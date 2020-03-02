ICC World Test Championship | New Zealand Jump to Third Spot, India Remain on Top

New Zealand jumped to third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table after sweeping India 2-0 in their series.
New Zealand won the second Test in Christchurch by seven wickets, thus gaining 60 points in the game and a full 120 points in the series. They now have 180 points from three series, going past England who have 146 points after two series.
India remain on top of the table with 360 points from four series despite the loss. Australia, with 296 points from three series, are second in the table.
The final of the World Test Championship will be played in June 2021 at Lord's, at the end of a two year cycle to determine who the two teams are going to be. The winner of that match will be declared as World Test Champions.
