Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

ICC World Cup Super League Explainer: Format, Points System and Qualification Process for 2023

Hosts India and the next seven highest placed teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
ICC World Cup Super League Explainer: Format, Points System and Qualification Process for 2023

The ICC World Cup Super League, which will begin with the ODI series between England and Ireland in Southampton on 30 July 2020, is the pathway to the next Cricket World Cup scheduled for India in October-November 2023.

Netherlands and all the 12 Full members of the ICC will be part of this 156-game extravaganza which is meant to not only act as a qualifier for 2023 but also to help revive the ODI format.

The Super League however is starting much later than the ICC would have liked due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all ODI matches will be part of the Super League.

Format

Teams will play a series of three ODI matches against eight of the 12 other teams, thus figuring in 24 matches each in the championship.

They will play four series at home and four away, ensuring a variety of oppositions, venues and equal home advantage.

No Knockout phase required.

2023 Qualification

Hosts India and the next seven highest placed teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup.

The rest of the five nations will play along with five Associate sides in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, with two teams from the Qualifier making it to the 10-team World Cup in India.

Points System

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss.

Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series. There are criteria in place to separate two or more teams on equal points.

Third Umpire calling No-ball

The front-foot no-ball has been a highly debated topic in cricket and in the ODI Super League, the third umpire will be trusted with the responsibility when the tournament kicks off with the England and Ireland series. The ICC had previously used the technology to monitor bowlers overstepping during the ODI series between India and West Indies last December. That series was part of a trial period. Satisfied with the "successful" outcome of the trials, the ICC then decided to leave the adjudication of front-foot no-balls solely with the third umpire during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia.

Why Netherlands?

The 13th and final spot in the ODI league was reserved for the winner of the World Cricket League Championship, which was won by Netherlands after beating Namibia in their final game. While that has assigned the Dutch regular top-flight cricket - including more bilateral ODIs than they've ever played to date - for the duration of the ODI league, they won't be playing India, Australia, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.

2023 world cupICiccicc world cup super leagueICC World Cup Super League ExplainerODI cricket

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more