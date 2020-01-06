Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Australia Consolidate Second Spot after New Zealand Whitewash

Australia grabbed 120 points from their series against New Zealand and are firmly placed in second position on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Australia have grabbed a full 120 points from their series against New Zealand and are firmly placed in second position on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Australia are on 296 points after completing the 3-0 series win and only behind India, who are on 360 points from three series. Australia had earlier gained a full 120 points in a two-match home series against Pakistan and earned 56 for a 2-2 draw with England.

New Zealand remain on 60 points after two series, having split points for a 1-1 series draw with Sri Lanka earlier on. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly ahead with 80 points each.

WTC table (Image: ICC)

Nathan Lyon captured five for 50 and 10 match wickets as Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 runs on Monday, capping a golden domestic summer as they swept the three-Test series.

The off-spinner led the powerful Australian bowling attack to dismiss the Kiwis for 136 and seal another heavy win over the Black Caps after similar victories in Perth and Melbourne.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, winning all five Tests at home -- two against Pakistan and three against New Zealand -- after retaining the Ashes by drawing the series 2-2 in England.

Australia declared their second innings at 217 for two with David Warner scoring an unbeaten century, leaving the Black Caps with a revised 416-run target in the fourth innings on a wearing Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

But the Kiwis buckled under the pressure of Australia's superior bowling attack with Mitchell Starc taking three for 25 to support the wiles of spinner Lyon.

(With agency inputs)

