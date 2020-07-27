ICC World Cup Super League Explainer: Format, Points System and Qualification Process for 2023

The ICC World Cup Super League, which will begin with the ODI series between England and Ireland in Southampton on 30 July 2020, is the pathway to the next Cricket World Cup scheduled for India in October-November 2023.
Netherlands and all the 12 Full members of the ICC will be part of this 156-game extravaganza which is meant to not only act as a qualifier for 2023 but also to help revive the ODI format.
The Super League however is starting much later than the ICC would have liked due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Not all ODI matches will be part of the Super League.
Format
Teams will play a series of three ODI matches against eight of the 12 other teams, thus figuring in 24 matches each in the championship.
They will play four series at home and four away, ensuring a variety of oppositions, venues and equal home advantage.
No Knockout phase required.
2023 Qualification
Hosts India and the next seven highest placed teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup.
The rest of the five nations will play along with five Associate sides in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, with two teams from the Qualifier making it to the 10-team World Cup in India.
Points System
Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss.
Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series. There are criteria in place to separate two or more teams on equal points.
Third Umpire calling No-ball
The front-foot no-ball has been a highly debated topic in cricket and in the ODI Super League, the third umpire will be trusted with the responsibility when the tournament kicks off with the England and Ireland series. The ICC had previously used the technology to monitor bowlers overstepping during the ODI series between India and West Indies last December. That series was part of a trial period. Satisfied with the "successful" outcome of the trials, the ICC then decided to leave the adjudication of front-foot no-balls solely with the third umpire during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia.
Why Netherlands?
The 13th and final spot in the ODI league was reserved for the winner of the World Cricket League Championship, which was won by Netherlands after beating Namibia in their final game. While that has assigned the Dutch regular top-flight cricket - including more bilateral ODIs than they've ever played to date - for the duration of the ODI league, they won't be playing India, Australia, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC World Cup Super League Explainer: Format, Points System and Qualification Process for 2023
Hosts India and the next seven highest placed teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings