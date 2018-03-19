Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies vs Zimbabwe in Harare

Johnson Charles was the top scorer for West Indies. He made 43 off 25 balls. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

That's all from this exciting encounter. It surely entertained one and all. The fact that Zimbabwe didn't given up till the end made it worth watching. In spite of winning this, Windies would like to get more clinical with their game. Next up, Afghanistan will face UAE tomorrow in a crucial match. We look forward to your company at 0930 local (0730 GMT). Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!

Graeme Cremer, Zimbabwe captain starts by saying that they were pretty happy with the target they set for the Windies. Adds that his spinners have been doing well so far in the competition so it was a tough call to take them off early. Credits Marlon Samuels and Shai Hope for the way they batted and more or less sealed the deal for Windies. States that it would have been nice to win today, but will embrace the must-win game against UAE and come out firing against them.

Jason Holder, Windies captain starts by saying that it was a team effort and they pulled back nicely. Praises Taylor for his knock. Adds that he was pleased with this game and that everyone put up their hands as they were always in the game. Ends by saying that they held their nerve nicely till the very end.

Marlon Samuels, Man of the Match starts by saying that it was a special team effort and they continued to believe in themselves. Reckons that it was a good wicket but they believed that they could chase it down. Adds that Hope is his favorite batsman and they needed to build a partnership together in that situation. Ends by saying that after his dismissal he was expecting Hope to bring it home but is pleased that they ended the game with the victory.

The hosts were not up to the mark with their bowling and Graeme Cremer also was found wanting in his captaincy. He didn't show any urgency when the duo of Samuels and Hope got settled and kept feeding them spin. In the hindsight, had he brought his pacers a little early, things could have panned a but differently. Also, his punt to bowl Sean Williams in the 49th over didn't work and bowling Kyle Jarvis then could have taken this match into the last over. Anyway, a bad day in the office and they slip to the number two spot with Windies going on top.

Just when the game looked to be done and dusted, the hosts sniffed a chance after removing both Samuels and Hope in a space of six balls. The batsmen following didn't shy away from swinging their bat but it came with a price as Windies lost another couple of wickets in quick succession. Zimbabwe took it close towards the end but the pair of Rovman Powell and Ashley Nurse kept their cool to score the remaining runs with an over remaining.

Chasing a stiff target, Windies got off to a good start but then lost Chris Gayle. It didn't bother them much though as Evin Lewis and Shai Hope raised a 72-run stand to keep the chase on track. Their position was further strengthened after the big century partnership between Marlon Samuels and Hope. The former, in particular, started cautiously but then pressed on the accelerator. Due to his knock, the asking rate always remained under control.

Terrific win for Windies! Things got a little too close for comfort but they have pulled it off. The usually noisy Harare Sports Club is very quiet at the moment, understandably so but nothing can be taken away from the way the visiting team scaled down the target. The players from both sides are shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.

48.6 S Williams to A Nurse, WINDIES WIN BY 4 WICKETS! This wasn't the case of a finishing it off in style as the winning run is a leg bye. Nurse goes down on one knee for a big sweep but fails to connect. It goes off his pads to short fine leg and they cross and jump in joy. 290/6

48.5 S Williams to R Powell, Eases it down through mid off for a single. Scores level! 289/6

48.4 S Williams to R Powell, This one stays a bit low around off, Powell defends it back. 288/6

48.3 S Williams to R Powell, Flatter delivery on middle, flicked to mid-wicket. 288/6

48.3 S Williams to R Powell, Not out! Quicker delivery fired down the leg side, Powell fails to flick and the keeper quickly dislodges the bails. He appeals and the square leg umpire goes upstairs. The replays find Powell safe. A wide given also. 288/6

A stumping appeal has been referred upstairs. He looks to be safe.

48.2 S Williams to R Powell, SIX! Clinical hit by Rovman Powell. Floated delivery landing full around middle, Powell clears his front leg and hoists it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Powell punches the air in delight. 3 needed more. 287/6

48.1 S Williams to R Powell, Drags his length short first up, on middle, Powell gets back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. Slight misfield in the deep by Raza made the second run easy. 281/6

Sean Williams comes on to bowl. Kyle Jarvis was also keen to bowl but Cremer is going with the spinner. Big punt this. 11 needed off 12 balls.

47.6 B Muzarabani to R Powell, Direct hit would have been curtains for Rovman Powell. A length delivery outside off has been driven on the up to mid off. It has gone straight to Cremer and they attempt for a suicidal run. The Zimbabwean skipper misses his shy at the non-striker's end and Powell survives. 279/6

47.5 B Muzarabani to A Nurse, Well bowled! A good length ball landing outside off and cutting back into the batsman off the seam, Nurse stays back to defend but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. They steal a run. 278/6

47.4 B Muzarabani to R Powell, This one is speared into the batsman, on a fuller length, Powell keeps it out off the inner half of the bat and it rolls in front of square leg. Another single taken. 277/6

47.3 B Muzarabani to R Powell, Back of a length delivery on off, Powell defends it off his back foot to covers. 276/6

47.2 B Muzarabani to A Nurse, Sensibly done by Mr. Ashley Nurse. He guides a length ball down to third man and rotates the strike. 276/6

47.1 B Muzarabani to R Powell, A little short in length on middle, Powell nudges it behind square leg for a run. Calm head shown by Rovman who usually is known for his power-hitting. 275/6

16 needed off 18 balls. Blessing Muzarabani is back on.

46.6 K Jarvis to A Nurse, Almost chops it on! Clever change in pace by Jarvis, comes up with an off cutter outside off, Nurse tries to play it down with an angled bat but gets an inside edge onto it. On another day, it would have gone onto the stumps. 274/6

46.5 K Jarvis to R Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 274/6

46.4 K Jarvis to A Nurse, Too full and outside off, Rovman gets forwad and pushes it gently to cover-point for a run. 273/6

46.3 K Jarvis to R Powell, A full delivery around off, dipping in, Powell forces it down to long off for a run. 272/6

46.2 K Jarvis to A Nurse, A shorter delivery angling into the batsman, Nurse mistimes his pull shot to mid on and eyes the second run. Not on. 271/6

46.1 K Jarvis to R Powell, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 270/6

45.6 G Cremer to A Nurse, Gets on the front foot and defends it watchfully. 12 from the over, along with a couple of wickets. An eventful one. 269/6

45.5 G Cremer to A Nurse, FOUR! Probably a Nurse can bandage the wounds which has suddenly opened for Windies. A tossed up ball on middle, Nurse gets down and sweeps it with all his might to the square leg boundary. 269/6

Ashley Nurse walks in next. A slip in place for the new man.

45.4 G Cremer to S Hetmyer, OUT! Ohhh, yes Cremer has picked another wicket here! Surely making amends. A sharp stumping done by Brendan as he too makes up for that dropped catch. The Zimbabwe skipper hurls in a lovely googly again, lands it around middle and it curls away after landing. Hetmyer kneels to nail his shot over the leg side but misses. In the process, his back leg is dragged out and Taylor is quick to remove the bails. He is very confident and the square leg umpire goes upstairs. The replays find Shimron short. Are West Indies bottling yet another chase? 25 needed off 26 balls. 265/6

A stumping appeal has been referred upstairs. Taylor looks confident. Have they picked up yet another one?

45.3 G Cremer to S Hetmyer, Dropped by the keeper! A googly landing wide outside off, Hetmyer flashes his blade through the line and gets a thick outside edge behind. Taylor fails to snap it and it goes off his gloves to third man. A couple taken. Will this drop prove costly? 265/5

Rovman Powell comes into bat.

45.2 G Cremer to J Holder, OUT! Captain takes the revenge immediately by removing his opposite number. Jason gets carried away with the last shot. Once again attempts to clear the straight boundary but this time he has failed to generate enough power. Raza at long off grabs a good running catch. You cannot keep Sikandar out of the match. He is omnipresent. 27 needed off 28 balls. 263/5

45.1 G Cremer to J Holder, SIX! Not a good start as Holder has cleared ropes with his brute power. Tossed up ball on middle, Holder pushes himself deep inside the crease to create some room and dispatches it over long on for a biggie. 263/4

Interesting move. Graeme Cremer has brought himself back into the attack. He is having an off day, can he make amends in his last over?

44.6 S Williams to S Hetmyer, Sliced in air towards covers for a brace. 33 runs needed from 5 overs. 257/4

44.5 S Williams to S Hetmyer, SIX! Hetmyer doesn't care if a wicket has been lost on the last ball. He lofts a tossed up delivery over the long on region for a maximum. A crucial strike by Hetmyer. 255/4

Jason Holder walks in next.

44.4 S Williams to S Hope, OUT! Yes, it is a clean catch. Catches win matches, and maybe Raza is proving it right today. Tossed up delivery around off stump. Hope gets low and slog sweeps it. Raza dives in front and takes a blinder. Hope is dismissed just at the time when Windies wouldn't want him to. Is there a twist in the tale? 249/4

Sikandar Raza has taken a stunner! But is it a clean catch? This could be a massive moment in the game. Hope is the batsman in question.

44.3 S Williams to S Hetmyer, Worked down the leg side for a single. 249/3

44.2 S Williams to S Hetmyer, In the air.... but safe. Tossed up delivery around the off stump line, Hetmyer tries to heave it. He finds the thick edge of the bat and the ball lands in the vacant area around covers. They pick up a brace. 248/3

44.1 S Williams to S Hope, Tossed up delivery outside off, pushed to covers for a single. 246/3

Sean Williams is back on.

43.6 B Muzarabani to S Hetmyer, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 8 runs and a big wicket from the over! 245/3

Shimron Hetmyer comes in to bat.

43.5 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, OUT! Gone! Huge roar from the crowd as soon as the keeper catches the ball. Muzarabani bowls it with a scrambled seam outside off and Samuels tries playing it down to third man. He gets a thick outside edge behind and Taylor dives across to his right to take an excellent catch. A nicely compiled knock by Samuels comes to an end. His 135-run stand with Hope has certainly handed the upper hand to his team. 45 needed off 37 balls. Too little too late? Can Zimbabwe still count their Blessing? 245/3

43.4 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, FOUR! Bang! Blessing dishes out a slower full ball outside off, Samuels picks up the variation in a trice and bludgeons it back past the bowler for a boundary. No chance for the fielders in the deep. 245/2

43.3 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, On a length outside off, Marlon tries to play it down towards third man but misses. 241/2

Dark clouds are slowly approaching the stadium. At the moment, it's nice and sunny though. Let's hope the rain gods make their appearance like the police makes in a Bollywood movie, after the climax.

43.2 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks. 241/2

43.1 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, FOUR! Muzarabani drags his length short around off and Samuels hammer-pulls it across the line. It speeds through and Chisoro in the deep fails to pull it back cleanly. It's found so in the replays as the onfield umpire had referred it upstairs. 241/2

42.6 K Jarvis to S Hope, Jarvis goes short and it's punched to covers where Ervine once again makes a good stop. 237/2

42.5 K Jarvis to M Samuels, A full toss on middle, Samuels flicks it to mid-wicket where Cremer makes a half-stop and they cross. The skipper recovers and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Samuels anyway was safely in. 237/2

42.4 K Jarvis to M Samuels, Shortish and outside off, stroked firmly to deep cover for a couple. 236/2

42.3 K Jarvis to S Hope, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 234/2

42.2 K Jarvis to S Hope, FOUR! Fortune favours the brave! Hope gets across the stumps to execute a slog sweep but it gathers the top edge and flies over the keeper's head for a boundary. Runs are coming too quickly which won't please the Zimbabweans. 233/2

42.1 K Jarvis to M Samuels, Jarvis dishes out a short delivery outside off, Samuels hangs on the back foot and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 229/2

41.6 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope mistimes his punch to covers. Lets out a big grunt in anger. 5 from this over. 228/2

41.6 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Wide! Short and down the leg side, Hope allows it to go through. 228/2

41.5 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Keeps it short and outside off, Samuels plays a full-blooded cut shot and Raza at point makes a half-stop. They take a run. 227/2

41.4 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 226/2

41.3 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Width on offer outside off, smacked to deep cover for an easy couple. 226/2

41.2 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Sharp short ball, well-targeted at the batsman, Samuels is taken aback as he tries to keep it out. Ends up copping a blow on his gloves. The crowd certainly loved that. 224/2

41.1 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Short in length and outside off, it's steered square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 224/2

40.6 K Jarvis to M Samuels, Shortish again, pushed firmly to covers where Ervine made a good diving stop. 6 from this over, 67 more needed from 54 balls. 223/2

40.5 K Jarvis to S Hope, Dropped by Cremer! Was that the moment? But give it to the effort from the Zimbabwean skipper. He gave it his all but it wasn't meant to be. It's another short ball which is pulled aerially towards short mid-wicket where Cremer flies to his left but fails to catch it. It goes off his hands to long on for a run. The double nelson nearly did it for the hosts! 223/2

40.4 K Jarvis to S Hope,Short delivery outside off, on the slower side, Shai waits and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. The crowd has gone very quiet. 222/2

40.3 K Jarvis to S Hope, Fantastic shot! Jarvis overpitches a shade and Hope unfurls a good looking cover drive. The fielder in the deep makes a tumbling stop and saves two runs. 220/2

40.2 K Jarvis to M Samuels, Back of a length ball outside off, played down in the gap at point for a run. 218/2

40.1 K Jarvis to M Samuels, Cremer takes himself off the attack and inserts Jarvis. He begins with a shortish ball on off and Samuels punches it to covers. 217/2

39.6 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Width on offer outside off, Samuels guides it to third man and keeps strike. 2 from the over, 4 in the last two from Muzarabani but the other end is leaking runs much to Zimbabwe's worry. 217/2

39.5 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 216/2

39.4 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Soft hands as he eases it in front of square leg for a run. 216/2

39.3 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Length ball on middle, helped on the leg side but straight to the fielder. 215/2

39.2 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Around off on a length, defended off the back foot. 215/2

39.1 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 215/2

38.6 G Cremer to M Samuels, SIX! Samuels is putting on a show here at the Harare Sports Club and the crowd has gone silent. Samuels is once again down the track in a flash, keeps his eyes on the ball and smites it over long on for a biggie. 19 from the over, if I'm not wrong the first over after the first drinks break went for 15. Wonder what they are sipping! Meanwhile, the 100-run stand comes up. This pair has successfully pushed the home team in a corner. 215/2

38.5 G Cremer to M Samuels, FOUR! Marlon Samuels has pressed the clutch button to shift into fifth gear. Another charge to Cremer, doesn't matter where the ball is landing as he admonishes it over the bowler's head. This time the long on fielder rushes across to his left, tries to pull it back with his one arm but has no chance. Blazes past him. 209/2

38.4 G Cremer to M Samuels, SIX! High and handsome! Cremer gives this one some extra air and lands it around off, Samuels gets the chance to free his arms. He jumps out and dismisses it over long off. The fielder in the deep thought that he is in with a chance but can only watch it sail over his head. 205/2

38.3 G Cremer to M Samuels, Fails to read the length there, Samuels. He does well to keep it out at the last moment on the off side with the spin. 199/2

38.2 G Cremer to M Samuels, Tossed up ball around leg, Samuels skips down the track to take it on the full and whips it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a couple. 199/2

38.1 G Cremer to S Hope, Flatter and fuller on leg, eased down to long on for a run. 197/2

Drinks break. 94 needed off 72 balls with 8 wickets in hand. Windies have the upper hand and the home team requires wickets in order to make a comeback. The current pair has settled in nicely and looked in control. They have been watchful but have not spared any bad balls coming their way. Would be a smooth sail for them if these two last the distance. The African side surely will look to separate them as soon as possible.

37.6 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, a little bit of inward shape there, Samuels guards his stumps and then shoulders arms. Only 2 from the over, a good one for Zimbabwe. 196/2

37.5 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Too full on this occasion, outside off, it's squeezed out through cover-point for a single. 196/2

37.4 B Muzarabani to S Hope, On a length outside off, played down with an angled bat to point. 195/2

37.3 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Angles in a length ball on middle, Marlon nudges it in front of square leg for a run. 195/2

37.2 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Another play and a miss. Samuels this time tries to cut a short ball but fails to put bat on ball. 194/2

37.1 B Muzarabani to M Samuels, Play and a miss! This one is served on a length outside off and holds its line, Samuels pushes inside the line and misses. 194/2

Blessing Muzarabani is brought back into the attack.

36.6 G Cremer to M Samuels, Flatter and shorter outside off, Samuels forces it off his back foot to sweeper cover for a run. 29th ODI fifty for the experienced campaigner. Has paced it superbly. Now all he needs to do is to finish it well for his team. 194/2

36.5 G Cremer to M Samuels, Goes on the back foot and punches it to the off side, dot ball. 193/2

36.4 G Cremer to M Samuels, Cheekily played! Slow spin away from the batsman from around off, Samuels opens the face of the bat at the last moment and runs it past short third man. Masakadza chases it and pulls it back just before the rope. Saves two. 193/2

36.3 G Cremer to M Samuels, Straighter in line, Samuels helps it to short fine leg and his partner shows interest in a run. He is sent back quickly as the fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end. A wayward one and Cremer does well to make the stop. 191/2

36.2 G Cremer to S Hope, Gets on the front foot and drives it with the spin through covers for a single. 191/2

36.1 G Cremer to M Samuels, Forces a full ball to long off for a run. 190/2

35.6 S Raza to M Samuels, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 18 from the over, 101 needed off 84 balls. 189/2

35.5 S Raza to M Samuels, SIX! Change in gears! Samuels has decided to take on the bowler. Rushes down the track again to a full ball and hammers it over wide long off for another biggie. 188/2

35.4 S Raza to M Samuels, SIX! This is turning out to be a good over for Windies. Tossed up ball around off, fuller in length, Samuels gives it the charge and launches it over long off for a maximum. 182/2

35.3 S Raza to S Hope, Flighted and outside off, quietly played in front of short third man for a run. 176/2

35.2 S Raza to S Hope, FOUR! Nicely done. Raza tries a variation in the form of a leg spinner. But it lands on the shorter side and Shai smashes it over covers to find the fence. 175/2

35.1 S Raza to S Hope, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 171/2

Blessing Muzarabani is seen warming up. Either he has been summoned by his skipper to be ready or he is trying to catch his captain's attention.

34.6 G Cremer to M Samuels, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 171/2

34.5 G Cremer to S Hope, Gets back and punches it to long on for a run. 171/2

34.4 G Cremer to S Hope, This time he has flicked it on the leg side, although not in the gap. 170/2

34.3 G Cremer to S Hope, Cremer comes up with a googly in reply. Hope fails to read it, tries to defend from the crease and it takes an inside edge of his bat. Goes through his legs to square leg. 170/2

34.2 G Cremer to S Hope, FOUR! Shot! It's on the shorter side around off, Hope goes deep inside the crease for the pull shot and brings his bottom hand into play to place his shot perfectly. It flies over square leg and embraces the rope. 170/2

34.1 G Cremer to S Hope, Sliding down the leg side, Hope fails to work it off his pads. 166/2

Graeme Cremer is back on.

33.6 S Raza to S Hope, Fifty for Shai Hope, his 5th in ODIs. Good knock so far by him as he has kept Windies' hopes alive. A delivery on the pads, Shai works it in front of square leg for a single. 166/2

33.5 S Raza to M Samuels, Milking runs with ease. Another safe shot played down the ground to long off. 165/2

33.4 S Raza to S Hope, Flatter and on middle, hit down to long on for one. 164/2

33.3 S Raza to M Samuels, Flighted and around off, Marlon goes back and punches it to covers. The fielder fumbles and they cross. 163/2

33.2 S Raza to S Hope, Turns it off his pads through mid-wicket and jogs across to the other end. 162/2

33.1 S Raza to M Samuels, Short and around off, punched from the back foot and the cover fielder made a partial stop inside the ring. A single. 161/2

32.6 S Williams to M Samuels, Jumps out of the crease to a full ball and drills it down to long on for a run. They are batting sensibly and risk-free. 50-run stand comes up! 160/2

32.5 S Williams to S Hope, Goes on the back foot and strokes it through the gap on the off side. A single taken again. 159/2

32.4 S Williams to M Samuels, Slower this time, outside off, Marlon punches it through covers for a run. 158/2

32.3 S Williams to M Samuels, Walks a step down the track and defends it watchfully. 157/2

32.2 S Williams to S Hope, On the pads, eased in front of square leg for a brisk single. The fielder missed his shy at the bowler's end but anyway the batsman would have been safe. Good running. 157/2

32.1 S Williams to M Samuels, Quicker around off, punched to covers for one. 156/2

31.6 T Chisoro to S Hope, Whoa! That's been darted in on middle and leg at 104 kph. Hope does well to keep it out safely. 155/2

31.5 T Chisoro to S Hope, Flatter on off, punched ferociously down to sweeper cover where the fielder dived to stop the ball. A couple taken. 155/2

31.4 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Too full and around off, drilled through covers for a single. 153/2

31.3 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Fires one in, full and on middle, Samuels helps it straight to square leg. 152/2

31.2 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Another dot ball as the batsman forces a full ball back to the bowler. 152/2

31.1 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Flighted ball on off, fuller in length, it's driven back to the bowler who dives to his left and parries it to the cover fielder. 152/2

30.6 S Williams to S Hope, Short ball around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a brace. 152/2

30.5 S Williams to M Samuels, Boom! It has uprooted one of the stumps at the non-striker's end. A flatter ball on off, Samuels plays a rocket-punch from the back foot and it deflects towards mid off after hitting the stumps. A single taken. The umpire there was in serious danger as he jumped to avoid getting hurt. 150/2

30.4 S Williams to S Hope, Shortish and outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a run. 149/2

30.3 S Williams to M Samuels, Loopy and around leg, fuller in length, Samuels eases it down to long on for one. 148/2

30.2 S Williams to S Hope, Quicker full ball around off, driven back past the bowler to long off for a run. 147/2

30.1 S Williams to S Hope, Flighted full ball on middle, defended back to the bowler. 146/2

29.6 T Chisoro to S Hope, Hope opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 144 needed off 120 balls. 146/2

29.5 T Chisoro to S Hope, Flatter and shorter outside off, played down to point. 145/2

29.4 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Fires one in, on middle, it's punched back towards the bowler. Chisoro nearly collides with the non-striker in an attempt to stop the ball. It goes through to long on and they rotate the strike. 145/2

29.3 T Chisoro to S Hope, Skidding back into the batsman, Shai helps it in front of square leg for a run. 144/2

29.2 T Chisoro to S Hope, Beaten! Quicker delivery, around off, Hope tries to cut but misses. Almost edged it to the keeper. 143/2

29.1 T Chisoro to S Hope, Short and wide again, outside off, Hope punches it off his back foot, fails to keep it down and it goes just wide of the cover fielder inside the ring. Williams makes a good save near the fence in the deep and returns a sharp throw. A couple taken. 143/2

28.6 S Williams to M Samuels, Samuels has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 141/2

28.5 S Williams to S Hope, Gets forward to a full ball and pushes it with soft hands to covers. 141/2

28.4 S Williams to M Samuels, Another arm ball, sliding down, Samuels helps it through square leg for a run. 140/2

28.3 S Williams to M Samuels, Stifled appeal for an lbw! An arm ball landing on middle and leg, skidding down, Samuels fails to defend and is hit on the pads. They appeal mutely, nothing from the umpire. Missing leg. 139/2

28.2 S Williams to S Hope, Fullish on leg, forced to widish long on for a run. 139/2

28.1 S Williams to M Samuels, Zimbabwe have been culprit of bowling too short to this pair. Another one on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 138/2

27.6 T Chisoro to S Hope, Flighted full around off, it's defended back off the front foot. 137/2

27.5 T Chisoro to S Hope, Fails to put it away. Short and wide outside off, cut straight to point. 137/2

27.4 T Chisoro to S Hope, Short and on middle, Hope nudges it off his hips to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs. 137/2

27.3 T Chisoro to S Hope, Flighted ball on off, defended back. 135/2

27.2 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Rocks back to a short ball and punches it to long off for a run. 135/2

27.1 T Chisoro to M Samuels, On the pads, worked on the leg side but found the fielder. 134/2

26.6 S Williams to S Hope, Lunges to a full ball on middle and defends it back. 134/2

26.5 S Williams to M Samuels, Shortish around leg, helped through square leg for a run. 134/2

26.4 S Williams to M Samuels, Bowls it around middle and off, Samuels defends it back. 133/2

26.3 S Williams to M Samuels, Drags his length short and drops it around off, Samuels plays it down from the back foot to the off side. 133/2

26.2 S Williams to S Hope, Tossed up ball on middle, knocked down to long on for a run. 133/2

26.1 S Williams to S Hope, Quicker and darted down the leg side, the batsman failed to get it away. 132/2

25.6 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end the over. 132/2

25.5 T Chisoro to M Samuels, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 132/2

25.4 T Chisoro to M Samuels, FOUR! Chisoro fires it in, on the shorter side outside off, Samuels waits for it plays a late cut to find the gap between short third man and backward point. A boundary results. 132/2

25.3 T Chisoro to M Samuels, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. No run. 128/2

25.2 T Chisoro to S Hope, Presses forward and pushes it wide of the bowler at covers for a run. 128/2

25.1 T Chisoro to S Hope, Flatter and quicker on off, tapped down to point. 127/2

Tendai Chisoro is back on.

24.6 S Williams to M Samuels, FOUR! Misfield in the deep, by Chisoro. Williams serves a short delivery on middle, Samuels goes on the back foot to cash it in. Makes good connection with his pull shot and sends it racing away through square leg. A very poor effort by Chisoro in the deep as he lets it through. 127/2

24.5 S Williams to M Samuels, Helps it off his pads to short fine leg. 123/2

24.4 S Williams to M Samuels, Fires in a full ball on leg, it's pushed back towards the bowler. 123/2

24.3 S Williams to S Hope, Short in length outside off, pulled in front of square leg for a single. 123/2

24.2 S Williams to M Samuels, Full and flighted on off, driven down to long off for one. 122/2

24.1 S Williams to M Samuels, Flatter and on middle, defended off the back foot to the leg side. 121/2

Sean Williams is into the attack.

23.6 S Raza to M Samuels, Goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for one. 121/2

23.5 S Raza to M Samuels, Gently eases it off his pads to deep mid-wicket and returns for the second run. The fielder in the deep was caught napping. 120/2

23.4 S Raza to M Samuels, Gets on the front foot and defends it to the right of the bowler. 118/2

23.3 S Raza to M Samuels, FOUR! Stroked with brute force! A long hop on middle, Samuels goes deep inside the crease and plays a thunderous pull shot. Doesn't bother to keep it down and it screams through the gap between the square leg umpire and the backward square leg fielder for a boundary. 118/2

23.2 S Raza to M Samuels, Quicker this time, full outside off, driven straight to the cover fielder again. 114/2

23.1 S Raza to M Samuels, Flatter off spinner on off, defended off the front foot towards short cover. 114/2

22.6 G Cremer to S Hope, Another back foot punch by Hope but once again he fails to beat the cover fielder. 114/2

22.5 G Cremer to S Hope, Shortish and on off, Shai goes back and punches it to cover-point. 114/2

22.4 G Cremer to M Samuels, Soft hands. Samuels pushes it gently to covers for one. 114/2

22.3 G Cremer to S Hope, Flatter and shorter outside off, it's driven to sweeper, a single results one more time. 113/2

22.2 G Cremer to M Samuels, Flighted and on middle, flicked in front of square leg for a run. 112/2

22.1 G Cremer to M Samuels, Short and outside off, cut straight to the point fielder. 111/2

21.6 S Raza to M Samuels, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. Terrific over, 3 runs and a wicket from it! 111/2

21.5 S Raza to M Samuels, Nearly goes back onto the stumps. Tries to drive it through the line but gets a inside edge. It rolls back and goes very closely past the leg pole. Ufff...that was very close. 110/2

21.4 S Raza to M Samuels, Outside off, tapped down to point. 110/2

21.3 S Raza to M Samuels, Slower ball, full and wide outside off, Marlon tries to drive but misses. 110/2

Marlon Samuels is the new batsman.

21.2 S Raza to E Lewis, OUT! It's that man again. Sikandar Raza. The golden-arm man. Clever change in pace by Raza. He bowled the first ball slower through the air but darts this one at 98 kph. Lewis tries flicking it on the leg side but fails to close the face of the bat in time. It pops out back to the bowler from the leading half of his bat and Raza accepts the return catch gleefully. Big, big blow to Windies. The set batsman is out of here. 180 more needed for a win. 110/2

Solomon Mire is off the field. Maybe, still feeling the effect of that blow he received while batting which also forced him to retire hurt.

21.1 S Raza to E Lewis, Straighter delivery, slower in pace, Lewis flicks it through mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run. 110/1

20.6 G Cremer to S Hope, Floated full ball on middle, Hope strides forward and defends it back to the bowler. 108/1

20.5 G Cremer to E Lewis, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 108/1

20.4 G Cremer to S Hope, Cremer is on the slower side but at the same time he is on the shorter side as well, Hope punches it to sweeper cover for one. 107/1

20.3 G Cremer to S Hope, Slower through the air, on and around off, 80 kph, Hope defends it with an angled bat to point. 106/1

20.2 G Cremer to S Hope, Slight miscommunication but no harm done. Flighted full on off, Hope pushes it with soft hands to covers and looks for a run. He is sent back immediately as the fielder attacks the ball. 106/1

20.1 G Cremer to S Hope, Tossed up ball on off, Hope lunges to meet the ball and defends it form the inside half of the bat. 106/1

19.6 S Raza to E Lewis, Flighted and on off, the batsman stays back footed as he plays it back towards the left side of the bowler. 106/1

19.5 S Raza to E Lewis, Shorter and on off, punched to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 106/1

19.4 S Raza to E Lewis, Slower this time, a tossed up ball landing on middle, Lewis gets behind the line and defends it from the crease. 104/1

19.3 S Raza to S Hope, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 104/1

19.2 S Raza to S Hope, Slider outside off, skidding away, Hope is beaten as he attempts to drive. 103/1

19.1 S Raza to S Hope, Flatter and on off, Hope goes back and punches it to the off side, finds cover-point. 103/1

Sikandar Raza to bowl. An expected change after Chisoro went for aplenty in his last over.

18.6 G Cremer to S Hope, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 103/1

18.5 G Cremer to S Hope, Cremer gets away with a poor delivery. Short and outside off, Hope cuts but finds the point fielder. 102/1

18.4 G Cremer to S Hope, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it back. 102/1

18.3 G Cremer to E Lewis, Short and pulled to deep square leg for a run. 102/1

18.2 G Cremer to S Hope, Goes on the back foot and punches it past the bowler for a single at long on. 101/1

18.1 G Cremer to S Hope, Gets forward to a full ball and drives it to extra cover. 100/1

17.6 T Chisoro to E Lewis, FOUR! This has been a very poor over by Chisoro. Every time he has bowled short, he has gone for a boundary. It's down the leg side and easily pulled behind square leg for a boundary. 15 from the over after the drinks break, the kind of start Windies would have liked. 100 up! 100/1

17.5 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Played to the point region by the batsman. Two runs added to the total. 96/1

17.4 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Flatter on middle, tapped from the back foot to the leg side. 94/1

17.3 T Chisoro to E Lewis, FOUR! Lewis brings up his second ODI fifty with a cracking back foot punch. Chisoro once again commits the sin of bowling short, it's outside off and Lewis eases himself on the back foot. He packs a punch and smashes it through covers for a boundary. Excellent knock by the opener so far, he dropped his guard a bit after losing Gayle and is playing a more sensible and watchful innings. Still a long way to go and Windies will hope he stays till the end. 94/1

17.2 T Chisoro to S Hope, Quicker one this time, Hope tickles it off his pads to the on side, finds the gap through mid-wicket for one. 90/1

17.1 T Chisoro to S Hope, FOUR! Chisoro starts off with a short ball outside off, easy pickings for the batsman. Hope uses the depth of his crease and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket fence. Mire in the deep had no chance. 50-run stand comes up! 89/1

Drinks are on the field.

16.6 G Cremer to S Hope, Tossed up delivery around middle and leg, worked to deep mid-wicket for a run. 85/1

16.5 G Cremer to S Hope, Tossed up delivery outside off, Hope drives it to covers. Raza makes an excellent save to deny some runs for the Windies. 84/1

16.4 G Cremer to E Lewis, Floated delivery worked on the leg side for a run. 84/1

16.3 G Cremer to E Lewis, Lewis pulls it to mid-wicket. 83/1

16.2 G Cremer to E Lewis, Lewis defends it off the front foot towards the bowler's right. Again a yes and no by the batsmen, but this time they decide against it. 83/1

16.1 G Cremer to E Lewis, Tossed up delivery, driven to covers. 83/1

15.6 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Punched off the back foot to long on for a run. 83/1

15.5 T Chisoro to S Hope, There was an opportunity to get a run out but that was sloppy by Muzarabani. Hope plays a quicker delivery with soft hands to point. His partner calls him for a single but Hope is against it. However eventually they decide to go for it. Had the fielder picked it up and given it to the bowler, Hope was out by miles. 82/1

15.4 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Punched to long off for a run. 81/1

15.3 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Chisoro fires it on the stumps, Lewis plays it back to the bowler. 80/1

15.2 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Loopy delivery outside off, driven to covers. 80/1

15.1 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Tossed up delivery outside off, Lewis works it in between the point and short third man area. The batsmen pick up a brace. 80/1

14.6 G Cremer to S Hope, Flat and short outside off, played to point. 78/1

14.5 G Cremer to S Hope, FOUR! Short and asking for trouble. Hope lifts it over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 78/1

14.4 G Cremer to E Lewis, Played to square leg for a run. 74/1

14.3 G Cremer to E Lewis, Yet another risky shot by Lewis. Flatter delivery on the leg stump, he flicks it to short fine leg. 73/1

14.2 G Cremer to E Lewis, FOUR! He is making it look so easy. Tossed up delivery outside off stump, Lewis leans into the drive and gets it through covers for a boundary. He is just 8 shy from reaching his half century. 73/1

14.1 G Cremer to S Hope, Driven to covers for a run. 69/1

13.6 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Tossed up delivery, driven to mid off. 68/1

13.5 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Chisoro fires it full on the pads, Lewis sweeps it to short fine leg. That was a risky shot. Had he missed it, he was gone for all money. 68/1

13.5 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Chisoro drags it down the leg side. Lewis tries to hit it but fails to put bat to it. The umpire signals it a wide. 68/1

13.4 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Worked to mid-wicket for no run. 67/1

13.3 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Floated delivery, played back to the bowler. 67/1

13.2 T Chisoro to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on the batsman's hips, played to short fine leg. 67/1

13.1 T Chisoro to S Hope, Tossed up delivery around the off stump line, driven to sweeper cover for a run. 67/1

Tendai Chisoro comes into the attack.

12.6 G Cremer to E Lewis, Lewis defends it off the front foot by getting in line of the ball. 66/1

12.5 G Cremer to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on the middle stump, defended off the front foot by Lewis. 66/1

12.4 G Cremer to E Lewis, Punched off the back foot to covers. 66/1

12.3 G Cremer to S Hope, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, driven to sweeper cover for a run. 66/1

12.2 G Cremer to E Lewis, Worked to square leg for a single. 65/1

12.1 G Cremer to E Lewis, Tosses it up around off stump, Lewis defends it off the front foot. 64/1

11.6 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Length delivery towards the middle stump, played to point. 64/1

11.5 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, played with soft hands to gully. 64/1

11.4 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off, Lewis works it to mid off for a run. 64/1

11.3 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Length delivery around off stump line, Lewis defends it from the crease. 63/1

11.2 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Similar delivery worked to third man for a run. 63/1

11.1 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery on the batsman's body, Lewis works it to mid-wicket for a run. 62/1

10.6 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Lewis works it to third man and keeps the strike for next over. 61/1

10.5 K Jarvis to E Lewis, FOUR! You can't afford to bowl loose deliveries like these. Too full and outside off, Lewis leans into the drive and gets it past covers for a boundary. 60/1

10.4 K Jarvis to S Hope, Full delivery on the middle stump line, driven to mid off for a quick single. 56/1

10.3 K Jarvis to S Hope, Back of a length delivery on the middle stump, played to point. 55/1

10.2 K Jarvis to S Hope, Jarvis lands it on a good length spot outside off, Hope tries to drive it but gets beaten. The ball jags back in and gets past his pads and bat. 55/1

10.1 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length ball, punched to sweeper cover for a run. 55/1

9.6 B Muzarabani to S Hope, SIX! What a shot! Short delivery banged in outside off stump, Hope pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Don't go by his height, he can clear the ground with ease. At the end of 10 overs, Windies are 54-1. 54/1

9.5 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Short delivery towards the batsman, Hope defends it off the back foot. 48/1

9.4 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Short delivery banged in outside off. Hope pulls it awkwardly towards mid off. 48/1

9.3 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Back of a length delivery, angling towards the batsman. Hope defends it form the crease. 48/1

9.2 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Slower delivery on the hips of the batsman, worked to short fine leg for a run. 48/1

9.1 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Lewis leaves it alone. 47/1

8.6 K Jarvis to S Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hope punches it off the back foot to covers. Just a run off the over. 47/1

8.5 K Jarvis to S Hope, Length delivery outside off stump, Hope lets it be. 47/1

8.4 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery on the batsman's body, nudged to mid on off the back foot for a quick single. 47/1

8.3 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Full delivery on the middle stump line. Lewis drives it back, Jarvis extends his right hand and saves the on drive. 46/1

8.2 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Similar delivery and Lewis shoulder arms to it. 46/1

8.1 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Length delivery outside off stump, Lewis leaves it alone. 46/1

7.6 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Slower delivery full on the middle stump, played to the leg side. 46/1

7.5 B Muzarabani to S Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 46/1

7.4 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Worked to mid-wicket for a single. 46/1

7.3 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery around off stump, defended off the back foot. 45/1

7.2 B Muzarabani to S Hope, DROPPED! But what an attempt... Catches like these have to stick. But you got to give credit for his effort. Zimbabwe are giving everything on the field today. Short delivery banged in towards the batsman, Hope goes for the pull but only manages to top edge it. The ball skies towards the fine leg region, Jarvis comes running across to his right from his position. He dives in and gets his one hand to it but fails to pouch it. The batsmen pick up a single. All his teammates are applauding him for his effort and so are my colleagues sitting over here. 45/1

7.1 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Short of a length around off stump, played to cover point. 44/1

6.6 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Short delivery on the middle stump line, Lewis punches it to mid on. 44/1

6.5 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery on the stumps, Lewis works it to point. 44/1

6.4 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Angling away from the batsman, Lewis points his bat upwards. 44/1

6.3 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Full length delivery outside off, Lewis lets it be. 44/1

6.2 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Length delivery outside off stump, Lewis shoulder arms to it. 44/1

6.1 K Jarvis to E Lewis, SIX! There is no stopping Lewis even after Gayle's departure. Short delivery on his hips, he pulls it over square leg for a maximum. 44/1

5.6 B Muzarabani to S Hope, Short delivery outside off stump, Hope leaves it alone. 38/1

Shai Hope walks in next.

5.5 B Muzarabani to C Gayle, OUT! Muzarabani draws first blood and it's a big wicket. Chris Gayle will have a long walk back to the pavilion. Short and wide outside off, Gayle tries to heave it across the line but gets a thick edge which flies to the third man region. Jarvis comes charging in from his position and accepts the catch gracefully. Zimbabwe are delighted, they certainly know the value of this wicket. The crowd has gone mad as well. 38/1

5.4 B Muzarabani to C Gayle, Play and a miss. Muzarabani bangs it short, Gayle tries to pull it but misses. 38/0

5.3 B Muzarabani to E Lewis, Short delivery, played towards square leg for a run. 38/0

5.2 B Muzarabani to C Gayle, Gayle comes charging down and plays it in front of mid off for a quick single. 37/0

5.1 B Muzarabani to C Gayle, Starts by banging it short on the batsman's body. Gayle rocks back and defends it off the back foot. 36/0

4.6 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Well bowled! Length delivery on the off stump line. Lewis tries to defend it but gets the outside edge which flies past the slip region towards third man. They pick up a brace. 36/0

4.5 K Jarvis to E Lewis, FOUR! This time he finds the gap. He has been hitting it nicely but has been failing to find the gap. Back of a length outside off, Lewis waits back and punches it off the back foot past covers for a boundary. 34/0

4.4 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Similar delivery, played to covers for no run. 30/0

4.3 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, punched to covers. The fielder does well to stop it. 30/0

4.2 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Length ball on the stumps, Lewis plays it off the front foot. 30/0

4.1 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, punched to covers. 30/0

3.6 S Raza to C Gayle, Raza fires it full towards the batsman's legs, Gayle defends it off the front foot. 30/0

3.5 S Raza to C Gayle, SIX! Announcement of Gayle storm? Raza tosses it up on the batsman's legs, Gayle once again jumps out of the crease and lofts it over long on for half a dozen. This is what he is known for and not for some cheeky shots. 30/0

3.4 S Raza to C Gayle, SIX! It wasn't late that we would have seen this from Gayle. He comes dancing down and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. 24/0

3.3 S Raza to C Gayle, Did we just see Chris Gayle sweep? When was the last time we witnessed it? Tossed up delivery around the off stump line, Gayle sweeps it in air towards square leg. He is lucky that it landed in the vacant area. The batsmen pick up a brace. 18/0

3.2 S Raza to C Gayle, Gayle dances down the track and defends it off the front foot. 16/0

3.1 S Raza to C Gayle, Tossed up delivery on the middle stump line, Gayle defends it off the front foot. 16/0

2.6 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Short delivery outside off stump, played to point. 8 runs off this over. 16/0

2.5 K Jarvis to E Lewis, FOUR! Short and asking for trouble. Second boundary of the over. Jarvis bowls it on his hips, Lewis rocks back and pulls it to the square leg boundary. He is making full use of the Powerplay. 16/0

2.4 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length ball outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 12/0

2.3 K Jarvis to E Lewis, FOUR! Short delivery banged in towards the batsman. Lewis goes in for the pull and gets it just over the mid on fielder for a boundary. 12/0

2.2 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Short delivery on the stumps, defended off the back foot from the crease. 8/0

2.1 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched superbly to covers. 8/0

1.6 S Raza to E Lewis, Sloppy by the fielder at mid on. Bonus runs for Windies. Lewis nudges a full delivery on the stumps to mid on and calls his partner for a run. The fielder at mid on comes charging and has a wild throw at the striker's end. The keeper had no chance collecting it and the ball runs to the fence for a boundary at third man. 8/0

1.6 S Raza to E Lewis, Raza drags it wide down the leg side, the umpire signals it a wide. 3/0

1.5 S Raza to E Lewis, Raza flights it towards the batsman, Lewis defends it off the front foot. 2/0

1.4 S Raza to E Lewis, Flatter and full on the leg stump line, Lewis works it to square leg. 2/0

1.3 S Raza to E Lewis, Tossed up delivery, driven back to the bowler. 2/0

1.2 S Raza to E Lewis, Floated delivery towards the batsman, Lewis defends it back to the bowler off the front foot. 2/0

1.1 S Raza to C Gayle, Good delivery to start with. He tosses it towards the batsman in the middle stump line. Gayle tries to defend it, the ball finds the inside edge of the bat and rolls to short fine leg. They sneak in a run. 2/0

0.6 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to mid off. Just one off the first over. 1/0

0.5 K Jarvis to E Lewis, DROPPED! A tough chance though. It would have been just the start they would have wished for had Raza managed to pocket it. Short delivery outside off stump, Lewis cuts it hard towards point. Raza dives to his left and gets his hand to it but fails to hold onto it. 1/0

0.4 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, played off the back foot to point. 1/0

0.3 K Jarvis to E Lewis, Short delivery banged in outside off stump, Lewis punches it off his back foot to covers. 1/0

0.2 K Jarvis to C Gayle, First run for Windies. Short delivery on the batsman's body, Gayle works it to fine leg and opens his account with a single. 1/0

0.1 K Jarvis to C Gayle, Good start by Jarvis. He lands in on a good length spot outside off stump. Gayle tries to defend it but gets beaten. 0/0

First Published: March 19, 2018, 12:57 PM IST