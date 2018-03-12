ICC World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies vs Netherlands: WI Win by 54 Runs

(Getty Images)

Commentary (Netherlands innings)

That's it from us today! Netherlands have been knocked out of the tournament and so UAE and Ireland go through to Super Six stage from this group. Join us on 15th March for the first match of that between Windies and Zimbabwe at 0930 local time(0730 GMT). Till then ta-ta!

Jason Holder, the Windies captain, first credits the partnership between Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis for the start. Reckons that due to some useful contribution from Marlon Samuels in the middle, they were well placed at the halfway stage in the game. Lauds his team's bowling for keeping them in the game.

Peter Borren, the Netherlands skipper, says that they always wanted to chase as the wicket was pretty flat. Concedes that they didn't hit the deck hard enough. He lauds the fielding of Windies saying that the run outs cost them dearly. He states that each of their games have been on different types of wickets and hence adaptation becomes tough. He is proud of his bowlers' effort to come back well with the ball.

Man of the Match, Evin Lewis says that it was important that he and Chris Gayle got off to a start. The plan was that one of them should bat deep and when his partner got out he took it upon him. He adds that the wicket was good throughout. Ends by opining that it is important that they play well from here as they are into the Super Six.

The breakthrough for the Men in Red came via a direct hit by Marlon Samuels from the deep mid-wicket fence. From there, began the downfall and in no time the Orange side were 167/6. Rain was away during this innings until then but as soon as Pieter Seelaar fell, the rain covered Harare Sports Club. No further play was possible then and that was the last of the game. Given the way Windies batted, there was hardly some doubt of the final outcome. Stay with us for the presentation.

Right then! Not the way the Windies would have liked to finish the game. They bowled well to take six Dutch wickets and would have liked to come out again to complete the formalities. After setting a huge target, they got two early wickets but a counter-attack from Ryan ten Doeschate and Wesley Barresi got Netherlands back on track. The duo made a 113-run stand to give them some hopes.

So! That's it. The rain gets its way. The action from the game is over. Windies have won by 54 runs via the DLS method. How true goes the saying, when it comes to nature, we are all mere mortals and nothing more. With this, the Caribbean side progresses to Super Six with a clean slate.

With the departure of Seelaar, comes the rain. It does not look heavy but there are dark clouds covering the stadium. Let's hope that play resumes soon. Stay tuned for further updates.

28.4 K Williams to P Seelaar, OUT! Netherlands lose another wicket. Change of pace by Williams gets the better of Seelaar. He delivers a slow full ball, Seelaar is early into his flick, the ball goes of the inner half and flies to mid-wicket. Chris Gayle stationed there takes a simple catch. The Dutch need 143 in 116 balls. Looks very difficult now. 167/6

28.3 K Williams to P Seelaar, Pitched up, Seelaar lofts this over covers for a couple. 167/5

28.2 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Outside off, ten Doeschate cuts it behind off for a run. 165/5

28.1 K Williams to ten Doeschate, FOUR! Short ball and Ryan gets in position quickly to pulls it front of square for a boundary. 164/5

27.6 A Nurse to P Seelaar, Seelaar hits this back to Nurse. 160/5

27.5 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Ten Doeschate pushes this towards mid off and moves to the other end. 160/5

27.4 A Nurse to P Seelaar, On middle and leg, Seelaar works this to square leg for one more. 159/5

27.3 A Nurse to P Seelaar, Seelaar defends this off his back foot. 158/5

27.2 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Short ball, Ryan eases it on the on side to rotate strike. 158/5

27.1 A Nurse to P Seelaar, Flat ball, Seelaar pushes it to mid on for a run. 157/5

26.6 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 156/5

26.5 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Around off, Ryan plays and misses. 156/5

26.4 K Williams to P Seelaar, On the pads of Seelaar who flicks it to the leg side to pick up a single. 156/5

26.4 K Williams to P Seelaar, Wide! Short ball, over the head of Seelaar and a wide called by the umpire. 155/5

26.3 K Williams to P Seelaar, Outside off, Seelaar goes hard on it but misses. 154/5

26.2 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Ryan cuts this down to the third man region for one more. 154/5

26.1 K Williams to P Seelaar, Seelaar plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 153/5

Kesrick Williams comes back into the attack.

25.6 A Nurse to P Seelaar, Seelaar flicks this to square leg for one. 152/5

25.5 A Nurse to P Seelaar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 151/5

Pieter Seelaar is next to bat.

25.4 A Nurse to van der Merwe, OUT! The dangerous van der Merwe has to depart. Great bowling from Nurse and he beats the batsman. Tosses this one up and gets the perfect amount of spin on it. Roelof comes charging down and looks to work this to the on side. Plays the wrong line and gets beaten on the outside. The ball goes to Shai Hope who takes the bails off in a flash. 151/5

25.3 A Nurse to van der Merwe, Plays this to the fielder at square leg. 151/4

25.2 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Ryan flicks this off his pads for one more. 151/4

25.1 A Nurse to van der Merwe, Works this to mid on for one run. 150/4

24.6 C Brathwaite to van der Merwe, The batsman guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 149/4

24.5 C Brathwaite to van der Merwe, Hurled outside off, hit straight to covers. 148/4

24.4 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, This one is driven through covers for one. 148/4

Roelof van der Merwe walks in next.

24.3 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, OUT! Wicket off the Free Hit! This is a bonus for the Windies. Ryan ten Doeschate looks to blast it away but ends up slicing it towards covers. He immediately calls for two. Nurse gets there from point and returns a throw to Brathwaite who whips off the bails at his end even as Peter Borren dives to get in. Carlos is up and running in celebration as the TV umpire is called. One look is enough to say that Borren is short of the crease. Netherlands lose one more wicket to a run out, not helping themselves. 147/4

There is an appeal for run out which has been referred up. The Windies think they have got their man.

Free hit coming up.

24.3 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, This is bowled outside off, Ryan fails to get bat to that. However, one arm of the umpire is out, signaling a no ball. The reason is, there are less than required fielders in the ring. 146/3

24.2 C Brathwaite to P Borren, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 145/3

24.1 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Full on the stumps, driven through mid on for a single. 144/3

23.6 A Nurse to P Borren, Borren hits this back to the bowler. 143/3

23.5 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Ten Doeschate pushes this to mid on and picks up a run. 143/3

Peter Borren is the new man in.

23.4 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, OUT! Oh Boy! Wesley Barresi is well short of his crease. And the Windies have broken this crucial partnership. Ryan works this through mid-wicket and wants two. Barresi responds. Samuels the fielder in the deep, has one stump to aim at from the boundary and a flat and direct throw gets the better of Barresi at the bowler's end. The umpire doesn't bother going up and raises his finger straightaway. 142/3

23.3 A Nurse to W Barresi, Barresi milks this through mid-wicket for one. 141/2

23.2 A Nurse to W Barresi, Top edge... but in no man's land. Darts this quick in line of the stump, Barresi misses his flick and gets a top edge to it. It skies in front of long on and the batsmen pick two. 140/2

23.1 A Nurse to W Barresi, Wesley defends this from the crease. 138/2

22.6 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 138/2

22.5 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, In the air..but safe. Too close to cut from the body, Barresi gets a fat edge but the ball is far from Hope to take that.It rolls to the third man region and they pick up two runs. 137/2

22.4 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 135/2

22.3 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Wide outside off, Ryan cuts it past backward point for one more. 135/2

22.2 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Wesley taps it in front of him and quickly moves to the other end. 134/2

22.1 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Outside off, ten Doeschate cuts it past point for a run. 133/2

21.6 A Nurse to W Barresi, Barresi defends this from within the crease. 132/2

21.5 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, That's 50 for ten Doeschate. Flat again and Ryan pushes it to mid on for one. Can he go on to make the three digit score? 132/2

21.4 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Short ball, Ryan guides the ball to third man for a brace and gets to another List A fifty. He will try to guide his team through. 131/2

21.3 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 129/2

21.2 A Nurse to W Barresi, Barresi has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. That's the 100 run stand between these two. The Dutch will hope these two stay in the center for more time. 129/2

21.1 A Nurse to W Barresi, Flat ball around off, Barresi defends it. 128/2

20.6 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Full delivery outside off, driven to covers for a brace. Just 5 runs came off that over. 128/2

20.5 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Short and wide outside off stump, ten Doeschate cuts it past the point region for a brace. 126/2

20.4 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, The batsman has played the square drive to point region. 124/2

20.3 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Play and a miss. Short delivery outside off stump, ten Doeschate tries to cut it but misses. 124/2

20.2 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Back of a length around middle and leg stump, Barresi tries to work it around his hips but fails to put any bat to it. The balls rolls towards fine leg and they sneak a leg bye 124/2

20.1 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 123/2

Carlos Brathwaite comes back into the attack.

19.6 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Full and quick outside off. Ten Doeschate tries to put his bat to it but fails to make any contact. 123/2

19.5 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Fires it full outside off, ten Doeschate plays it to short covers. 123/2

19.4 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Played to mid-wicket for no run. 123/2

19.3 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, FOUR! Short and asking to be punished. The batsman pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 123/2

19.2 A Nurse to W Barresi, Floated delivery around middle stump, Barresi comes dancing down the wicket and plays it to long on for a run. 119/2

19.1 A Nurse to W Barresi, Tossed up delivery pushed back to the bowler. 118/2

18.6 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Back of a length delivery around off stump, defended off the back foot. 118/2

18.5 K Williams to W Barresi, Length delivery on the middle stump, worked to square leg for a single. 118/2

18.4 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Williams bangs it short, ten Doeschate gets beaten by the pace on the ball and so does the keeper. They sneak in a bye. 117/2

18.3 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Back of a length delivery around off, pushed to covers for a brace. 116/2

18.2 K Williams to ten Doeschate, SIX! Top edged that, but the result is what he desired. Short delivery around off stump, ten Doeschate tires to pull it away. He gets the top edge which flies over the fine leg region for a maximum. 114/2

18.1 K Williams to W Barresi, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, dabbed to point for a single. 108/2

17.6 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. Just 4 runs off the over. 107/2

17.5 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 107/2

17.4 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Tossed up delivery on middle stump, the batsman plays it to mid-wicket and calls his partner immediately for a brace. Good running by the duo. 107/2

17.3 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Loopy delivery on the legs, played with soft hands towards the on side. 105/2

17.2 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Flighted delivery, ten Doeschate defends it off the front foot. 105/2

17.1 A Nurse to ten Doeschate, Tossed up delivery, driven to covers for a couple of runs. 105/2

Ashley Nurse comes into bowl.

16.6 K Williams to W Barresi, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 103/2

16.5 K Williams to W Barresi, Short delivery around the off stump line, Barresi works it towards third man region and calls his partner for a brace. 103/2

16.4 K Williams to W Barresi, Waste of the bonus ball! He tries to scoop it over short fine leg fielder but fails to put any bat to it. 101/2

16.4 K Williams to ten Doeschate, NO BALL! Williams over steps as he drags his delivery full down the leg side. The batsman works it to leg side for a single. Free hit coming up! 101/2

16.3 K Williams to W Barresi, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, worked to third man for a single. 99/2

16.2 K Williams to W Barresi, A slower delivery outside off stump, Barresi tries to put bat to it but gets done by the change of pace. 98/2

16.1 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Good length delivery on the stumps, played to mid-wicket for a single. 98/2

15.6 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, FOUR! Fifty for Barresi! Drifting into the pads of Wesely who works it on its way to the fine leg boundary. 13 runs off the over. 97/2

15.5 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Barresi! And elegantly done by him. Lofts it over the keeper's head for a boundary. 93/2

15.4 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, FOUR! Short again and pulled away this time for a boundary. Barresi rocks back and pulls this in the gap to towards the square leg region to the fence. 89/2

15.3 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Short ball, ten Doeschate pulls this to square leg for one. 85/2

15.2 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Ryan defends it from within the crease. 84/2

15.1 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Ryan shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 84/2

Welcome back for the run chase. The players and the umpires make their way out. Wesley Barresi and Ben Cooper will open for the Dutch. Kemar Roach will bowl the first over. Two slips in place. Here we go...

14.6 K Williams to W Barresi, On the pads of Barresi, he flicks it away off his pads for another two. 84/2

14.5 K Williams to W Barresi, Outside off, WB tries to cut it and misses the ball. The ball settles in the gloves of Shai Hope and the players go up. They thought Barresi got an edge to that. But the umpire remains unmoved. 82/2

14.4 K Williams to W Barresi, Barresi shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 82/2

14.3 K Williams to W Barresi, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 82/2

14.2 K Williams to W Barresi, Back of a length ball, Barresi pushes this through mid-wicket for a brace. 82/2

14.1 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Ryan works this down the leg side, to give his partner the strike. 80/2

13.6 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Ten Doeschate flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. And that's the fifty-run stand between this two. They are looking good. 79/2

13.5 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Effort ball, ten Doeschate leaves it alone. 78/2

13.4 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, On the pads of Barresi, who misses his flick and they pick up a leg bye. 78/2

13.3 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Short ball again, Barresi ducks under it. 77/2

13.2 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Finds the gap this time, on the pads of Ryan who flicks it away for one. 77/2

13.1 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Ten Doeschate works it down the leg side. 76/2

12.6 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Pulled away but only for a single! Free Hit has done no damage to the team in maroon. Digs it in short again, Ryan pulls it over mid-wicket to change ends. 76/2

12.6 K Williams to ten Doeschate, No ball! He oversteps and pays the price. Bangs this short and Ryan pulls this to mid-wicket for a couple. Free Hit coming up. 75/2

12.5 K Williams to W Barresi, Barresi plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 72/2

12.4 K Williams to W Barresi, The batsman does well to leave that bouncer. 71/2

12.3 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Back of a length ball, Ryan taps it to mid-wicket and quickly gets to the other end. 71/2

12.2 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Pushed to covers. 70/2

12.1 K Williams to W Barresi, On the legs, flicked away for a run. 70/2

11.6 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Outside off, Barresi cuts it behind point to retain strike. 69/2

11.5 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 68/2

11.4 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 68/2

11.3 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, In line of the stumps, Barresi taps it in front of him. 68/2

11.2 C Brathwaite to ten Doeschate, Outside off, ten Doeschate cuts it past point for one more. 68/2

11.1 C Brathwaite to W Barresi, Full on the pads of Barresi, he flicks it to square leg for a run. 67/2

Carlos Brathwaite comes into the attack.

10.6 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Nasty! Banged in short from Williams. Ryan tries swaying away from it but the ball hits his shoulders and goes towards fine leg. They pick up two. 66/2

10.5 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Ten Doeschate has punched the ball off the back foot. 64/2

10.4 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Superbly driven through covers but the ball doesn't have enough legs to go all the way. The batsmen come back for a couple. 64/2

10.3 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Ten Doeschate covers his stump and blocks it. 62/2

10.2 K Williams to ten Doeschate, FOUR! What a sweet shot from ten Doeschate. Slightly overpitched and Ryan straight drives this past the bowler for a boundary. 62/2

10.1 K Williams to ten Doeschate, Ryan flicks this with a wristy shot. 58/2

Kesrick Williams to bowl his first over.

Powerplay two has been signalled.

9.6 J Holder to W Barresi, FOUR! Boundary to end the over. Pushes this through covers for a boundary. 58/2

9.5 J Holder to W Barresi, Defended off the front foot by Barresi presenting the full face of the bat. 54/2

9.4 J Holder to W Barresi, Outside off, Barresi fails to connect. 54/2

9.3 J Holder to W Barresi, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/2

9.3 J Holder to W Barresi, Wide. The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it but fails to make any contact. The Umpire signals a wide. 54/2

9.2 J Holder to ten Doeschate, Pushes this on the off side for one. 53/2

9.1 J Holder to W Barresi, Netherlands have upped the anti. Pitched up ball, Barresi flicks it through mid-wicket for another three runs. That brings up 50 for the Dutch. 52/2

8.6 K Roach to ten Doeschate, FOUR! Boundary of the bat off ten Doeschate this time. Overpitched ball, Ryan drives it through covers for the third of the over. An Expensive for the Windies as 16 runs came from it. 49/2

8.5 K Roach to W Barresi, Barresi guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 45/2

8.4 K Roach to W Barresi, FOUR! Second of the over! On the legs of Barresi and he flicks it this time through mid-wicket for another boundary. 44/2

8.3 K Roach to W Barresi, It's been driven superbly through the covers. 40/2

8.2 K Roach to W Barresi, FOUR! Drags his length back and Barresi pulls this square of the wicket for a boundary. 40/2

8.1 K Roach to ten Doeschate, Hurried onto Ryan who gently pushes it through covers for another three runs. 36/2

7.6 J Holder to W Barresi, Outside off, Barresi leaves it alone. 33/2

7.5 J Holder to W Barresi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 33/2

7.4 J Holder to ten Doeschate, Nice shot from Ryan. Flicks this through mid-wicket but the ball does not travel all the way. He can come back for the third run. 33/2

7.3 J Holder to W Barresi, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 30/2

7.2 J Holder to W Barresi, Length outside off Barresi fails to put bat on ball. 29/2

7.1 J Holder to W Barresi, Back of a length ball, hits Barresi on his thigh pad. 29/2

Ryan ten Doeschate comes into bat.

6.6 K Roach to Ben Cooper, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Roach gets his first and what a site for any fast bowler that is! Comes round the wicket for the southpaw, serves this around off, the ball jags back a bit and goes on to hit the off stump. Cooper plays along the wrong line and leaves a big gap between bat and pad. The off stump does a cart wheel! 29/2

6.5 K Roach to Ben Cooper, On middle and leg, Cooper misses his flick and the ball hits him on the pads. 29/1

6.4 K Roach to Ben Cooper, Back of a length ball, Cooper pushes this to covers. 29/1

6.3 K Roach to Ben Cooper, Cooper has punched the ball off the back foot. 29/1

6.2 K Roach to Ben Cooper, Straying on the pads of Cooper who flicks it away to square leg for a couple of runs. 29/1

6.2 K Roach to Ben Cooper, Wide. Way down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. Wide signalled by the umpire. 27/1

6.1 K Roach to Ben Cooper, Outside off, Cooper decides to leave it alone. 26/1

5.6 J Holder to W Barresi, Good length delivery around off stump line, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 26/1

5.6 J Holder to W Barresi, Holder bangs it short this time, but way above the batsman. The umpire calls it a wide. Windies have conceded 9 wides so far. 26/1

Ben Cooper walks in at no. 3.

5.5 J Holder to W Barresi, OUT! Yes! No! and a big confusion leads to the down fall of Scot Edwards. Back of a length ball, Barresi taps it to mid-wicket. He charges a few steps for the run and then decides to send his partner back. It's too late and Edwards is already half way down. Powell collects it and gives it to his captain at the non-strikers end. Holder could have had his tea and taken the bails off. The dutch lose their first wicket after scoring 26. 25/1

5.4 J Holder to W Barresi, Solid defense from Barresi. 25/0

5.3 J Holder to W Barresi, Outside off, Barresi decides to play at the last moment and gets beaten. 25/0

5.2 J Holder to W Barresi, Around off, too close to cut, the ball takes an inside edge and goes on to hit his pads. 25/0

5.1 J Holder to W Barresi, Barresi shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 25/0

4.6 K Roach to S Edwards, Edwards has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 25/0

4.5 K Roach to S Edwards, Outside off, left alone. 25/0

4.4 K Roach to S Edwards, Stifled appeal from the players but that looked like it was missing the off pole. Length ball around off, just nips back in a bit and strikes Edwards high on the knee roll. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. 25/0

4.3 K Roach to W Barresi, Overpitched ball, WB works it to mid on and moves to the other end. 25/0

4.2 K Roach to W Barresi, Around off, Barresi tries poking at it and gets beaten. 24/0

4.2 K Roach to W Barresi, Poor from Roach. He is struggling to find the right line today. Serves this down the leg, Barresi tries to flick it but misses. The ball is far from Shai Hope as his dive too cannot save the boundary. 24/0

4.1 K Roach to W Barresi, Around off, forces the batsman to play at it and beats him. 19/0

4.1 K Roach to W Barresi, Wide! The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. Wide signalled by the umpire. 19/0

3.6 J Holder to S Edwards, Edwards plays this off with a straight bat towards the bowler. 18/0

3.5 J Holder to S Edwards, Edwards lets the ball go outside his off stump. 18/0

3.4 J Holder to W Barresi, Outside off, Barresi cuts this over backward point. The ball falls well short of the fielder at third man as they pick up a single. 18/0

3.3 J Holder to S Edwards, Full delivery dragged down the leg side, hits Edwards low on his pads. While the ball rolls to the square leg fielder, they steal in a leg bye. 17/0

3.2 J Holder to W Barresi, On the pads of Barresi who flicks it away to square leg for a run. 16/0

3.1 J Holder to W Barresi, Outside off, Barresi shoulders arms to this one. 15/0

2.6 K Roach to S Edwards, Edwards has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/0

2.5 K Roach to S Edwards, Outside off, Edwards fails to put bat on ball. 15/0

2.5 K Roach to S Edwards, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. Wide signalled by the umpire. 15/0

2.4 K Roach to W Barresi, Barrersi punches this on the off side for a run. 14/0

2.3 K Roach to W Barresi, Outside off, cut to the fielder at point. 13/0

2.2 K Roach to W Barresi, Follows it up with a good yorker. Barresi brings his bat down in time and blocks it. 13/0

2.1 K Roach to W Barresi, FOUR! Too much width on offer from Roach and Barresi slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. 13/0

1.6 J Holder to S Edwards, Outside off, Edwards watches it go through. 9/0

1.5 J Holder to W Barresi, Barresi flicks it away with a wristy shot for one. 9/0

1.4 J Holder to W Barresi, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 8/0

1.3 J Holder to S Edwards, Edwards drives this through mid off and they pick up a single. 8/0

1.2 J Holder to S Edwards, Back of a length ball on the legs of Edwards, the ball hits him on his thigh pad as he misses his flick. It goes down the fine leg region and they pick up two runs. 7/0

Jason Holder to bowl from the other end.

1.1 J Holder to S Edwards, Good ball to start. Around the forth stump line and almost kisses the outside edge of Edwards bat. 5/0

0.6 K Roach to W Barresi, FOUR! Poor ball to end the over with. Slides it into the pads off Barresi who helps it on its way to the fine leg for a boundary. 5/0

0.5 K Roach to W Barresi, Length, in line of the stumps, Barresi blocks it. 1/0

0.4 K Roach to W Barresi, Length outside off, easy leave for Barresi. 1/0

0.3 K Roach to W Barresi, Outside off, WB shoulders arms to it. 1/0

0.2 K Roach to W Barresi, Around off, Barresi cuts it to point. 1/0

0.1 K Roach to W Barresi, Outside off, barresi chooses to leave this. 1/0

0.1 K Roach to W Barresi, Wide! Not the best of starts for Roach. Good length but bad line. Comes charging in and spears it outside off. Barresi lets it through and the umpire calls it a wide. 1/0

First Published: March 12, 2018, 12:52 PM IST