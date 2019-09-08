ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Australia Stay at Fourth Position Despite Win at Manchester
With a comfortable 185-run win against England at Manchester on Sunday, Australia retained the Ashes and moved to 56 points in the WTC points table. That means they stay at no.4 in the table as of now.
