ICC World Test Championship Points Table: England Reach Third Spot Behind India and Australia
After a comprehensive win in the Port Elizabeth against South Africa, England moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship with 86 points. They have a huge gap to cover with second placed Australia (296) and India (360).
