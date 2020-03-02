Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: MAL VS SIN

upcoming
MAL MAL
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 6: THA VS HK

upcoming
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

ICC World Test Championship | New Zealand Jump to Third Spot, India Remain on Top

New Zealand jumped to third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table after sweeping India 2-0 in their series.

Cricketnext Staff |March 2, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship | New Zealand Jump to Third Spot, India Remain on Top

New Zealand jumped to third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table after sweeping India 2-0 in their series.

New Zealand won the second Test in Christchurch by seven wickets, thus gaining 60 points in the game and a full 120 points in the series. They now have 180 points from three series, going past England who have 146 points after two series.

India remain on top of the table with 360 points from four series despite the loss. Australia, with 296 points from three series, are second in the table.

ICC Wtc

The final of the World Test Championship will be played in June 2021 at Lord's, at the end of a two year cycle to determine who the two teams are going to be. The winner of that match will be declared as World Test Champions.

icc world test championshipICC World Test Championship Points Table

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

SIN v MAL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

HK v THA
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more