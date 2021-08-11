ICC World Test Championship: India And England Docked Two Points For Slow Over-Rate

For maintaining a slow over-rate, both the Indian and England cricket teams have been penalized with point deductions. Each team has been docked two points meaning they now have two points in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Additionally, both have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee as well for the offense by the match referee Chris Broad for the series opening contest at Trent Bridge that was affected by rain with the entire final day’s play being washed out.

England opted to bat first and were bowled out for 183 and their score could have been even lower had captain Joe Root not rescued them with a solid 64 off 108. In reply, India collapsed from a strong start to be bowled out for 278 but took a vital first-innings lead.

In their second dig, England fared much better but it was again largely due to their skipper Root who scored a sparkling ton - 109 off 172. India were set 209 runs to win and were 52/1 when the fourth day’s play ended.

However, the contest ended in a draw with the final day’s play abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. The second Test of the five-match series will start from Thursday at the Lord’s.

India, who last won a Test series in England in 2007, have started as the favourites but the fightback shown by the hosts in Nottingham must have alerted them of the challenges ahead.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship the inaugural season of which was won by New Zealand in June when they beat India in Southampton.

The third Test will be played at Headingley while the fourth will be held at Kennington Oval in London. The fifth and final contest is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

