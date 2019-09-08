Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 262 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Australia Stay at Fourth Position Despite Win at Manchester

With a comfortable 185-run win against England at Manchester on Sunday, Australia retained the Ashes and moved to 56 points in the WTC points table. That means they stay at no.4 in the table as of now.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century at Edgbaston. (Pic: AFP)

The ICC World Test Championship got underway with the Ashes Test series in Edgbaston as the ICC look to revive the format with a unique tournament where each team will play six Test series.

The top 9 teams of the ICC World Test Rankings are scheduled to play 3 home series and 3 away series in the cycle from August 2019 to June 2021.

With a comfortable 185-run win against England at Manchester on Sunday, Australia retained the Ashes and moved to 56 points in the WTC points table. That means they stay at no.4 in the table as of now.

England, on the other hand are languishing in the bottom half of the table with 32 points.

India, who's first involvement in the Championship was with the West Indies tour, began their campaign with a convincing 2-0 series win and are topping the table with 120 points at the moment.

Ashes 2019England vs Australiawtc points table

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...