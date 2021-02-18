ICC World Test Championship Final: Australian Josh Hazelwood is Hopeful that England Will Pave Way for Them Meanwhile, India remains in the contention to make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship final.

The race for the finals of the maiden International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) heats up. Three out of the top four teams are in neck-to-neck race to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

However, Australian pace sensation Josh Hazelwood is of the opinion thatEngland should stun India in their ongoing Test series. The result would favour the Aussie side to qualify for the final of the WTC against New Zealand. Earlier, Australia’s chances diminished as a three-match Test series against South Africa was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They are now solely dependent on England in order to face their neighbours New Zealand in the WTC final.

The pacer speaking on Unplayable Podcast, as reported by cricket.com.au, said, "I probably wouldn’t be watching it all in normal cases."But as his side is still riding the result a bit,he’s ‘keeping an eye’ on the developments as they happen. He is also hopeful that "England can do the job for us,"and added that it is a strange feeling that even though they too were recently beaten by India, he doesn’t mind it.

In the podcast, Hazelwood also spoke about the postponement of the series against South Africa. He said that it’s not good "to miss a Test tour,"which has put them in a spot. It was a ‘difficult decision’ and ‘it really hurt their chances’ in the WTC as well. The Test series postponement has also resulted in them being mere spectators awaiting the result of the ongoing Test series between India and England.

"It’s disappointing we could potentially miss out on the WTC final and that’s why it was such a difficult decision to make,"he added.

Meanwhile, India remains in the contention to make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship final. They registered an impressive victory over England in the second Test to level in the four-match series 1-1. Their recent victory in Chennai has propelled them to the second position with 69.7 percentage points. However, they too cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the WTC finals.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final. While their neighbour’s Australia still have a chance if England wins the ongoing Test series against India is drawn or if they win 2-1. England had earlier led the ICC WTC standings after winning the first Test. However, they slipped to the fourth place with 67.0 percentage points. They need to win the remaining matches of the Test series against India.