will mind that. Full toss on off, Ervine just swings wildly. It goes off the edge and away to the third man fence for a boundary. 222/7

39.2 M Naveed to K Jarvis, Follows Jarvis, who's backing away, with an excellent yorker. The batsman can only work it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 218/7

39.1 M Naveed to K Jarvis, Fuller and slower on the stumps, Jarvis clears his front leg and whacks it towards wide long on for a double. 217/7

Zimbabwe need 15 to win, in the last over of the game, against the best bowler of the game. Game over? Or is there something still left?

38.6 A Hayat to K Jarvis, Only a single. Just 4 off the over. Well bowled, Amir Hayat. It's smacked down to long off for one. 215/7

38.5 A Hayat to C Ervine, Full toss angling in on leg, Ervine can only flick it through mid-wicket for a single. 214/7

38.4 A Hayat to C Ervine, Missed out! Dot ball. Slower bouncer around off, Ervine doesn't pick it up and goes into the pull shot way too early. 213/7

38.3 A Hayat to K Jarvis, Dot ball. Yorker on off, Jarvis can only play it back to the bowler. 213/7

38.2 A Hayat to K Jarvis, Dot ball. Yorker on off, Jarvis can only play it back to the bowler. 212/7

38.1 A Hayat to C Ervine, Angling in at first and then shaping away from outside off, Ervine taps it behind square on the off side for a single. 212/7

Amir Hayat to bowl the penultimate over.

37.6 M Naveed to C Ervine, Ervine works it through mid-wicket and keeps strike. 19 needed off 12. 211/7

37.5 M Naveed to K Jarvis, Lbw shout turned down courtesy a big inside edge. Reverse for Naveed as it's pitched on a fuller length, Jarvis gets an inside edge onto his pads and he takes a single as the ball goes on the off side. 210/7

Kyle Jarvis will be the new man in.

37.4 M Naveed to G Cremer, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Naveed comes good for his side. Zimbabwe lose another wicket. Banged in on a back of a length on middle and off, Cremer looks to go across the line and gets a bottom edge which takes the bails off. 21 still needed off 14. 209/7

37.3 M Naveed to C Ervine, Cutting back in on middle and leg, whipped along the ground through mid-wicket for a single. 209/6

37.2 M Naveed to C Ervine, Precious dot ball. Fuller and on off, Ervine can only defend it under his nose. 208/6

37.1 M Naveed to C Ervine, Full ball outside off from around the wicket, driven through the covers for a couple. Good start the over. 208/6

Also, Mohammad Naveed comes back into the attack.

Skipper Graeme Cremer walks in. Into the most pressure situation he's walked into in his entire career. It can still be done, but he needs to keep his nerve and support Craig Ervine.

36.6 R Mustafa to S Williams, OUT! He's got him! A big twist in the tale left? Tried to go over short fine leg again with a sweep but can't clear the man this time. Hayat takes it with one hand and Williams is gone. The rate is in control, can Zimbabwe still do it? 24 needed off 18. 206/6

36.5 R Mustafa to S Williams, FOUR! The Harare Sports Club is screaming on the top of its lungs. The crowd is going wild. Excellent shot from Williams. He picks his spot, gets low and sweeps it over short fine leg for a boundary. 206/5

36.4 R Mustafa to C Ervine, Ervine hammers this down the ground, but can't get it straight enough. Towards long on, one more run taken. 202/5

36.3 R Mustafa to S Williams, Darted full around off, Sean gets low and plays the reverse sweep to backward point. Quick single stolen. 201/5

36.2 R Mustafa to C Ervine, Single taken. Hits it down to long on and rotate strike. 200/5

36.1 R Mustafa to C Ervine, FOUR! That's gone like a rocket! Top shot from Craig Ervine. Full on the stumps from around the wicket, he clears his front leg and smacks this straight back. No chance for long on and long off to cut it out. 199/5

35.6 A Hayat to C Ervine, Cutting into Ervine from a length, hits him on the thigh pad. The batsmen steal a leg bye. The appeal is turned down, probably because of height. 35 needed off 24 balls. 195/5

35.5 A Hayat to C Ervine, Coming back in on middle stump, credit to Ervine for the weight on this shot. Puts it in the big gap through mid-wicket and comes back for the second. 194/5

35.4 A Hayat to S Williams, Full once more, attacking the stumps, driven down to long on for a single. 192/5

35.3 A Hayat to C Ervine, Angling back in on the pads, Ervine works it off the pads towards mid-wicket for a leg bye. 191/5

35.2 A Hayat to S Williams, Full toss on off stump, knocked down to long off. Easy run taken. 190/5

35.1 A Hayat to S Williams, Fullish in length and outside off, Williams drives it to long off. Looks to come back for the second but Hayat comes in his way purposely. Sean doesn't like that one bit, shows his frustration without hesitation. The second run is completed in the end. 189/5

Amir Hayat to bowl now.

34.6 R Mustafa to S Williams, Full again outside off, Williams plays the reverse sweep to backward point. Craig Ervine rushes to the other end and beats the throw there. 43 needed to win in 30. 187/5

34.5 R Mustafa to S Williams, Full and flat outside off, crashed but straight to extra cover. 186/5

34.4 R Mustafa to C Ervine, Full outside off, drilled down to long off for a single. 186/5

Craig Ervine is the next batsman in.

34.3 R Mustafa to S Raza, OUT! Sikandar Raza is gone! Full toss on leg stump, he should be depositing it deep into the stands but he finds the fielder instead. He gets low and sweeps it straight down Anwar's throat who makes no mistake in taking this. Huge wicket for UAE, is this the match over for Zimbabwe with a struggling Sean Williams out in the middle? 185/5

34.2 R Mustafa to S Raza, Over the wicket to Raza, he whips it through mid-wicket. Williams is struggling, but Raza pushes him to come back for the second. They manage to do it, but the southpaw is struggling further now. But maybe Raza wants this over to target. 185/4

34.1 R Mustafa to S Raza, SIX! Going... going.... going... gone! Straight on the roof! What a big hit from Sikandar Raza. He sees the opportunity, this is the over he's going to go for it. He knows it. Full and right in the slot from around the wicket, Raza clears his front leg and smokes this high over long on for a maximum. 183/4

33.6 Q Ahmed to S Raza, No. Just a single. Through to sweeper cover as the batsmen cross over. Good over for UAE, but Sikandar Raza will keep strike. 177/4

33.5 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Eased back down to long on to get off strike. Raza needs a big hit. Can he finish it off with one? 176/4

33.4 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Gives the charge to this short one and drags the pull from outside off to deep mid-wicket. One run taken. 175/4

33.3 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Short and outside off, Raza looks to put bat on ball with the upper cut but fails to make connection. 174/4

33.2 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Slower short ball from around the wicket, on middle stump, Williams pulls it along the ground to deep square leg for one. The 50-run stand is up with this as well. 174/4

33.1 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Fuller and slower on middle, the cutter, Raza whips this to deep mid-wicket and takes a single. 173/4

Sean Williams is receiving treatment from the physio, Probably cramps in his hammy. The Zimbabwe fans will hope he's okay to continue, because he's vital if they are to win this game. It's not an exaggeration to say World Cup qualification rests on his shoulders. He must carry on.

32.6 R Mustafa to S Williams, Quicker and sliding in on middle and leg, Williams drives it wide of long on and still manages to take two, despite hobbling. 12 off the over. 58 needed in 42. 172/4

32.5 R Mustafa to S Williams, Fuller and outside off, driven straight to the man at extra cover. 170/4

32.4 R Mustafa to S Raza, Hit hard through the covers, to the sweeper and a single is taken. 170/4

32.3 R Mustafa to S Raza, Fuller in length outside off, drilled through covers for a double. Sean Williams is seen hobbling across to the other end, this is not a good sign for the Zimbabwe fans. 169/4

32.3 R Mustafa to S Raza, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs for the Chevrons! Seeing Raza dancing around the crease Mustafa fires it way down the leg side, even the keeper can't collect and it's away to the boundary line behind. 167/4

32.2 R Mustafa to S Williams, Yorker on off, darts this one in quick, Williams digs it out on the off side for a quick one. 162/4

32.1 R Mustafa to S Raza, Darted full on middle and leg, driven down to long on for a single. 161/4

Rohan Mustafa returns to the attack.

Powerplay 3 has been signalled. Now 5 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the match.

31.6 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Raza comes charging down the track and keeps the strike for next over. 70 needed from 48 deliveries. We've a last ball finish on the cards. Gut feeling! 160/4

31.5 Q Ahmed to S Raza, FOUR! What a shot! Just a half swing of the bat and runs away to the fence. A full delivery towards the legs of the batsman, Raza hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 159/4

31.4 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Back of a length delivery angling towards the leg side. William goes for the pull but gets done by the pace off the delivery. The ball hits his pads on the high and they sneak in a leg bye. 155/4

31.3 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Sensible cricket! Taking runs off every delivery. Short delivery banged in towards the batsman. Williams pulls it to mid-wicket and the batsmen come through for a brace. 154/4

31.2 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Well bowled! He bowls yet another slower delivery asking Raza to drive it on the full. The batsman checks his drive as the ball runs to long on for another single. 152/4

31.1 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Sower delivery fuller in length, played to covers for an easy single. 151/4

30.6 A Hayat to S Williams, Ends the over with a single down to long on. 10 from this over. Decent one for Zimbabwe. 150/4

30.5 A Hayat to S Raza, Mix-up! But no harm done. Short and wide outside off, Raza cuts it down to third man. They take the first, want the second but then decide against it. Good decision. 149/4

30.4 A Hayat to S Williams, Full and angling in from around the wicket, on off, Sean Williams drives it past the stumps at the other end and brings Raza back on strike. 148/4

30.3 A Hayat to S Raza, Back of a length outside off, Raza mistimes the swing down towards mid on for a brisk single. 147/4

30.2 A Hayat to S Raza, FOUR! Fantastic shot! This is what Sikandar Raza needed. Full and swinging in on the pads, he whips this superbly past wide mid on and away to the boundary line. 6 runs off the first two deliveries, could this be the big over Zimbabwe are looking for? 146/4

30.1 A Hayat to S Raza, Short and wide outside off, the slow outfield disappoints Sikandar Raza as he hit it quite well through the covers. Manages only a brace. 142/4

Amir Hayat is back.

29.6 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Knocked to mid on for a quick run. 8 off the over. 140/4

29.5 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Short and wide outside off, Raza slaps this through point. Should have been a boundary, but the outfield slows it down. Two runs are taken. There was a fumble out in the deep, but the batsmen didn't notice that. The third was there for the taking. 139/4

29.4 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Easily in! Not out. Williams pushes it to mid off and takes a sharp single. Instead of dragging his bat in, he plants it in. There's a direct hit at the bowler's end and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show he's fine. Should be careful here, getting out in such a manner is the last thing he'd want. 137/4

Run out appeal against Sean Williams. Looks to be safe though. Let's see...

29.3 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Takes the pace off this one and deceives the batsman. Williams is early into the pull shot and misses it altogether. 136/4

29.2 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Full again, on off stump, Williams with another drive but straight down the ground this time. The placement is good, so two more runs are taken. 136/4

29.1 Q Ahmed to S Williams, A little too full and outside off, Williams nicely leans into the shot and drives it through the big gap in the covers. Picks up two as a result. 134/4

28.6 M Naveed to S Williams, Single to end the over. Full and outside off, it's drilled to sweeper cover. Williams will keep strike. 132/4

28.5 M Naveed to S Williams, FOUR! Shot! Around the wicket to Williams, it's full and outside off, the southpaw just waits on this before putting a lot of power into the drive. Through extra cover and away to the fence for a boundary. 131/4

28.4 M Naveed to S Raza, Fullish in length on middle and off, Raza walks a step down and hits this on the up, past the bowler for a single towards long off. 127/4

28.3 M Naveed to S Raza, Back of a length on off stump, Raza goes back and mistimes the pull to the mid-wicket fielder. 126/4

28.2 M Naveed to S Raza, Coming back in sharply on middle and leg, Raza is almost cut in two while trying to play that. It takes the inside edge and goes off his thigh pad past the leg stump. 126/4

28.1 M Naveed to S Raza, Big swing and a miss from Sikandar Raza! Full and outside off, Raza looks to trash it through the covers but misses. 126/4

27.6 Q Ahmed to S Raza, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single. 126/4

27.5 Q Ahmed to S Raza, Full and outside off, drilled hard but straight to cover. 125/4

27.5 Q Ahmed to S Raza, No ball! Short ball which is too short. The umpire raises his hand and signals a no ball. 125/4

Free Hit coming up...

Sikandar Raza is the next batsman in.

27.4 Q Ahmed to P Moor, OUT! GOT 'EM! PJ Moor departs in the hunt for the quick runs. He knew he had to try and up the ante, but fails to do it and departs. Outside off on a fuller length, Moor uppishly hits it straight to Mufti at extra cover. Partnership worth 79 is broken. Zimbabwe still need 106 off 74. 124/4

27.3 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Short of a good length outside off, Moor punches it on the up through covers for a double. 124/3

27.2 Q Ahmed to S Williams, Fifty for Sean Williams! His 27th in this format. Thoroughly deserved. Zimbabwe needed it, especially after Brendan Taylor's departure. He gets to it with a drive to sweeper cover for a single. 122/3

27.1 Q Ahmed to S Williams, That didn't bounce much at all. Banged in short, Sean ducks and the ball barely goes over his head. 121/3

Qadeer Ahmed to bowl again.

26.6 M Naveed to P Moor, He knows he's missed out. The frustration on his face shows it. Short and wide, Moor cracks it straight to point. 121/3

26.5 M Naveed to P Moor, Not a wide. Hmm... must have brushed the pads then. Full and angling down from over the wicket, Moor looks to flick but misses. 121/3

26.4 M Naveed to S Williams, Around the wicket to Williams now, it's full and outside off, the southpaw drives it well to sweeper cover for a single. 121/3

26.3 M Naveed to S Williams, Good placement. Two runs from it. It's slanting across on a good length, Sean Williams uses the angle to punch it through towards sweeper cover. 120/3

26.2 M Naveed to P Moor, Good running. Taps it just wide of the cover fielder this time and both batsmen cross over. 118/3

26.1 M Naveed to P Moor, Back of a length ball angling in from around off, Moor rises and punches it to covers. 117/3

Mohammad Naveed is back into the attack. Rohan Mustafa realizes the need to break this partnership, and he desperately needs it. So, he's brought his strike bowler back on. Can he silence this crowd inside the Harare Sports Club?

25.6 R Mustafa to S Williams, Good delivery. Dot ball to end the over. But still, 7 runs have come from it. Full on off, it's dug back out to the bowler. 117/3

25.5 R Mustafa to P Moor, The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total. 117/3

25.4 R Mustafa to S Williams, Down the ground again, this time he beats the bowler and finds long on. One run taken. 116/3

25.3 R Mustafa to S Williams, Full and straight on the stumps, drilled back to the bowler. 115/3

25.2 R Mustafa to S Williams, FOUR! He's certainly giving the fans something to cheer about! Excellent placement from the southpaw. Full on middle and leg, Williams gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 115/3

25.1 R Mustafa to P Moor, Full on the stumps, driven through mid on for a single. 111/3

Rohan Mustafa returns.

24.6 A Hayat to S Williams, Fuller and slower outside off, pushed away from the body to covers. A good over for the Chevrons, 10 have come from it. 110/3

24.5 A Hayat to S Williams, Pressure! Can do crazy things to you. Williams works it towards fine leg and runs hard. Puts pressure on the fielder to do it quickly which makes him fumble. The second run is taken. 110/3

24.4 A Hayat to S Williams, SIX! What a hit! And the crowd goes berserk! Stupendous shot. The pace on the ball allows Sean Williams to go up and over. Short and outside off, he rises on his toes and slaps it over third man for a biggie. The crowd seems to have found its voice. 108/3

24.3 A Hayat to S Williams, Extremely full, almost a yorker on the stumps, Sean plays it back to the bowler. 102/3

24.2 A Hayat to P Moor, Length delivery outside off, punched firmly past point for a single. 102/3

24.1 A Hayat to S Williams, Short of a length ball angling in on middle and leg, Williams helps the pull through square leg. Just the single taken. 101/3

23.6 A Raza to S Williams, Picks it off his pads and flicks it through the square leg area for a single. 130 needed of 96 balls. 100/3

23.5 A Raza to P Moor, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single. 99/3

23.4 A Raza to P Moor, FOUR! That's a lovely shot! Excellent timing. On the up, little bit of width outside off, allows PJ Moor to free his arms a bit. He then hits it through the covers and beats the man in the deep. The 50-run stand is up as well. Highly important for Zimbabwe, this. 98/3

23.3 A Raza to S Williams, Darts it quicker on the pads, it's whipped behind square leg for an easy one. 94/3

23.2 A Raza to S Williams, Bit slower through the air, on off, played back to the bowler. 93/3

23.1 A Raza to S Williams, Turning in from around off, worked to mid-wicket from within the crease. 93/3

22.6 A Hayat to P Moor, Shortish in length pounded outside off, a mistimed slap from Moor finds the mid off fielder. 93/3

22.5 A Hayat to S Williams, Coming back in from a length on middle and off, tucked through backward square leg to rotate strike. 93/3

22.4 A Hayat to S Williams, Short and wide outside off, cracked but straight to the man at point. 92/3

22.3 A Hayat to S Williams, Some extra bounce off the surface as Hayat lands it on a length on off, squares Williams up a bit as the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. Faint shout goes in vain. 92/3

22.2 A Hayat to P Moor, On a good length once again, outside off, Moor cuts it late past point and takes one. 92/3

22.1 A Hayat to P Moor, Length delivery outside the line of off stump, punched hard to the cover area. 91/3

21.6 A Raza to S Williams, FOUR! Go right ahead, Sean Williams. Beautifully done. Brings out the reverse sweep once more, plays it fine past the keeper and away to the third man fence to ruin a perfectly good over from Ahmed Raza. 91/3

21.5 A Raza to S Williams, The batsman has played it fine down the leg side. 87/3

21.4 A Raza to P Moor, Drives this to long on by getting close to the pitch. Single taken. 87/3

21.3 A Raza to P Moor, Another one to mid off, another dot. 86/3

21.2 A Raza to P Moor, Plays with the spin and eases it towards mid off. 86/3

21.1 A Raza to P Moor, From around the wicket, it's floated around off, Moor pushes it back to the bowler. 86/3

20.6 A Hayat to P Moor, Shaping back in on the hips, it's worked fine down the leg side for a run. 86/3

20.5 A Hayat to S Williams, Angling in on leg from around the wicket, Williams looks to flick it away but gets it off the pads. A leg bye is taken. 85/3

20.4 A Hayat to P Moor, Yorker at the base of off stump, Moor digs it out and places it through covers for a single. 84/3

20.3 A Hayat to S Williams, Changes the angle to around the wicket, angles it in from outside off, Williams punches it to sweeper cover and crosses over. 83/3

20.2 A Hayat to S Williams, Wide outside off again, another play and a miss from the left-hander. 82/3

20.1 A Hayat to S Williams, Loose delivery outside off, Williams looks to make connection but fails in doing so. 82/3

Amir Hayat is back on.

19.6 A Raza to S Williams, One run taken as it's hit down to long on. 148 needed off 120 for Zimbabwe to win this game and qualify for the 2019 World Cup. 82/3

19.5 A Raza to S Williams, Short and wide outside off, cut through point. A fumble from the fielder in the deep allows the batsmen to take the second. 81/3

19.4 A Raza to S Williams, Tossed up delivery outside off, Sean with a hard drive to mid off. 79/3

19.3 A Raza to P Moor, Another punch, down to long off and a single is taken. 79/3

19.2 A Raza to S Williams, Short in length and outside off, stabbed wide of point for one. 78/3

19.1 A Raza to S Williams, Spinning in from off stump, Williams gets down and across to paddle sweep it fine down the leg side. Both batsmen run hard and come back for the second. 77/3

18.6 R Mustafa to P Moor, Hits this back to the bowler to end the over. 5 from it. 75/3

18.5 R Mustafa to S Williams, Sensible. Got the boundary, now rotates the strike. Single taken after hitting it down to long off. 75/3

18.4 R Mustafa to S Williams, FOUR! Much-needed. Especially after three dot balls. He's played that shot to good effect today. Kneels down and reverse sweeps it through short third man for a boundary. 74/3

18.3 R Mustafa to S Williams, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 70/3

18.2 R Mustafa to S Williams, Quicker one outside off, punched firmly off the back foot to extra cover. 70/3

18.1 R Mustafa to S Williams, Drifting in on middle and off from around the wicket, Williams plays it back to the bowler. 70/3

17.6 A Raza to P Moor, This time Moor plays the reverse sweep, hits it straight to short third man. 70/3

17.5 A Raza to S Williams, Full and outside off, reverse swept down to short third man for a single. 70/3

17.4 A Raza to P Moor, Eases this through mid on and crosses over. 69/3

17.3 A Raza to P Moor, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out with a straight blade. 68/3

17.2 A Raza to S Williams, Spinning in from outside off, Sean opens the bat face and picks up a single with a little dab to point. 68/3

17.1 A Raza to P Moor, Tossed up outside off, driven positively through the covers for a single. 67/3

Drinks are on the field. Zimbabwe need 164 from 138 balls. They've been rocked early and lost 3 crucial wickets with Mohammad Naveed and Ahmed Raza doing the damage. A lot hinges on this pair of Williams and Poor. They need to bat and bat long together. Should be a good phase of play, this, post the mini-break.

16.6 R Mustafa to P Moor, Will keep strike in the next over. Moor offers a solid punch, down the ground, towards long on, and takes a single. 66/3

16.5 R Mustafa to P Moor, FOUR! Smartly played! Short and wide outside off, PJ Moor plays this really late. Waits for it and then cuts it past short third man to send it across the boundary line. 65/3

16.4 R Mustafa to S Williams, Full on the stumps, driven through mid off for a single. 61/3

16.3 R Mustafa to S Williams, Full and straight on the stumps, driven back down the track. 60/3

16.2 R Mustafa to S Williams, Kicking off the deck a bit. Short and on off, Williams backs away to cut but is beaten due to the extra bounce. 60/3

16.1 R Mustafa to S Williams, Stifled appeal for a leg before, not given. Impact is outside off. Fired in full and outside off, Williams is once again down for the reverse sweep. It goes off his back pad, which is outside the line, behind past short third man. Two leg byes taken. 60/3

15.6 A Raza to P Moor, Darted on leg, strikes the batsman low on the pads. End of the over. 58/3

15.5 A Raza to P Moor, Quick on the stumps, punched off the back foot in front of mid-wicket. 58/3

15.4 A Raza to S Williams, Smartly done. Williams flicks the full ball through the mid-wicket region for a single. 58/3

15.3 A Raza to P Moor, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 57/3

15.2 A Raza to P Moor, Touch straighter in line, tucked to mid-wicket. Dot ball. 56/3

15.1 A Raza to P Moor, Drifting through the air on off, Moor mistimes the push back to the bowler. 56/3

14.6 R Mustafa to S Williams, Quick again, this time Williams checks his punch to covers to end the over. 56/3

14.5 R Mustafa to S Williams, Flat, short and quick outside off, defended back in the direction of the bowler. 56/3

14.4 R Mustafa to P Moor, Worked away to the vacant space in the mid-wicket area. Single to the total. 56/3

14.3 R Mustafa to S Williams, Eased back down the ground, to long off, for one run. 55/3

14.2 R Mustafa to S Williams, One more reverse sweep from the southpaw. Through short third man and a double is taken. 54/3

14.1 R Mustafa to S Williams, Outside off on a bit of a fuller length, plays with the spin to point. 52/3

13.6 A Raza to P Moor, Muted call for a caught behind but not given. Short ball slower in pace, Moor looks to punch but gets a bottom edge which falls besides him before going to the keeper on the bounce. 52/3

13.5 A Raza to S Williams, Nicely played. Should have been another boundary, but this is what's going to happen for the most part now. A lot of running for the Chevrons to do. Williams premeditates the reverse sweep and places it through short third man. Three runs taken. 52/3

13.4 A Raza to S Williams, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 49/3

13.3 A Raza to S Williams, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 47/3

13.2 A Raza to S Williams, Just behind a driving length, Sean stands his ground and pushes it towards mid off. 47/3

13.1 A Raza to S Williams, Beautiful! Raza bowls this really slow through the air, outside off, makes Williams reach for it and then beats the outside edge of the bat. 47/3

12.6 R Mustafa to P Moor, Leans forward and across before working it towards the mid on fielder. 47/3

12.5 R Mustafa to P Moor, Hit hard, but right at the cover fielder. No run taken. 47/3

12.4 R Mustafa to P Moor, Turns it with the spin on the leg side. Dot ball. 47/3

12.3 R Mustafa to S Williams, Flatter outside off, Williams forces this through the gap in the off side for a single. 47/3

12.2 R Mustafa to P Moor, Loud, loud, loud shout from the UAE players! But the umpire remains unmoved. Good decision in the end, the impact was outside the line. Tossed up outside off, it turns in and raps Peter Moor on the front pad. Appeal goes up, but the impact has saved the batsman. A leg bye is taken as the ball lobs over on the off side. 46/3

12.1 R Mustafa to P Moor, Darts it quick and full on off, Moor brings a straight blade down in defense. 45/3

Rohan Mustafa, the skipper, brings himself into the attack.

11.6 A Raza to S Williams, Williams punch-drives this to covers to bring an end to a successful over from Raza. 4 runs and a big wicket off it. 45/3

11.5 A Raza to S Williams, From over the wicket, it's flat and short outside off, keeps a little low, Williams goes back and keeps it out. 45/3

Sean Williams to bat next.

11.4 A Raza to B Taylor, OUT! THAT'S A BIG WICKET! Ahmed Raza with an absolute beauty. He's got the top dog and UAE are elated. Arm ball on off, it keeps coming in with the angle and somehow goes right through the gap between bat and pad. Brendan Taylor's defense is broken and the stumps are rattled. Beautiful ball, UAE on top here. 45/3

11.3 A Raza to B Taylor, In the air for a long while... but falls safely. Don't think he wanted the ball to be hanging in the air for that long, but he more or less had it in control. He lofts it high over cover as the fielder out in the deep can't get to it in time. Two taken. 45/2

11.2 A Raza to P Moor, A checked punch from Peter Moor. Down to long off and one more run is taken. 43/2

11.1 A Raza to B Taylor, Tossed up from around the wicket, it's drifting in. Brendan comes ahead and eases it to long off for one. 42/2

10.6 A Hayat to B Taylor, Another inside edge. Length ball close to off, he has a tame poke at it and gets it back onto his pads. A single is taken as the ball falls behind square on the off side. 41/2

10.5 A Hayat to B Taylor, Length delivery aiming the top of off stump, blocked tightly to the right of the bowler. No run taken. 40/2

10.4 A Hayat to B Taylor, Straighter in line, Taylor picks it off his pads and works it through square leg for a brace. 40/2

10.3 A Hayat to B Taylor, Arrows it full again, outside off, driven straight to the man at cover. 38/2

10.2 A Hayat to B Taylor, Ooof! So close. Taylor needs to be a bit careful here. Full ball just outside off, he goes for the cover drive and gets an inside back onto his pads. 38/2

10.1 A Hayat to B Taylor, FOUR! That's hit hard! Short and wide, Brendan Taylor will not miss out on this. He fiercely cuts it through point and away to the boundary line behind. 38/2

9.6 A Raza to B Taylor, The batsman plays a sweep shot. One run added to the total. 34/2

9.5 A Raza to P Moor, Knocks this full ball by leaning ahead and places it to long off. One run taken. 33/2

9.4 A Raza to P Moor, Looped up on a fuller length, comes forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 32/2

9.3 A Raza to B Taylor, Taylor works it off his pads square on the leg side and both batsmen set off. Moor has to make a big dive to get back in to beat the throw at the striker's end. 32/2

9.2 A Raza to B Taylor, Similar ball, similar shot. Blocked solidly. 31/2

9.1 A Raza to B Taylor, Quite slow through the air from around the wicket, full on off, Taylor is forward in defense. 31/2

Ahmed Raza to bowl now. Some spin introduced into the bowling attack. A slip in place.

8.6 A Hayat to P Moor, Plays it late. Cuts this behind point and runs the first one hard. As a result, is able to come back for the second. 31/2

8.6 A Hayat to P Moor, Wide! Short and down the leg side, Moor looks to hook it but misses. Big appeal from the keeper behind, but the umpire just raises his arms sideways. 29/2

8.5 A Hayat to P Moor, Full and wide outside off, drilled hard but right at backward point. Won't get any run for it. 28/2

8.4 A Hayat to P Moor, Brings out the short one out of nowhere, takes PJ Moor by surprise. He cannot do much other than somehow awkwardly take a blow on his shoulder. 28/2

8.3 A Hayat to B Taylor, Works this off his pads and flicks it towards mid-wicket to get off strike. 28/2

8.2 A Hayat to B Taylor, Full in length and on off, defended tightly from within the crease. 27/2

8.1 A Hayat to P Moor, Deadly ball first up. Hayat spears in a yorker straightaway, Moor just about manages to dig it out off the inside edge. It goes off his pads as he looks around for the ball. Taylor knows where it is, so he sets off and calls his partner through for a run. Nicely done. 27/2

Amir Hayat is into the attack now.

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the ring till the 32nd over.

7.6 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Smacked that right off the middle but it's straight to the fielder. Brendan Taylor stands tall and connects, only to find wide mid off. 26/2

7.5 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Kicking off the deck from a length, outside off, left alone. 26/2

7.4 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 26/2

7.4 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Wide! Angling down leg, the batsman looks to flick it away but misses and so does the keeper. Allows the batsmen to steal an extra run. 26/2

7.3 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Width offered outside off, Moor cuts it past point. It should have gone all the way, but the outfield is slow and as a result, he'll get only two. 24/2

7.2 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Pitched up there, Moor moves across and works it to mid-wicket. 22/2

7.1 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Just ahead of a length outside off, driven on the up just wide of mid off for a run. 22/2

6.6 M Naveed to B Taylor, Cutting back in on leg, the batsman flicks it away on the leg side for a single. 21/2

6.5 M Naveed to B Taylor, Short and wide outside off, doesn't time it well as he gets a bottom edge on his attempted cut shot. 20/2

6.4 M Naveed to B Taylor, Loud lbw appeal from Mohammad Naveed. Height has saved him there. But another brilliant delivery from the pacer. Comes from wide of the crease and gets it to come back in sharply. Beats the inside edge and catches Brendan Taylor high on the thigh pads. 20/2

6.3 M Naveed to B Taylor, Fraction straight in line, a length delivery on middle, Brendan Taylor moves inside the line and defends it down in front of mid-wicket. 20/2

6.2 M Naveed to P Moor, Short and wide outside off, it's cut comfortably behind point for an easy run. 20/2

6.1 M Naveed to P Moor, Wicket-to-wicket line, on off. Moor stays inside his crease and plays it back down the track. 19/2

5.6 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Fired in full, outside off, Taylor with a mistimed drive down towards mid on. End of a good over from Ahmed. 19/2

5.5 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Wide outside off, Brendan offers no shot on this occasion. 19/2

5.4 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Outswinger pitching on middle and off, moves away as Taylor leans ahead to block it out. 19/2

5.3 Q Ahmed to B Taylor, Fullish in length and attacking the stumps, Brendan Taylor leans forward, a little across and then wrists it to mid on. 19/2

5.2 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Tad shorter outside off, easily guided to the third man region for a single. 19/2

5.1 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Good length delivery just around off, pushed into the off side from within the crease. 18/2

Brendan Taylor in at No.4.

4.6 M Naveed to H Masakadza, OUT! Second of the innings for Naveed. He is on fire right now. Both openers are now back in the pavilion and the pacer deserves every bit of this. Length ball around off, shapes in a little. It's enough to take the inside edge of Masakadza's bat as he looks to punch it away. Goes on to rattle the stumps behind and that's the end of the Zimbabwe veteran. The hosts in a spot of bother here. 18/2

4.5 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Full in length again, driven hard to cover. 18/1

4.4 M Naveed to H Masakadza, FOUR! Shot! Beautiful. All about the timing this one. Full delivery on off, Masakadza leans into the shot and just pushes this back past the diving mid off fielder. Mid on looks to stop it, but in vain. 18/1

4.3 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Coming in then shaping away after pitching, Hamilton hangs his bat out but there's some extra bounce. It goes off the splice and towards short third man. 14/1

4.2 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Wasn't exactly in control of that but was enough to clear the infield. Short ball to which he rocked back and pulled over wide mid on for a double. 14/1

4.1 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Back of a length on off, blocked down in front of point for nought. 12/1

3.6 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Seaming away from outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 12/1

3.5 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Better line. Brings it in closer to the off stick, Moor shoulders arms to it. 12/1

3.4 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Again a fraction too wide outside off, allows PJ Moor to free his arms and punch it through the gap in the covers. A couple of runs are taken. 12/1

3.3 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Couldn't find the gap. Some width is offered outside off, Peter Moor looks to cut it past point but can't do so. 10/1

3.2 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Full delivery outside off, Moor drives it straight to the man at mid off. 10/1

3.1 Q Ahmed to P Moor, Full delivery outside off, Moor drives it straight to the man at mid off. 10/1

2.6 M Naveed to H Masakadza, On a length on the fifth stump line, blocked firmly in front of point to end the over. 10/1

2.5 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Ripper! Beauty from Mohammad Naveed. Lands it on a length just outside off, it moves away ever so late and almost kisses the outside edge of Hamilton Masakadza's bat. So, so close. 10/1

2.4 M Naveed to P Moor, Waits for the ball to come to him before running it down to third man. Single taken. 10/1

2.3 M Naveed to P Moor, Easy two. Well played by PJ Moor. Cuts it behind point and comes back for the second. 9/1

2.2 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Shortish ball pounded in outside off, Masakadza taps it down in front of point and takes a brisk single. 7/1

Peter Moor walks in at No.3. It's his first game of the tournament and it's a big one. The most important game for Zimbabwe. His team needs him to stand up and be counted. Big moment for him.

2.1 M Naveed to S Mire, OUT! GONE! Solomon Mire is out of here and the crowd goes silent. Wonderful short one from Naveed, Mire looks to take the pull on but the ball is too quick for him. Gets a big top edge which skies towards square leg. Anwar settles himself underneath it and takes a good catch. Early blow for the hosts, not what they would have wanted. 6/1

1.6 Q Ahmed to H Masakadza, Length ball on middle and off, blocked solidly from within the crease. 6/0

1.5 Q Ahmed to H Masakadza, Cutting back in, fraction straight in line, catches Masakadza on the pads as he looks to flick. Was always going down leg, hence no appeal. 6/0

1.4 Q Ahmed to H Masakadza, In the channel outside off, on a good length, Hamilton has nothing to do with it. 6/0

1.3 Q Ahmed to S Mire, What a wonderful effort from the fielder. Every run counts, doesn't it? Mustafa, the skipper, leading from the front. Mire is strong in this area, it's on a back of a length outside off, he rises and punches it firmly between point and cover-point. The captain chases it down and keeps it inside with a beautiful dive. Saves one run. 6/0

1.2 Q Ahmed to S Mire, Wide outside off once more, another play and a miss from Mire. 3/0

1.1 Q Ahmed to S Mire, Short of a good length outside off, Mire's eyes light up seeing the width on offer. He swings wildly at it looking to cut, but fails to make any kind of connection. 3/0

Qadeer Ahmed to bowl from the other end. He too has a couple of slips in place.

0.6 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Touch short and straighter in line, worked to mid-wicket for no run. 3/0

0.5 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Well left! And a good delivery too. Naveed comes steaming in and serves it fuller around off, it swings away late as the batsman lets it be. Great seam position, nicely bowled. 3/0

0.4 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Bowls this full and on off, swinging away, the veteran brings a straight blade down in defense. 3/0

Two slips for Hamilton...

0.3 M Naveed to H Masakadza, Just back of a length, keeps it quite close to off, Masakadza stands tall and presents a tight defensive shot. 3/0

0.2 M Naveed to S Mire, Fuller in length and outside off, Mire comes forward, pushes it just wide of the cover fielder and calls his partner through for a quick single. 3/0

0.1 M Naveed to S Mire, Zimbabwe are off and running. Every run will be cheered and applauded this afternoon. Length ball outside off, moving away, Solomon Mire opens the face and steers it past point. Takes two as third man cuts it off. 2/0

First Published: March 22, 2018, 12:59 PM IST