India registered an emphatic victory over South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test at the JSCA Stadium on Tuesday to clinch their first-ever series whitewash over the Proteas.
Needing just two wickets to maintain their supremacy on Day 4, the Indian team completed the formalities within the first 12 balls giving away just one run and concluded what has been a highly dominant show by the No.1 ranked team over South Africa.
As far as the World Test Championship is concerned, India are leading the way with 240 points, and have increased their domination over the next placed New Zealand.
(ICC-cricket.com screenshot)
Overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn -- who came in as concussion substitute for Dean Elgar -- was the first to go as he became Shahbaz Nadeem's first victim in the second innings. He was caught brilliantly by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha at his individual score of 30.
The very next ball, Nadeem took a rebound catch to dismiss Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi seeing the tossed up delivery went for a hoick straight down the ground and it was struck so hard that Anrich Nortje at the non-striker's end had no time to react and the ball popped up. Nadeem was alert to the possibility of a rebound and took an easy catch to bring an end to the South Africa second innings at 132.
Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav picked up five wickets apiece during the course of the Test match and spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Nadeem also contributed to India's success by scalping 3, 1 and 4 wickets respectively.
(With IANS inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Atop the Table
India registered an emphatic victory over South Africa in the third and final Test to clinch their first-ever series whitewash over the Proteas.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
JER v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
NAM v BERAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings