ICC World Test Championship Final to be Postponed: Report

The final of the World Test Championship originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, has reportedly been postponed by a week and now would be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day.

The final of the World Test Championship, originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, has reportedly been postponed by a week and now would be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day. The change in dates, as per ANI, is 'done keeping in mind the proximity between the WTC final and the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League'.

World Test Championship: Battle to Final Heats Up, Here's What India Needs to do to Qualify

The news agency reported that it has 'reliably learnt' with India almost certain to be part of the final, any quarantine period that players participating in the IPL 2021 final - dates of which are yet to be announced - might have to go through with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic is taken into account while making the change.

However, ICC is yet to confirm the change of dates. India lead the points table with 71.7% PCT (percentage of points earned) followed by New Zealand placed second with 70.0% and Australia (69.2%) and England (68.7%). The WTC points system was amended due to the COVID-19 pandemic with teams ranked in order of percentage of points earned.

With England claiming a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka on Monday, they are now only 0.5 percent behind Australia and could make it to the top two if they manage at least three wins against India and a draw in the four-match series.

