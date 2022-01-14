ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Latest Points Table Update After India's Defeat to South Africa

With their latest defeat in the third Test to South Africa, the previous cycle’s runners-up India have dropped to fifth spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) standings. And with their superb win, hosts South Africa have swapped places with India to now occupy the fourth spot in the updated tally.

India have played nine Tests so far in the latest world championship cycle of which they have won four, lost three and drawn two matches. They have collected a total of 53 points and have a points percentage (PCT) of 49.07.

On the other hand, South Africa have won two of their three Tests of the ongoing cycle while losing once. They have 24 points and a PCT of 66.66.

Sri Lanka top the table with 100 PCT having won both their matches of the cycle followed by Australia (83.33 PCT) at second and Pakistan (75 PCT) at the third spot.

England are at the bottom of the pile with 10.41 PCT. The Joe Root-led side has won just one of their 10 Tests while losing five and drawing two.

Notably, India have also been docked three points for slow over-rate while England have lost 10 points for the. As per ICC rules, for slow over-rates “teams will lose one championship point for each over short."

India kicked off their WTC cycle with a five-match Test tour of England last year which was unfortunately cut down to four with the final match postponed due to covid issues. India won two Tests on the tour while losing once.

India next hosted New Zealand for a two-Test series, played in Kanpur and Mumbai. The first Test ended in a draw before India registered a massive win in the second to seal the series 1-0.

India are scheduled to host Sri Lanka next for two- Test series February-March this year.

