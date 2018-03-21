ICC World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies vs Scotland Highlights - As It Happened

File image of West Indies cricket team. (Getty Image)

Commentary (Scotland innings)

This contest is over now. We have our first team, but still have another spot left. Tomorrow, Zimbabwe take on the U.A.E. before Ireland and Afghanistan kick it off the day after. If tomorrow the Chevrons win, then they're through. And if they don't, then the victors of the Ireland-Afghanistan clash will be a part of the World Cup next year. Do join in tomorrow at 0930 local time (0730 GMT) for all the action. Cheers!

Windies skipper, Jason Holder says, they have gone through a lot in the last couple of years and it was not easy. Mentions he is pleased to get over the line. Credits the way Scotland played in this tournament. He states they have not yet thought about the World Cup as he still aims to win this first. Ends by saying they have got time to prepare for the World Cup and they will be ready for it.

Scotland skipper, Kyle Coetzer, says it is a tough ending after all the hard work put in by us. Mentions there are a few decision which did not go their way and it proved costly. He feels the bowling has been very good throughout the tournament. Appreciates how good the Windies seam attack has been.

Man of the Match, Safyaan Sharif says their bowling unit has been outstanding and as a result, been producing good results. States that he has been working harder this time in comparison to the last qualifier and that's why is performing so well. On the result, clearly upset, he feels the team is obviously disappointed but there's nothing they can do about it other than try and take the positives.

Windies will be ecstatic to say the least. They were running a serious risk of possibly not playing their first ever World Cup. Finished the group stages strong, suffered a blow against Afghanistan in their opening Super Sixes game, but then bounced back well against Zimbabwe and today, did just about enough to get across the finish line. Plenty to work on for them still, but it is a time to celebrate for now.

A sad end to Scotland's hopes of making it through to the World Cup. And to be denied by the rain gods and a wrong decision would be something that would hurt them even more. Today, they bowled well to begin with after winning the toss. Other than the 121-run stand between Lewis and Samuels, the ran through the Windies batting line-up and wrapped them up for a below par score. Lost early wickets when they came out to bat, but a couple of solid stands put them back on course. The unfortunate decision against Richie Berrington hurt them, as it could have affected their position in terms of the DLS Method. They bow out of the tournament, but they can be proud of themselves. Made it through to the Super Sixes, played some good cricket against the teams in the tournament and even took it close today, only to be undone by the rain. They can take heart from their performances and build for the future.

Update 1640 local time - Well there you have it. The umpires have called it off. The match is over and Scotland are out. They lose by 5 runs. WINDIES ARE THROUGH AND QUALIFY FOR THE 2019 WORLD CUP!

As things stand, the advantage lies with the Windies. Scotland are 5 runs behind the DLS par score. If things don't resume, then Jason Holder and his men will qualify for the 2019 World Cup. So, the Scots will hope that these dark clouds pass by and pass by quickly. It's coming down harder than it was a few minutes ago. We'll keep you guys posted.

Update 1605 local time - Well, it's rather unfortunate that play has been stopped. The game was in an enticing situation, nobody would have liked it to stop. But since it has, let us have a little recap as to what's gone down so far. With a low total on the board, the Windies needed early wickets and that's exactly what they got. Struck early with 3 wickets inside the first ten overs and swung the momentum in their favour. But after that, there was a fightback. First, Berrington and MacLeod put up 42 runs between them, which was followed by another solid stand between Berrington and Munsey. Both partnerships were broken by Ashley Nurse, albeit the latter should have stood.

35.2 A Nurse to G Munsey, Flatter on off, cut down towards third man for a run. 125/5

It's coming down heavily now. It's, however, raining on only one side of the ground. The groundstaff is seen calling the players back inside. And the umpire obliges. Even he thinks it's enough and PLAY HAS BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN.

35.1 A Nurse to M Leask, Shortish outside off, the batsman chops it towards covers for a run. 124/5

34.6 J Holder to M Leask, Tries something different by bowling it a little slower outside off, it is driven through covers for a run. 123/5

34.5 J Holder to M Leask, Up in the air... but safe! Another short ball on middle, Leask once again goes for the pull but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket where there is no fielder in position and the batsmen run two. 122/5

34.4 J Holder to M Leask, Another bouncer and Leask goes for the pull again but does not connect. 120/5

Weather update - Well, the drizzle's come and gone. It's back again, but from the looks of things it just seems like a passing shower.

34.3 J Holder to M Leask, FOUR! Up and over! Streaky but Leask will take it. A huge risk by Leask but it pays off. A short ball on middle, Leask goes for the pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper and into the fence. 79 from 93 needed. 120/5

34.2 J Holder to M Leask, Shortish outside off, cut to point. 116/5

34.1 J Holder to G Munsey, Back of a length on off, Munsey tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes down to third man for a run. 116/5

33.6 A Nurse to M Leask, Driven towards the mid on region. 115/5

33.5 A Nurse to G Munsey, Shorter in length outside off, cut through point. The batsmen think about two but then opt against it. 115/5

33.4 A Nurse to G Munsey, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/5

33.3 A Nurse to G Munsey, Floats it up on middle, kept out. 114/5

33.2 A Nurse to G Munsey, Tosses it up on off, Munsey defends it solidly. 114/5

33.1 A Nurse to G Munsey, Very full on middle, Munsey squeezes it out through backward point for a brace. 114/5

Drinks are on the field.

32.6 J Holder to M Leask, FOUR! What a shot from Michael Leask! Full and outside off, Leask just thrashes this through the gap in the covers and finds the fence with ease. 112/5

32.5 J Holder to G Munsey, Cutter outside off, Munsey goes at it with hard hands. Gets an edge which goes past the slip fielder and a single is taken. 108/5

32.4 J Holder to G Munsey, Just back of a length, outside off, blocked. 107/5

32.3 J Holder to G Munsey, Fuller in length, close to off, driven to mid off with the full face for no run. 107/5

32.2 J Holder to G Munsey, Slanting away from a length, around off, Munsey covers the line and lets it be. 107/5

32.1 J Holder to M Leask, Back of a length outside off, punched away wide of mid off for a single. 107/5

Jason Holder brings himself back into the attack. Good change, another wicket now and things could change drastically in the Windies' favour.

31.6 A Nurse to G Munsey, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Scotland still need 93 runs to win this game. 106/5

31.5 A Nurse to M Leask, Goes deep inside his crease, waits for the ball to turn before punching to long on for one. 106/5

Michael Leask is the next batsman in.

31.4 A Nurse to R Berrington, OUT! The finger goes up! But my word, when Richie Berrington walks back and looks at the replays, he's going to feel hard done by. That doesn't look out at all. Landed on off, it spins in sharply and catches Richie on the pads as he misses his flick. The umpire raises his finger in response to the appeal, but he shouldn't have. The naked eye could see it, the replays have confirmed it. Was going way down leg. Windies have caught a lucky break, Scotland lose an important wicket. Solid partnership of 38 comes to an end. 105/5

31.3 A Nurse to G Munsey, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 105/4

31.2 A Nurse to G Munsey, Sliding in on leg, quicker in pace, Munsey looks to flick it away but is caught on the thigh pad. 104/4

31.1 A Nurse to G Munsey, Tossed up from around the wicket, on the stumps, dug out back down the ground towards mid off. 104/4

30.6 K Roach to R Berrington, Drilled but it's well stopped by Jason Holder. Full outside off, Richie looks to beat mid off, but the Windies skipper moves swiftly to his left and stops it. 104/4

30.5 K Roach to R Berrington, Blocks it solidly. Comes half-forward and ensures there's no harm done. 104/4

30.4 K Roach to R Berrington, Similar delivery, quite close to the off pole, punched away with soft hands. 104/4

30.3 K Roach to R Berrington, Short of a good length, bouncing a bit at 132 clicks, Berrington with a tame push to cover-point. 104/4

30.3 K Roach to R Berrington, Wide! Short ball angling down the leg side, Richie doesn't bother himself with it, because he knows it'll be signalled as a wide. And it is. 104/4

30.2 K Roach to G Munsey, Easy enough. Helps the pull to deep square leg for one. It was short in length, but didn't have any kind of venom in it. 103/4

30.1 K Roach to G Munsey, Too full outside off, driven hard straight to covers by Munsey. 102/4

29.6 A Nurse to R Berrington, Good shot. Finds the gap in the cover region with a solid punch and picks up two as the man in the deep cuts it off. 102/4

29.5 A Nurse to G Munsey, Drives it through towards long off and gets off strike. 100/4

29.4 A Nurse to G Munsey, Down the ground again, but this time on the other side. The mid on fielder collects it easily. 99/4

29.3 A Nurse to G Munsey, Takes a step forward, gets close to the pitch before driving it to mid off. 99/4

29.2 A Nurse to G Munsey, Another dropped chance! This one is very difficult, in his defense. Flatter and quicker outside off from around the wicket, Munsey goes back to cut but is undone by the pace. Gets an edge which Hope can't collect. 99/4

29.1 A Nurse to R Berrington, Loopy delivery, full in length, Berrington comes well forward and pushes it to long off for a single. 99/4

28.6 K Roach to G Munsey, Maiden over. Short outside off, it's slapped towards the man at cover. Scotland need 101 runs to win. 98/4

28.5 K Roach to G Munsey, Full in length and outside off, driven hard but straight to mid off. 98/4

28.4 K Roach to G Munsey, In the channel outside off, no shot offered by the batsman. 98/4

28.3 K Roach to G Munsey, Angling back in, too straight in line and catches the southpaw high on the thigh pad. 98/4

28.2 K Roach to G Munsey, Outside off again, on a good length, another punch with fetches no run. 98/4

28.1 K Roach to G Munsey, From around the wicket, Roach lands it on a good length outside off, George stands his ground and punches it to cover. 98/4

Kemar Roach is back on. Skipper Holder realizes the need for a wicket, so he brings his strike bowler back on. Also, Marlon Samuels is off the field. Not sure what the issue is with him.

27.6 A Nurse to G Munsey, Runs down to third man and a single is taken. 98/4

After those hits, Jason Holder has finally decided to do something. He puts a man out there on the boundary line.

27.5 A Nurse to G Munsey, FOUR! Another reverse sweep and another boundary. What will Jason Holder do now? George Munsey is asking a lot of questions and making him think. Brings out the innovative shot again, hits it over Chris Gayle's head at short third man and finds the fence. 97/4

27.4 A Nurse to G Munsey, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. 93/4

27.3 A Nurse to G Munsey, Sliding in from around off, blocked with the full face of the bat. 93/4

27.2 A Nurse to G Munsey, FOUR! Munsey is taking the attack to the bowlers now. Brings out the reverse sweep again, sees the fielder is up inside the crease so clears him. Over short third man and away to the boundary line. 93/4

27.1 A Nurse to G Munsey, Drifting in from around off, Munsey comes forward and defends it with soft hands. 89/4

26.6 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Single to end the over. George Munsey stands tall and punches it through to sweeper cover for one. 10 off the over. 89/4

26.5 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Full and outside off, driven to covers for nothing. 88/4

26.4 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Doesn't fiddle with this one. It's comfortably away from the off stump, so he lets it be. 88/4

26.3 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, FOUR! This is turning out to be a good over for the Scots. Short and wide outside off from around the wicket, Munsey rises on his toes and then slaps the cut through point to send it across the rope. 88/4

26.2 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Outside off on a good length, played through point for a run. 84/4

26.1 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, FOUR! Beautiful way to start the over. Poor ball, it's overpitched outside off, Berrington leans into the shot and sweetly drives it through the covers for a boundary. 83/4

25.6 A Nurse to G Munsey, Takes a big lunge forward and smothers the ball in its tracks. 79/4

25.5 A Nurse to G Munsey, FOUR! That's just adding insult to injury. Munsey gets low to this one and reverse sweeps it through short third man for a boundary. Lovely innovation, need more of these from the Scottish batsmen. 79/4

25.4 A Nurse to G Munsey, Dropped! Slightly difficult chance, but with so much on the line, you should be taking those. Nurse drops it on a driving length on off, it spins away a touch and takes the outside edge. Hope tries to collect but misses, then it goes to Gayle quickly but he can't adjust in time and ends up spilling it too. Jason Holder is down on his haunches with a disappointed look on his face. 75/4

25.3 A Nurse to G Munsey, Around the wicket now, short and outside off, quicker through the air, it's kept out with the full face of the bat. 75/4

25.2 A Nurse to R Berrington, Berrington has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 75/4

25.1 A Nurse to R Berrington, From over the wicket, Nurse flights it on a full length on off, it spins in as Richie works it away on the leg side. 74/4

24.6 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Fullish in length and outside off, driven to the cover region to end the over. 74/4

24.5 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Ooh, that was close. Could have easily chopped it back on. Angling in from a length around off, Munsey puts bat on ball and gets a big inside edge back onto his pads. 74/4

24.4 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Keeps it around the off stick, Munsey blocks with assurance. 74/4

24.3 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Quite comfortably outside off, easy leave for George to make. 74/4

24.2 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Marginally ahead of a length, outside the line of off stump, Munsey pushes it softly to the cover area. 74/4

24.1 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, From around the wicket, it's a length ball outside off, left alone. 74/4

23.6 A Nurse to R Berrington, Stays right behind the line and guards it out safely. 74/4

23.5 A Nurse to R Berrington, Nice and full, fraction straight in line, pushed back down the track for nothing. 74/4

23.4 A Nurse to G Munsey, Loopy and fullish in length well outside off, driven nicely through the covers for a single. 74/4

23.3 A Nurse to G Munsey, Big appeal for a leg before, turned down without any hesitation. Can't blame the Windies for the appeal though, they had a good reason to make the appeal. Nurse comes from around the wicket and slides it in on middle, Munsey goes back and punches it on the off side. Now, the appeal was made because the pads moved. The bowling side thought the ball got the pad first and then the bat, but it just so happened that the bat hit the pads in the process. 73/4

23.2 A Nurse to R Berrington, Brings the wrists into play and flicks it through the gap on the leg side for a run. 73/4

23.1 A Nurse to R Berrington, Tosses it right up there, worked to mid-wicket with soft hands. 72/4

22.6 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 72/4

22.5 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, Angling in at first and then moving away late, Munsey has a tame poke at it but gets beaten. 72/4

It has started to drizzle. The groundstaff is sitting on the sidelines, probably expecting it to get worse. It's gotten quite dark out there too.

22.4 C Brathwaite to G Munsey, FOUR! Edged and straight through! There was a wide slip in place but it's gone between him and the keeper. Length delivery in the off stump channel, Munsey hangs his bat out and the ball goes off the edge safely to the third man boundary. 72/4

22.3 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Short ball which sits up, Berrington stands tall and pulls it with a decent amount of control to deep mid-wicket for a single. 68/4

22.2 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Fuller in length and outside off, pushed in front of covers with soft hands. 67/4

22.1 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Good length delivery attacking the stumps, Richie meets it with the full face of the bat. 67/4

George Munsey in next to bat.

21.6 A Nurse to C MacLeod, OUT! Ashley Nurse strikes! The Windies celebrate. Quicker through the air, shorter in length as well and outside off, Calum MacLeod off his back foot punches this back uppishly. Nurse does well to quickly dive low to his left and take it inches above the turf. End of a promising 42-run stand. 67/4

21.5 A Nurse to R Berrington, Flicked through mid-wicket once more, another single. 67/3

21.4 A Nurse to R Berrington, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/3

21.3 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Leans forward and across, and with the flick of the wrists, puts it through mid-wicket for a run. 66/3

21.2 A Nurse to R Berrington, Waits for the ball to spin into him, on a shorter length, Berrington goes deep inside the crease and offers a firm punch to long on for a single. 65/3

21.1 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Gets close to the pitch of the ball with a big stride forward and then knocks it to long off for one run. 64/3

20.6 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 63/3

20.5 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and defends. 63/3

20.4 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Works it off his pads and places into the leg side. 63/3

20.3 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Loud shout for Brathwaite and Hope for a caught behind, but the umpire remains unmoved. You will know why now. Angling down on a back of a length, Richie looks to tickle it fine and there's a noise as the ball passes by. The noise, on this occasion, is off the ball brushing the flap of the pocket. 63/3

20.2 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Worked towards mid-wicket again, no run taken. 63/3

20.1 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, Comes from wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman, Calum leans across and nudges it through mid-wicket. One run taken. 63/3

Carlos Brathwaite is into the attack again.

19.6 A Nurse to R Berrington, Solidly blocked out from the back foot to end the over. 62/3

19.5 A Nurse to R Berrington, Richie Berrington defends it from within the crease. 62/3

19.4 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Another firm punch down the ground. It's short and flat, MacLeod places it to long on and rotates strike. 62/3

19.3 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Full, loopy and straight, played back to the bowler with a straight bat. 61/3

19.2 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Straighter delivery outside off, a defensive punch is offered in response. 61/3

19.1 A Nurse to R Berrington, Spinning in from outside off, on a shorter length, Richie shifts onto his back foot and punches it to long on for a single. 61/3

18.6 K Paul to C MacLeod, This full length delivery is driven down to mid on. 60/3

18.5 K Paul to C MacLeod, Sharp bumper angling in on middle stump, MacLeod just about manages to duck under it. 60/3

18.4 K Paul to C MacLeod, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 60/3

18.3 K Paul to R Berrington, Shaping back in on a back of a length, Berrington moves inside the line and works it through backward square leg for a single. 60/3

18.2 K Paul to R Berrington, Length delivery outside off, not much movement on offer, dabbed to point with an open face. 59/3

18.1 K Paul to C MacLeod, Just behind a length around off, it sticks off the surface a bit as MacLeod goes into the shot a bit early. Chips it back over the bowler's head, down towards long on and crosses over. 59/3

17.6 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Full in length and outside off, driven to long off for one run. 58/3

17.5 A Nurse to C MacLeod, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 57/3

17.4 A Nurse to C MacLeod, Hangs back and punches the short ball off the back foot. 57/3

17.3 A Nurse to R Berrington, Floated up on middle and off, turning in, it's easily driven to long on for a single. 57/3

17.2 A Nurse to R Berrington, Comes forward and keeps it out safely with a straight blade. 56/3

17.1 A Nurse to R Berrington, Safe! Tossed right up there, on the stumps, Berrington looks to flick it away but hits it into the ground before the ball goes off his pads and loops into Ashley Nurse's hands. The bowler appeals, the umpire then confers with his partner and takes it upstairs. Replays confirm Richie is safe. 56/3

The third umpire is called into action. It's to check for a caught and bowled against Richie Berrington. Looks safe to the naked eye. The soft signal is not out as well.

Ashley Nurse it into the attack.

16.6 K Paul to C MacLeod, A short ball aimed at the rib cage of the batsman. He ducks and it seems to have brushed his arm guard and gone to the keeper. He takes it and appeals but the umpire is not interested. 56/3

16.5 K Paul to C MacLeod, Slower ball on middle, the batsman waits for it and then plays a wristy shot towards square leg. 56/3

16.4 K Paul to C MacLeod, Driven towards the mid on region. 56/3

16.3 K Paul to R Berrington, Good batting, boundary and then the rotation of strike. On a length around off, Berrington drops it towards covers for a quick run. 56/3

16.2 K Paul to R Berrington, FOUR! Pulled with authority! Short and on middle, Berrington this time is ready for it and pulls it off the middle and through square leg for a boundary. 55/3

16.1 K Paul to R Berrington, Back of a length on middle, tucked to square leg. 51/3

Drinks!

15.6 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, Back of a length on off, MacLeod quite easily defends it. 51/3

15.5 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, Angles it on the pads, worked through square leg for a couple. 51/3

15.4 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, Fullish on middle, driven to mid on. 49/3

15.3 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 49/3

15.2 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, FOUR! Really sweet timing but a poor effort by Samuels. A much-needed boundary for Scotland. Short and on off, MacLeod punches it off the back foot through covers. Samuels from that position hares after it. He gets there but puts in a lazy effort with his foot and is not able to stop it. Should have stopped that one, maybe should have gone with his hands. 49/3

15.1 C Brathwaite to C MacLeod, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 45/3

14.6 K Paul to R Berrington, Good length on middle, kept out. 45/3

14.5 K Paul to R Berrington, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 45/3

14.5 K Paul to R Berrington, WIDE! Another appeal! Paul bowls it down the leg side and the batsman tries to flick but misses. The keeper collects it by diving forward and puts in an appeal, probably to distract the umpire from calling it a wide. The umpire though is not distracted and he does signal it a wide. 45/3

14.4 K Paul to R Berrington, Another bumper on middle, the batsman again ducks under it. 44/3

14.3 K Paul to R Berrington, A sharp bouncer on middle, Berrington does well to duck under it. 44/3

14.2 K Paul to R Berrington, Shortish on off, defended. 44/3

14.1 K Paul to R Berrington, Length on off, kept out. 44/3

14.1 K Paul to R Berrington, A huge shout but a wide is called! Short and down the leg side. Berrington goes for the pull but misses. 44/3

13.6 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Run out chance, Roach has to pick it up first! On a length around middle, Berrington eases it towards mid on and sets off for a run. Roach comes running towards the ball but fails to pick it up. 43/3

13.5 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 42/3

13.4 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Bowls it on the pads, worked to mid-wicket. 42/3

13.3 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, On a length around off, defended. 42/3

13.2 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, FOUR! This time he bowls it a tad fuller outside off, also offers width. Berrington strokes it through covers and the ball races away. 157 more needed. 42/3

13.1 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, BEATEN! Just ahead of a length outside off, good seam position by the bowler there. Berrington goes after it but the ball beats the outside edge. 38/3

12.6 K Paul to C MacLeod, A bouncer on middle, the batsman ducks under it. 38/3

12.5 K Paul to C MacLeod, Fullish on middle, driven to mid on. 38/3

12.4 K Paul to R Berrington, Just ahead of a length on middle, pushed towards wide mid on for a quick run. 38/3

12.3 K Paul to R Berrington, Back of a length on off, the batsman covers his stumps and blocks it. 37/3

12.2 K Paul to R Berrington, Length ball around off, Berrington gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 37/3

12.1 K Paul to C MacLeod, Sprays it down the leg side, the batsman works it to fine leg for a run. The partnership between the two is now 12. 37/3

11.6 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Length ball on off, kept out. Carlos starts off with a maiden. 36/3

11.5 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/3

11.4 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Edged but short! On a length around off, it straightens a touch after pitching. Berrington tries to defend but gets an outside edge which lands just in front of first slip. The key there was that the batsman played it with soft hands and hence the ball did not carry. 36/3

11.3 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Shortish on off, punched to point. 36/3

11.2 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Back of a length on off, pushed to mid off. 36/3

11.1 C Brathwaite to R Berrington, Angles it into the batsman. He works it towards mid-wicket. 36/3

Carlos Brathwaite is into the attack.

10.6 K Paul to C MacLeod, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 36/3

10.5 K Paul to C MacLeod, Shortish outside off, pushed to point. 36/3

10.4 K Paul to C MacLeod, Back of a length on off, guided down to point. 36/3

10.3 K Paul to C MacLeod, Fuller on middle, eased to long on. 36/3

10.2 K Paul to C MacLeod, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 36/3

10.1 K Paul to R Berrington, Very full on middle, Berrington times it nicely down the ground. It looked destined for a boundary, but the fielder from mid off though has different ideas as he runs to his right, dives and saves three. 36/3

Keemo Paul is into the attack now.

Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.

9.6 J Holder to C MacLeod, Good shot! On a length around off, MacLeod strokes it on the up through covers for a brace. End of Powerplay 1 and it belongs to the Windies. 35/3

9.5 J Holder to C MacLeod, A bumper on off, the batsman evades it. 33/3

9.4 J Holder to C MacLeod, Shortish on off, punched to point. 33/3

9.3 J Holder to C MacLeod, Back of a length on off, MacLeod rocks back and defends it onto the ground. 33/3

9.2 J Holder to C MacLeod, Good length on middle, driven to mid on. 33/3

9.1 J Holder to C MacLeod, On a length around off, driven on the up towards mid on for no runs. 33/3

Now Holder has been given a few tablets by the physio.

8.6 K Roach to R Berrington, Finishes the over with a full ball on middle, Berrington drives it back to him. 33/3

8.5 K Roach to R Berrington, Fuller on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 33/3

8.4 K Roach to R Berrington, On again attacking the off pole and bowling on a length. The batsman however is solid in defense. 33/3

8.3 K Roach to R Berrington, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 33/3

8.2 K Roach to R Berrington, Bowls it on a length around middle, kept out. 33/3

8.1 K Roach to R Berrington, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. The batsman does well to flick it very fine down the leg side for a boundary. 33/3

Holder does manage to complete his over but the physio runs out immediately to have a check on him.

7.6 J Holder to C MacLeod, A bouncer on middle, ducks under it. 29/3

7.5 J Holder to C MacLeod, Shortish on off, pushed to mid off. 29/3

7.4 J Holder to C MacLeod, Down the leg side, the batsman works it through mid-wicket for two. 29/3

Holder is struggling here. He is down on his haunches after finishing the last delivery. He though does not want to go back as he comes running in to bowl another ball.

7.3 J Holder to C MacLeod, Good length on off, pushed towards cover. 27/3

7.2 J Holder to C MacLeod, A short ball on off, defended off the back foot. 27/3

7.1 J Holder to C MacLeod, Back of a length on middle, tucked to mid-wicket. 27/3

6.6 K Roach to R Berrington, A bumper to end the over, outside off, the batsman lets it be. 27/3

6.5 K Roach to C MacLeod, Works it on the leg side with the angle for a run. 27/3

6.4 K Roach to C MacLeod, On a length around off, blocked. 26/3

6.3 K Roach to R Berrington, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 26/3

6.2 K Roach to R Berrington, Good length outside off, left alone. 25/3

Richie Berrington walks out at no. 5.

6.1 K Roach to M Jones, OUT! The short ball does the trick for Roach! Third one down and Kemar gets his second. Jones will consider himself a touch unlucky but this shot was not needed. Roach makes use of the crease and bowls it from wide of it. Bangs it short into the body of the batsman. He goes for the pull and does strike it well but straight to the man at fine leg. Powell there takes a step or two ahead and accepts it. The Windies on top now, they need 7 wickets and Scotland need another 174 runs. 25/3

5.6 J Holder to M Jones, Uppish but in the gap! There was a fielder for the hook shot at backward square leg but Jones played it really well. Holder bangs it in short on middle, Jones walks across and pulls it uppishly through square leg for three. 25/2

5.5 J Holder to C MacLeod, Slower ball on middle, the batsman shuffles across and nudges it down to fine leg for a run. 22/2

5.4 J Holder to M Jones, Once again flicks it with the angle towards square leg for an easy run. 21/2

5.3 J Holder to C MacLeod, Down the leg side, worked around the corner for a run. 20/2

5.2 J Holder to C MacLeod, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 19/2

5.1 J Holder to M Jones, A chance of a run out! On a length on off, Jones taps it towards cover and first calls for a run. Then seeing Samuels get to the ball quickly, he hesitates but then goes for it. Luckily for him, Marlon fails to pick the ball up. Would have been close if MS would have picked it up cleanly. 19/2

4.6 K Roach to M Jones, Excellent stop! Short and on off, Jones camps back and punches it firmly towards Samuels at cover. He dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. A single taken by the batsmen. 18/2

4.5 K Roach to M Jones, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on off, Jones punches it back past the bowler. Mid off gives it a chase and keeps it down to two. 17/2

4.4 K Roach to M Jones, Lands it on a length around off, defended. 15/2

4.3 K Roach to C MacLeod, Fuller on middle, worked around the corner for a run. 15/2

4.2 K Roach to M Jones, Back of a length on off, guided down to third man for a run. 14/2

4.1 K Roach to M Jones, On a length around off, kept out. 13/2

3.6 J Holder to C MacLeod, Back of a length on off, guided to point. End of a successful over by Jason. 13/2

3.5 J Holder to C MacLeod, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 13/2

3.5 J Holder to C MacLeod, WIDE! Bangs it halfway down the pitch and the ball bounces way above the batsman's head. The umpire signals it a wide. 13/2

Calum MacLeod is the new man in.

3.4 J Holder to M Cross, OUT! Played on! The Windies skipper strikes. His 15th wicket in this tournament. Both the openers back in the hut for Scotland now. A short ball which has been so effective for Holder throughout the tournament on off. Cross tries to guide it down to third man but is done in by the bounce. The ball takes the inside edge and goes onto uproot the off pole. Holder is up and running in celebration and the Scots are now in trouble here. 12/2

3.3 J Holder to M Cross, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 12/1

3.2 J Holder to M Jones, In the air... catch it is the call, but it goes to the fielder on the bounce. A bumper, a well-directed one, aimed at the body of the batsman. Jones goes for the pull but the bounce gets big on the batsman as he tries to pull. It takes the top edge and goes towards Roach at fine leg. He comes running in but collects it on the bounce. 12/1

3.1 J Holder to M Cross, Well played! Shortish outside off, Cross guides it down to third man, past the second slip fielder for a run. 11/1

2.6 K Roach to M Jones, FOUR! Top shot! Shortish outside off, Jones rocks back, gets on top of the bounce and punches it through covers for a boundary. The first of the game. 10/1

2.5 K Roach to M Jones, Shorter in length on off, kept out. 6/1

2.4 K Roach to M Jones, Once again wide outside off, the batsman need not play at it. Poor this by Roach after taking a wicket, he should be making the new batsman play. 6/1

2.3 K Roach to M Jones, Back of a length outside off, left alone. 6/1

Michael Jones is the next man in.

2.2 K Roach to K Coetzer, OUT! There goes the first one and it is a big wicket. The in-form Coetzer departs. A very loose dismissal and the Scotland skipper will be kicking himself for playing that shot. A length ball around off, Coetzer tries to force it through the off side but fails to keep it down. It flies towards Evin Lewis who takes a simple catch, head height. An early wicket for the Windies, just the start they needed defending a below par total. They are all pumped up. 6/1

2.1 K Roach to M Cross, On a length around off, Cross leans forward and times it nicely through covers for three. 6/0

1.6 J Holder to K Coetzer, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. The Scotland batsmen have looked comfortable in both the overs. There is no swing available for the Windies bowlers till now. 3/0

1.5 J Holder to K Coetzer, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 3/0

1.4 J Holder to K Coetzer, Back of a length on off, it shapes back in a touch. Coetzer tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 3/0

1.4 J Holder to K Coetzer, WIDE! Down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 3/0

1.3 J Holder to K Coetzer, First runs for Scotland! They have cut down the deficit by two runs! Not in convincing manner though. On a length around off, Coetzer tries to drive it through the off side but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a brace. 2/0

1.2 J Holder to K Coetzer, On a length around off, kept out. 0/0

1.1 J Holder to K Coetzer, Starts off with a shorter length delivery outside off, Coetzer punches it hard but straight to the fielder at covers. 0/0

Jason Holder will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to M Cross, Full and wide outside off, Cross leaves it alone. Ends the first over with a dot, a maiden to begin with by Roach. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to M Cross, An excellent yorker on middle, but the batsman does really well to dig it out. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to M Cross, Good length outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to M Cross, A half-volley on the pads, Cross flicks it to square leg. He should have gotten off the mark on that ball. 0/0

0.2 K Roach to M Cross, Fuller on off, looking for some swing but there ain't any. Cross times it to mid off. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to M Cross, Action straightaway! A huge appeal but turned down! On a length around off, it shapes back in. Cross tries to flick but is done in by the inward movement. He is struck high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Good start for the Windies. 0/0

